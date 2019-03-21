Log in
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(CNAT)
Conatus Pharmaceuticals : Shares Plummet After Emricasan Study Misses Primary Endpoint

03/21/2019

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals lost more than half of their value in after-hours trading Thursday after the company said a phase 2b trial of emricasan missed its primary endpoint in patients with biopsy-confirmed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and liver fibrosis.

The San Diego biotechnology company said that while the drug didn't have the desired effect in earlier-stage NASH fibrosis patients, it warrants continued evaluation in more advanced-stage NASH cirrhosis patients.

Conatus said it expects to receive more data over the coming months and will review the results with Novartis AG "to determine the most appropriate path forward."

Conatus in late 2016 inked an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Novartis for the development and commercialization of emricasan. The deal included a $50 million upfront payment from Novartis.

Shares of Conatus, which closed Thursday at $2.91, plunged 52% to $1.39 in after-hours trading.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 0.69% 2.9 Delayed Quote.66.47%
NOVARTIS 0.30% 93.16 Delayed Quote.10.52%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40,9 M
EBIT 2019 -7,87 M
Net income 2019 -7,37 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,78x
Capitalization 95,5 M
Chart CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 275%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Mento President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Hale Chairman
Keith W. Marshall Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Alfred P. Spada CSO, Executive VP-Research & Development
David T. Hagerty Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC66.47%96
GILEAD SCIENCES3.28%82 398
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.61%46 013
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.57%43 537
GENMAB8.52%10 912
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC13.49%9 125
