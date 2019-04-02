Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc    CNAT

CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(CNAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Conatus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has accepted an invitation to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference (April 7-9 in London). Conatus senior management will conduct a series of scheduled meetings with investment professionals and present a company overview on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. BST (5:30 a.m. to 5:50 a.m. EDT). A webcast of the presentation will be available live and archived in the Investors section of the Conatus website at www.conatuspharma.com.             

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals
Conatus is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat chronic diseases with significant unmet need. In collaboration with Novartis, Conatus is developing its lead in-licensed compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients with NASH-driven chronic liver diseases. Conatus is independently developing its lead internally developed compound, CTS-2090, for the treatment of patients with chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways. For additional information, please visit www.conatuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks described in the company’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The events and circumstances reflected in the company’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:  Alan Engbring
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(858) 376-2637
aengbring@conatuspharma.com

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
07:31aConatus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science..
GL
03/23CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Stock Craters After 3rd Failed NASH Trial
AQ
03/21CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Shares Plummet After Emricasan Study Misses Primary En..
DJ
03/21CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21Conatus Announces Top-line Results from ENCORE-NF Phase 2b Clinical Trial in ..
GL
03/13CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Late-breaker Oral Presentation at EASL Meeting to Deta..
AQ
03/11CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports 2018 Financial Results and Program Updates
AQ
03/08CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
03/08CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
03/08Conatus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2018 Financial Results and Program Updates
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30,7 M
EBIT 2019 -17,3 M
Net income 2019 -17,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 35,8 M
Chart CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,40 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Mento President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Hale Chairman
Keith W. Marshall Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Alfred P. Spada CSO, Executive VP-Research & Development
David T. Hagerty Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC-32.95%36
GILEAD SCIENCES5.32%82 881
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.26%47 028
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.79%44 087
GENMAB10.87%10 680
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC8.24%8 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About