Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc    CNAT

CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(CNAT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Conatus to Explore Strategic Alternatives and Implement Restructuring Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:CNAT) today announced that the company has engaged Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., as its financial advisor to assist in the exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. There can be no assurance of a successful outcome from these efforts, or of the form or timing of any such outcome. The company does not intend to make any further disclosures regarding the strategic review process unless and until a specific course of action is approved by the company’s Board of Directors.

In order to extend its resources, Conatus is implementing a restructuring plan that includes reducing staff by approximately 40% and suspending development of its inflammasome disease candidate, CTS-2090. The company has updated its financial guidance and is projecting a year-end 2019 net balance of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of between $10 million and $15 million.

“We remain excited by the potential of CTS-2090 as a uniquely positioned inflammasome disease compound,” said Steven J. Mento, Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Conatus. “However, we must preserve our remaining resources to extend our cash runway to better explore strategic alternatives that can benefit shareholders. Although we are halting development activities for CTS-2090, we plan to continue to explore a variety of opportunities to advance this compound.”

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements:  concerning or implying the company will successfully complete a strategic alternative or that the company will be able to enhance shareholder value; regarding the company’s financial guidance; and regarding the exploration of opportunities for CTS-2090. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, whether desirable strategic alternatives can be identified, and the company’s ability to conserve cash or to raise funds sufficient to complete a strategic alternative. In addition, if the company does not or is unable to retain certain remaining personnel, it may be difficult to complete a transaction.  The company’s existing or future liabilities, including litigation, if any, could also be seen as detrimental to any potential parties to a strategic alternative.  There can be no assurance that the company will be able conserve sufficient cash, raise additional funding on reasonable terms or at all, or complete any transaction. Other risks regarding the company’s business are described in Conatus’ prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The events and circumstances reflected in Conatus’ forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Conatus does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT: Alan Engbring
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(858) 376-2637
aengbring@conatuspharma.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
04:09pCONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities..
AQ
04:07pConatus to Explore Strategic Alternatives and Implement Restructuring Plan
GL
04:06pConatus Announces Results from ENCORE-LF and ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Tria..
GL
05/31CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Conti..
AQ
05/15CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/03CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/02CONATUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/02Conatus Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Prog..
GL
05/01CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Publication Demonstrating that Emricasan Ame..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 26,5 M
EBIT 2019 -17,2 M
Net income 2019 -16,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 30,6 M
Chart CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,60 $
Spread / Average Target 74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Mento President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Hale Chairman
Keith W. Marshall Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Alfred P. Spada CSO, Executive VP-Research & Development
David T. Hagerty Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC-45.69%26
GILEAD SCIENCES10.92%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.02%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-14.29%32 744
GENMAB12.51%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC19.01%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About