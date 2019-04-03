Conagra Brands : Announces Recall Of A Limited Amount Of Hunt's Tomato Paste Cans Due To Potential Presence Of Mold

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt's Tomato Paste No Salt Added six ounce cans. After the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. Conagra Brands became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. The specific product information is listed below. Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Case Batch/Lot

Code Item Batch/Lot

Code Best By

Date HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z 00-0-27000-38809-9 00-0-27000-38807-5 5291902510 2105902510 OCT 16

2020

No other Hunt's products or Conagra Brands' products are impacted by this recall.

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-888-280-0301, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit https://www.hunts.com.

