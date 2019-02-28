Log in
CONAGRA BRANDS

CONAGRA BRANDS

(CAG)
My previous session
News 
News

Robbins Arroyo LLP: ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

0
02/28/2019 | 12:11pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between June 27, 2018 through December 19, 2018 and Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to ConAgra's secondary public offering. ConAgra is a one of North America's branded food companies.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/conagra-brands/

ConAgra Accused of Recklessly Acquiring Pinnacle

According to the complaint, ConAgra announced the acquisition of Pinnacle in June 2018. At the time of the transaction, ConAgra represented the merger as a synergetic combination that would enhance its multi-year transformation plan and expand its presence and capabilities in its most strategic categories. In order to finance the pending acquisition, ConAgra effectuated a secondary public offering priced at $35.25 per share, and received approximately $612 million in net proceeds. Less than two months later, ConAgra disclosed Pinnacle's subpar performance, and revealed that Pinnacle's three leading brands were facing challenges due to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps. As a result of the disclosure, Conagra’s stock price fell $4.81 per share to $24.28. On the next trading day, Conagra’s stock declined an additional $2.13 per share. In just three trading sessions, Conagra stock declined $8.13 or 30%, to close at $20.96 on December 24, 2018.

ConAgra Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 682 M
EBIT 2019 1 465 M
Net income 2019 764 M
Debt 2019 9 096 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 13,58
P/E ratio 2020 10,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 11 213 M
Chart CONAGRA BRANDS
Duration : Period :
ConAgra Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONAGRA BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,4 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean M. Connolly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Lenny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas M. McGough Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Darren C. Serrao Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
David S. Marberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONAGRA BRANDS8.10%11 213
NESTLÉ12.93%276 369
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL17.74%68 064
DANONE7.98%51 755
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.19%39 266
GENERAL MILLS20.34%28 101
