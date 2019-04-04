Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConAgra Brands    CAG

CONAGRA BRANDS

(CAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CAG INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Conagra Brands, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Conagra Brands, Inc. (“Conagra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAG) between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including purchasers in Conagra’s secondary public offering of common stock (the “Offering”) on or about October 9, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Conagra securities during the Class Period, including in the Offering, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than April 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the actions.

Conagra investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Conagra Securities Class Litigation

Conagra, headquartered in Chicago, manufactures and markets packaged foods for retail consumers, restaurants, and institutions and has a portfolio of well-known food brands such as Slim Jim and Orville Redenbacher’s. In June 2018, Conagra announced that it would acquire Pinnacle, another food company with its own portfolio of brands. To finance that transaction, Conagra announced a secondary public stock offering in October 2018 to raise more than $600 million.

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Conagra and certain of its senior executives misrepresented and failed to disclose to the market that: i) Conagra performed inadequate due diligence in connection with its acquisition of Pinnacle; ii) the performance of Pinnacle’s leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but rather to its own subpar innovation and executional missteps; iii) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had to push promotional deals to retailers to try and boost sales; and iv) as a result of the foregoing, Conagra’s public statements regarding its acquisition of Pinnacle were materially false or misleading when made.

The market began to learn of Conagra’s alleged misconduct on December 20, 2018, when the Company announced that net sales for the Pinnacle segment of its business were “below expectations due to weak performance across a range of significant brands.” In a conference call that same day, Conagra’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Sean Connolly, stated that there had been a “deterioration in the legacy Pinnacle business over the course of the calendar year 2018” as “growth stalled” for Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, and Wish-Bones. Connolly stated that “Pinnacle overextended new items in the same demand pools, favored high margins over high-quality and highly competitive products and missed some major consumer trends,” and acknowledged that “the challenges that the Pinnacle business face have been largely self-inflicted due to subpar innovation and executional missteps.” Following this news, between the close on December 19 and December 24, 2018, Conagra’s stock price fell $8.13, or nearly 28%, to close at $20.96 on December 24, 2018.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville, is a nationally recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility.

The National Law Journal has recognized Lieff Cabraser as one of the nation’s top plaintiffs’ law firms for fourteen years. In compiling the list, the National Law Journal examines recent verdicts and settlements and looked for firms “representing the best qualities of the plaintiffs’ bar and that demonstrated unusual dedication and creativity.” Law360 has selected Lieff Cabraser as one of the Top 50 law firms nationwide for litigation, highlighting our firm’s “laser focus” and noting that our firm routinely finds itself “facing off against some of the largest and strongest defense law firms in the world.” In late 2016, Benchmark Litigation named Lieff Cabraser one of the “Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Firms in America.”

For more information about Lieff Cabraser and the firm’s representation of investors, please visit http://www.lieffcabraser.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONAGRA BRANDS
05:52pCAG INVESTORS ALERT : Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against C..
BU
04/03CONAGRA BRANDS : Announces Recall Of A Limited Amount Of Hunt's Tomato Paste Can..
PR
04/02INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04/02CONAGRA BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04/01IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/28CONAGRA BRANDS : Announces Details Of Investor Day Webcast
PR
03/27CONAGRA BRANDS : Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Adds New Innovations -White Cheddar Puffs..
AQ
03/26CONAGRA BRANDS : Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Adds New Innovations -White Cheddar Puffs..
PR
03/25CONAGRA BRANDS : Birds Eye Introduces OvenRoasters™, Expands Veggie Made&t..
PR
03/22CONAGRA BRANDS : Reports Third Quarter Results; Strong Growth in Legacy Conagra ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 596 M
EBIT 2019 1 492 M
Net income 2019 780 M
Debt 2019 9 088 M
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 15,39
P/E ratio 2020 12,66
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 13 302 M
Chart CONAGRA BRANDS
Duration : Period :
ConAgra Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONAGRA BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 30,9 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean M. Connolly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Lenny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas M. McGough Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Darren C. Serrao Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
David S. Marberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONAGRA BRANDS28.60%13 418
NESTLÉ19.54%291 390
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL24.23%71 767
DANONE12.05%52 755
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.07%39 632
GENERAL MILLS30.92%30 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About