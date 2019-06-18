ConAgra Brands : Swiss Miss brings new innovation - Café Blends - to growing sweet treats portfolio

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Miss, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), and America's favorite hot cocoa brand,1 is introducing Swiss Miss Café Blends, a delicious blend of cocoa and coffee.

Café Blends are a new recipe made with premium imported cocoa and real espresso coffee. There are two varieties, Caramel Macchiato and Mocha, that come in packages of 6 pre-portioned servings.

Swiss Miss Café Blends provide half the caffeine of one 8 oz. cup of brewed coffee, offering a delicious afternoon pick-me-up. Cafe Blends are made with no artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives, or colors. Just mix in hot water or milk and enjoy for the perfect treat.

"We're happy to introduce a new Swiss Miss cocoa that provides the perfect way to get through the afternoon slump," said Erik Sword, Senior Brand Manager, Sweet Treats. "We know people are looking for an afternoon pick-me-up and cocoa is a key part of afternoon snacking. With Swiss Miss Café Blends, we now offer a hot cocoa option that provides a boost without too much caffeine."

Swiss Miss has created its signature blend of hot cocoa with real milk in Menomonie, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. The brand supports more than 80 local dairy farms and packages all products in the USA. In addition to the new varieties, people can continue to enjoy the brand's other hot cocoa flavors, including Classics, Simply Cocoa, Sensible Sweets, the Indulgent Collection, and Swiss Miss pudding varieties.

Swiss Miss Café Blends are arriving on store shelves now with a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a package of 6 envelopes.

Visit www.swissmiss.com to learn more about Café Blends, as well as the full line of hot cocoa and pudding varieties. To stay up-to-date on the latest news and recipes from Swiss Miss, follow along on Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

Caitlin Davy

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5518

Caitlin.Davy@conagra.com

1 IRi Total US MULO – L52 Weeks ending 4/21/19

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swiss-miss-brings-new-innovation---cafe-blends---to-growing-sweet-treats-portfolio-300869589.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands