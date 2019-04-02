Conatus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has accepted an invitation to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference (April 7-9 in London). Conatus senior management will conduct a series of scheduled meetings with investment professionals and present a company overview on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. BST (5:30 a.m. to 5:50 a.m. EDT). A webcast of the presentation will be available live and archived in the Investors section of the Conatus website at www.conatuspharma.com .

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat chronic diseases with significant unmet need. In collaboration with Novartis, Conatus is developing its lead in-licensed compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients with NASH-driven chronic liver diseases. Conatus is independently developing its lead internally developed compound, CTS-2090, for the treatment of patients with chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways. For additional information, please visit www.conatuspharma.com .

