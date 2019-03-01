Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Conagra Brands, Inc. investors (“Conagra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAG)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On December 20, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial
results for 2Q 2019, including net sales for its recently-acquired
Pinnacle segment that were “below expectations due to weak performance
across a range of significant brands,” which resulted in negative
scrutiny by analysts, questioning whether Conagra had performed proper
due diligence in the transaction. On this news, shares of Conagra fell
$2.13 or nearly 9%, to close at 22.15 on December 21, 2018, thereby
injuring investors.
