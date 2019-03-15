CONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
April 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), if they
purchased the Company’s shares between June 27, 2018 and December 19,
2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or traceable to its October
2018 secondary public offering. This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Conagra and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cag/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by April 23, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Conagra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On December 20, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial
results for 2Q 2019, including net sales for its recently-acquired
Pinnacle segment that were “below expectations due to weak performance
across a range of significant brands,” which resulted in much negative
scrutiny by analysts, questioning whether Conagra had performed proper
due diligence in the transaction.
On this news, the price of Conagra’s shares plummeted.
The case is West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Conagra,
19-cv-01323.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005589/en/