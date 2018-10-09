Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConAgra Brands    CAG

CONAGRA BRANDS (CAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Conagra Brands :' Large, Focused Snacking Portfolio Showcases Latest Innovations at National Association of Convenience Stores Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:30am CEST

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands is showcasing a new, focused approach to its snacks and sweet treats business this week at the 2018 NACS Show, presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores at the Las Vegas Convention Center. With consumer snacking tastes constantly changing, Conagra Brands has accelerated its new product pipeline using an agile, insights-driven approach to innovation in snacking.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies.

Conagra Brands will present innovative snack solutions and improved display vehicles for convenience stores driven by the preferences of modern consumers. Products on display reflect the category's dynamic, high-paced, consumer-driven nature, and include:

  • Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®: Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Popcorn, Sea Salt Popcorn, Microwave Popcorn, Puffs
  • Slim Jim®: Teriyaki, Hot AF
  • Duke's®: Smoked Shorty Sausages, Tallboy Sausage, Shorty & Cheese
  • BIGS®: Taco Bell™ Taco Supreme® Sunflower Seeds
  • DAVID®: Pumpkin Pepitas, Sour Cream & Onion
  • Andy Capp's®: Ranch Fries
  • Snack Pack®: Unicorn Pudding

"The snacking space is incredibly fast-paced with rapidly shifting consumer needs and tastes. Our snacks division is innovating to meet those evolving consumer demands with dynamic brands, bold flavors, portability and cleaner ingredients," said Burke Raine, vice president and general manager, snacks and sweet treats for Conagra Brands.

Conagra also introduced new price pack architecture and display vehicles to allow retailers to showcase product more efficiently and drive impulse consumption.

About Conagra Brands 
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's® and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Priscilla Zuchowski
219-798-1467
priscilla.zuchowski@conagra.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-large-focused-snacking-portfolio-showcases-latest-innovations-at-national-association-of-convenience-stores-show-300727291.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONAGRA BRANDS
12:30aCONAGRA BRANDS : ' Large, Focused Snacking Portfolio Showcases Latest Innovation..
PR
10/08S&P 500 MOVERS : Wat, arnc
AQ
10/04FORTIFIED EDIBLE OILS MARKET TO REAC : The Global Fortified edible oils Report i..
AQ
10/02CONAGRA BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
09/28CONAGRA BRANDS : Investors bin maker of Slim Jim
AQ
09/28S&P 500 MOVERS : Omc, nvda
AQ
09/28TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Rite Aid and Conagra Brands
AC
09/27CONAGRA BRANDS : shares tumble 6 percent on earnings miss
AQ
09/27CONAGRA BRANDS : shares tumble 6 per cent on earnings miss
AQ
09/27CONAGRA BRANDS : out with quarterly figures
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08UBS sees upside for ConAgra Brands ahead of Pinnacle add-on 
09/27ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) CEO Sean Connolly on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
09/27CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (09/27/2018) 
09/27Packaged food stocks peel back 
09/27ConAgra Brands, Inc. 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.