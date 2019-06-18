Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConAgra Brands    CAG

CONAGRA BRANDS

(CAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ConAgra Brands : Swiss Miss brings new innovation - Café Blends - to growing sweet treats portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:01am EDT

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Miss, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), and America's favorite hot cocoa brand,1 is introducing Swiss Miss Café Blends, a delicious blend of cocoa and coffee.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

Café Blends are a new recipe made with premium imported cocoa and real espresso coffee. There are two varieties, Caramel Macchiato and Mocha, that come in packages of 6 pre-portioned servings.

Swiss Miss Café Blends provide half the caffeine of one 8 oz. cup of brewed coffee, offering a delicious afternoon pick-me-up. Cafe Blends are made with no artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives, or colors. Just mix in hot water or milk and enjoy for the perfect treat.

"We're happy to introduce a new Swiss Miss cocoa that provides the perfect way to get through the afternoon slump," said Erik Sword, Senior Brand Manager, Sweet Treats. "We know people are looking for an afternoon pick-me-up and cocoa is a key part of afternoon snacking. With Swiss Miss Café Blends, we now offer a hot cocoa option that provides a boost without too much caffeine."

Swiss Miss has created its signature blend of hot cocoa with real milk in Menomonie, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. The brand supports more than 80 local dairy farms and packages all products in the USA. In addition to the new varieties, people can continue to enjoy the brand's other hot cocoa flavors, including Classics, Simply Cocoa, Sensible Sweets, the Indulgent Collection, and Swiss Miss pudding varieties.

Swiss Miss Café Blends are arriving on store shelves now with a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a package of 6 envelopes.

Visit www.swissmiss.com to learn more about Café Blends, as well as the full line of hot cocoa and pudding varieties. To stay up-to-date on the latest news and recipes from Swiss Miss, follow along on Facebook and ReadySetEat.com

About Conagra Brands 
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com

For more information, please contact: 
Caitlin Davy
Conagra Brands 
(312) 549 -5518
Caitlin.Davy@conagra.com 

1 IRi Total US MULO – L52 Weeks ending 4/21/19

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swiss-miss-brings-new-innovation---cafe-blends---to-growing-sweet-treats-portfolio-300869589.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONAGRA BRANDS
08:01aCONAGRA BRANDS : Swiss Miss brings new innovation - Café Blends - to growing swe..
PR
06/17CONAGRA BRANDS : Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In ..
PR
06/06CONAGRA BRANDS : Announces Details Of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Releas..
PR
05/28CONAGRA BRANDS : Completes Sale Of Its Gelit Business
PR
05/23CONAGRA BRANDS : Showcases its $2 Billion Snacking Portfolio at 2019 Sweets & Sn..
AQ
05/21CONAGRA BRANDS : Showcases its $2 Billion Snacking Portfolio at 2019 Sweets & Sn..
PR
05/16CONAGRA BRANDS : Snack Pack Launches New Dragon Treasure Pudding Cups
PR
05/15CONAGRA BRANDS : New Hunt's Best Ever Ketchup Hits Shelves Just In Time For Summ..
PR
05/10CONAGRA BRANDS : Celebrates 10th Year of Employee-Led Sustainable Development Aw..
AQ
05/08CONAGRA BRANDS : Celebrates 10th Year Of Employee-Led Sustainable Development Aw..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About