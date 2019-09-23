Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConAgra Brands    CAG

CONAGRA BRANDS

(CAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Conagra Brands : Provides Grants To Six Sustainability-Focused Nonprofits Selected By Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Sustainable Development Awards earlier this year, each winning company facility directed a $5,000 grant from Conagra Brands to a nonprofit organization to be used in their communities for projects with a focus on sustainability.  Today, the company is announcing the recipients of those grants in Russellville, AR, Newport, TN, Council Bluffs, IA, Kent, WA, Fort Madison, IA and Menomonee, WI.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

Conagra Brands' annual Sustainable Development Awards recognize and rewards employee-led sustainability initiatives that reduce energy usage and waste, conserve water, promote recycling and promote sustainable business practices.  Awards are given to the most breakthrough projects in key areas which include Climate Change & Energy Efficiency, Water Conservation & Wastewater Management, Waste Reduction & Recycling, Sustainable Business and Overall Excellence. Winning teams are honored at an internal celebration and select a local organization to receive a $5,000 grant.  

"Being a caretaker of the environment and giving back to the communities where our employees live and work are key tenants of Conagra's CSR efforts," said Katya Hantel, director of Sustainable Development for Conagra Brands. "The Sustainable Development Awards bring together these ambitions by rewarding our employees for outstanding work in extending our sustainability commitments while also providing tangible benefits for their communities."

From cleaning up local rivers and lakes to providing educational opportunities, this year's grant recipients are dedicated to making an impact in local communities. Below is a complete list of the recipients:

Arkansas Parks & Recreation Foundation – selected by the Conagra Russellville, AR facility:  This Foundation supports, protects and enhances Arkansas' outdoor recreational offerings. Funds from the Conagra grant will be used to support boardwalk exhibit panels at Lake Dardanelle State Park. These panels enrich visitors' experience by providing information about the natural resources found along the shoreline.

Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET) – selected by the Conagra Newport, TN facility: Established by former local river guides, CWEET is committed to maintaining the overall health of the rivers in East Tennessee and Conagra's grant will fund water testing in the nearby Pigeon River.

Council Bluffs Trees Forever – Selected by the Conagra Council Bluffs, IA facility: Since 1992 Council Bluffs Trees Forever has worked on a multitude of projects, including plantings at local schools, parks, public and private areas. The organization is focused on developing and encouraging projects that will make Council Bluffs a better place to live. Conagra's grant will be used to plant trees along the streets of Council Bluffs.

Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition – selected by the Conagra Kent, WA facility:  The Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition is involved in all aspects of the cleanup of the Duwamish River. Conagra's grant will go towards funding several programs including the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps which support and train the next generation of community leaders through environmental and health improvement projects.

PORT of Fort Madison – selected by the Conagra Fort Madison, IA facility: PORT is a community volunteer-based group which is part of the City of Fort Madison's Park and Recreation Department. Started in 2014, the group is working on a three-phase trail plan to connect an existing trail at the west end of Fort Madison to parks, schools, hospitals, low-income housing, food pantries, local retail, and businesses. 

Wisconsin Farmers Union – selected by the Conagra Menomonee, WI facility: Committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities and all Wisconsin residents, the Wisconsin Farmers Union provides educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors and civic engagement. Conagra's grant will be used for educational purposes to promote grazing and sustainable dairy animal production.  

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera®, Duke's® and Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Kristine Mulford
312-549-5522
kristine.mulford@conagra.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-provides-grants-to-six-sustainability-focused-nonprofits-selected-by-employees-300923446.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONAGRA BRANDS
02:01pCONAGRA BRANDS : Provides Grants To Six Sustainability-Focused Nonprofits Select..
PR
09/20CONAGRA BRANDS : Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
PR
09/18CONAGRA BRANDS : Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary in Food
AQ
09/18CONAGRA BRANDS : Foundation Awards A Total Of $350,000 To 23 Local Nonprofits Th..
AQ
09/17CONAGRA BRANDS : Rolls Out Next Wave Of On-Trend Food Innovation
PR
09/16CONAGRA BRANDS : Foundation Awards A Total Of $350,000 To 23 Local Nonprofits Th..
PR
09/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/11LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/11CONAGRA BRANDS : Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Sell Direct Store Delivery ..
PR
09/11CONAGRA BRANDS : Hamburger buns recalled due to potential presence of plastic
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group