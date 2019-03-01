Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConAgra Brands    CAG

CONAGRA BRANDS

(CAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 07:26pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. investors (“Conagra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAG) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 20, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results for 2Q 2019, including net sales for its recently-acquired Pinnacle segment that were “below expectations due to weak performance across a range of significant brands,” which resulted in negative scrutiny by analysts, questioning whether Conagra had performed proper due diligence in the transaction. On this news, shares of Conagra fell $2.13 or nearly 9%, to close at 22.15 on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Conagra stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONAGRA BRANDS
07:26pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brand..
BU
02/28ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra B..
BU
02/26CONAGRA BRANDS : Completes Divestiture of Wesson Oil Brand to Richardson Interna..
AQ
02/25Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conagra Bran..
PR
02/25FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
02/25CONAGRA BRANDS : Completes Divestiture Of Wesson® Oil Brand To Richardson Intern..
PR
02/05CONAGRA BRANDS : Snack Pack Launches New Unicorn Magic Pudding Cups
PR
01/29CONAGRA BRANDS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28CONAGRA BRANDS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 682 M
EBIT 2019 1 465 M
Net income 2019 764 M
Debt 2019 9 096 M
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 13,75
P/E ratio 2020 10,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capitalization 11 349 M
Chart CONAGRA BRANDS
Duration : Period :
ConAgra Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONAGRA BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,1 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean M. Connolly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Lenny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas M. McGough Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Darren C. Serrao Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
David S. Marberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONAGRA BRANDS9.41%11 349
NESTLÉ13.23%277 105
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL17.81%68 107
DANONE7.84%51 665
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.89%40 473
GENERAL MILLS20.93%28 125
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.