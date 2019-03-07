Conagra Brands : Highlights Expanded Better-For-You Food Portfolio at Natural Products Expo West 2019 Show

CHICAGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands will showcase its expanded better-for-you food portfolio, including innovation from iconic and emerging brands within the company's frozen and snacking businesses, at the Natural Products Expo West 2019 show on March 7 – 9 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Show attendees who visit Conagra Brands' Expo West 2019 booth (#513) will experience 10 brands offering modern health-focused attributes to retailers and consumers. The brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKPOP®, Duke's®, Frontera®, Gardein® and Glutino®, represent Conagra's ongoing commitment to transforming and contemporizing its portfolio.

"We've broadened our health and wellness credentials to meet the evolving needs of consumers and customers," said Dale Clemiss, president, grocery and snacks for Conagra Brands. "Conagra Brands offers up-and-coming new brands, as well as iconic brands, with modern health attributes across dayparts and occasions, providing greater scale to retailers and great-tasting, on-trend food to consumers."

Conagra brands and innovations on display at Expo West 2019 include:

Alexia®: Mexican-Style Street Corn, Loaded Cauliflower

Angie's® BOOMCHICKPOP®: Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Popcorn, Sea Salt Popcorn, Air-Popped Popcorn, White Cheddar Puffs, Berries & Cream Popcorn, Trail Mix

Blake's®: Organic Certified Meals, All Natural Meals

Duke's®: Smoked Shorty Sausages, Tallboy Sausage, Shorty & Cheese

Earth Balance®: European Style Buttery Spread

evol®: Fusion Burritos, Modern Nutrition Bowls, Morning Bowls

Frontera®: Gourmet Mexican Bowls, Gourmet Mexican Skillets, Especial Salsas

Gardein®: Breakfast Saus'age, Breakfast Bowls, Sliced Italian Saus'age, Alternative Protein – Nuggets and Wings, Skillet Meals

Glutino®: Super Stuffed Cookies, Covered Pretzels, Pretzel Sticks, Pretzel Twists

Udi's®: Mug Cakes, Grain Free Muffins, Veggie Crust Pizza, Hearty Artisan Bread

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

