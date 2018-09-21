Log in
CONAGRA BRANDS (CAG)
09/21/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.2125 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on November 30, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2018.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's® and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.  

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Mike Cummins
312-549-5257
Michael.Cummins@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
IR@conagra.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-300716924.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
