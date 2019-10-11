Log in
Comtech Telecommunications : Showcasing Communication Systems and Services Solutions at AUSA Expo 2019

10/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

October 11, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Comtech Mission-Critical Technologies group and Comtech Systems, Inc., which are both part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, and Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, will be exhibiting October 14th through 16th at the Association of the United States Army (“AUSA”) Annual Meeting & Expo 2019. Comtech will be showcasing its tactical SATCOM technologies, resilient Blue Force Tracking (“BFT”) technologies, high-performance transmission technologies and satellite ground station technologies.

Located at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Comtech invites attendees to visit Booth 3407 to learn more about the following Comtech solutions offerings:

  • Comtech Mission-Critical Technologies - Headquartered in Annapolis, MD
  • Comtech Systems, Inc. - Headquartered in Orlando, FL
  • Comtech EF Data Corp. - Headquartered in Tempe, AZ

For more information on Comtech, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2019
