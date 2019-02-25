Log in
Conagra Brands : Completes Divestiture Of Wesson® Oil Brand To Richardson International

02/25/2019 | 01:46pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced that it has completed the divestiture of the Wesson oil brand to Richardson International. The transaction includes all assets exclusively related to the Wesson brand, including the facility in Memphis, Tenn. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA:
Dan Hare
312-549-5355
Daniel.hare@conagra.com

INVESTORS:
Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
ir@conagra.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-completes-divestiture-of-wesson-oil-brand-to-richardson-international-300801416.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
