Rosen Law Firm Reminds Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors With Over $500K in Losses of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – CAG

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) from June 27, 2018 through December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or traceable to ConAgra’s secondary public offering commenced on or around October 9, 2018 (the “SPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Conagra investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information concerning ConAgra’s acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (“Pinnacle”), including that: (1) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the Pinnacle acquisition; (2) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but due to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (3) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (4) as a result, defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

