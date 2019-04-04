CAG INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Conagra Brands, Inc.

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class
action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or
otherwise acquired the securities of Conagra Brands, Inc. (“Conagra”
or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAG) between June 27, 2018 and December 19,
2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including purchasers in Conagra’s
secondary public offering of common stock (the “Offering”) on or about
October 9, 2018.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Conagra securities during the
Class Period, including in the Offering, you may move the Court for
appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than April 23, 2019. A lead
plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the
actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other
attorneys, as your counsel in the actions.
Conagra
investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M.
Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.
Background on the Conagra Securities Class Litigation
Conagra, headquartered in Chicago, manufactures and markets packaged
foods for retail consumers, restaurants, and institutions and has a
portfolio of well-known food brands such as Slim Jim and Orville
Redenbacher’s. In June 2018, Conagra announced that it would acquire
Pinnacle, another food company with its own portfolio of brands. To
finance that transaction, Conagra announced a secondary public stock
offering in October 2018 to raise more than $600 million.
The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Conagra and
certain of its senior executives misrepresented and failed to disclose
to the market that: i) Conagra performed inadequate due diligence in
connection with its acquisition of Pinnacle; ii) the performance of
Pinnacle’s leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified
competition, but rather to its own subpar innovation and executional
missteps; iii) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had
to push promotional deals to retailers to try and boost sales; and iv)
as a result of the foregoing, Conagra’s public statements regarding its
acquisition of Pinnacle were materially false or misleading when made.
The market began to learn of Conagra’s alleged misconduct on December
20, 2018, when the Company announced that net sales for the Pinnacle
segment of its business were “below expectations due to weak performance
across a range of significant brands.” In a conference call that same
day, Conagra’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Sean Connolly,
stated that there had been a “deterioration in the legacy Pinnacle
business over the course of the calendar year 2018” as “growth stalled”
for Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, and Wish-Bones. Connolly stated that
“Pinnacle overextended new items in the same demand pools, favored high
margins over high-quality and highly competitive products and missed
some major consumer trends,” and acknowledged that “the challenges that
the Pinnacle business face have been largely self-inflicted due to
subpar innovation and executional missteps.” Following this news,
between the close on December 19 and December 24, 2018, Conagra’s stock
price fell $8.13, or nearly 28%, to close at $20.96 on December 24, 2018.
