CONAGRA BRANDS

(CAG)
Conagra Brands : Announces Recall Of A Limited Amount Of Hunt's Tomato Paste Cans Due To Potential Presence Of Mold

04/03/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt's Tomato Paste No Salt Added six ounce cans. After the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. Conagra Brands became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. The specific product information is listed below. Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

Item Description

Case UPC

Item UPC

Case Batch/Lot
Code

Item Batch/Lot
Code

Best By
Date

HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z

00-0-27000-38809-9

00-0-27000-38807-5

5291902510

2105902510

 

OCT 16
2020

No other Hunt's products or Conagra Brands' products are impacted by this recall.

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.hunts.com.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Dan Hare
312-549-5355
daniel.hare@conagra.com

 

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-recall-of-a-limited-amount-of-hunts-tomato-paste-cans-due-to-potential-presence-of-mold-300824400.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About