Concepta : 31-10-2019Concepta announces first myLotus® UK birth

RNS Number : 7181R Concepta PLC 31 October 2019 RNS release: 31 October 2019 Concepta announces first myLotus® UK birth Concepta PLC (AIM: CPT), the innova ve UK personalised healthcare company and developer of the proprietary self- test device ("myLotus®") the most accurate home-use fer lity tracking and pregnancy tes ng system available on the U.K. market announces today the birth of its ﬁrst baby. Sonny Rocco Gordon was born on Wednesday 25th September 2019 and Sonny and his mother Isabel Gordon are both well. This announcement marks another major milestone for the Company represen ng its ﬁrst birth using myLotus®, 10 months a er its introduc on to the UK market. The Company expects to announce growing numbers of births arising from other myLotus® pregnancies over the coming months. Isabel Gordon (mother of Sonny Rocco Gordon) said; "Thank you for bringing us Sonny, without myLotus® I am sure he wouldn't be here… myLotus® couldn't have been a be er purchase if it tried. From the moment I came across it on Instagram it just made so much sense to buy. Having been told it could possibly be a harder route for me to fall pregnant, I wanted something I could trust to help me and something which made total sense. myLotus® easily explains all the diﬀerent features of how to use it, and the fact that it produces an individualised LH level for each ovula on test is quite frankly genius. This allowed me to track my ovula on in such a concise way that I felt in safe hands. The app is an added bonus which uses your data to inform you when you should be taking a pregnancy test and stores all your test results if you ever need to look back over or show your doctor. We fell pregnant within our ﬁrst cycle of using myLotus® and I feel passionately that this was purely down to it. My average LH levels were quite low so only myLotus® would have been able to catch my spike using the numerical factor. The added bonus of myLotus® was the 9 pregnancy tests the pack comes with, which I happily used every single one to quadruple check I really was pregnant :)" myLotus® the revolu onary home based, self-test product was launched in the UK in November 2018 to help women trying to conceive. Early 'trying to conceive' users provided personal video feedback and tes monials on their menstrual cycle hormone changes and proﬁle ('signatures') enabling women to be er understand and predict their most fer le days ( www.mylotus.com). In March the Company announced its ﬁrst supply agreement with Boots UK and in May its ﬁrst myLotus pregnancies and user tes monials. More recently the Company has announced its ﬁrst collaboration with Manchester Fertility to advance the clinics Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) procedures. myLotus® empowers women to self-test their personalised hormone levels and iden fy their op mal fer le days thereby improving their chances of naturally ge ng pregnant. myLotus® enables women to monitor their fer le phase as part of their menstrual cycle and is the only home test to 'quan ta vely' measure hormone levels and the 'rate-of-change' preceding ovula on to help aid a natural or assisted concep on. Users measure, record and track their hormone levels and follow their fer lity journey in an accompanying free downloadable app available in iOS and Android formats via the www.mylotus.comwebsite. myLotus® is available to women who are planning to start a family or for those who have previously struggled to naturally conceive, enabling couples an alterna ve prior to considering more costly IVF treatment. The Company expects to release further hormone health and wellbeing tests to complement its fer lity oﬀering early next year. Ma hew Walls, Chairman said: "We are extremely proud and delighted to announce our ﬁrst birth and we send our love and best wishes to Sonny, Isabel, Joshua and the Gordon family. Todays announcement is a fabulous achievement for the Company and con nues to strengthen the credibility and awareness of myLotus® amongst women. Our pregnancies are growing in number and we have waited pa ently for our ﬁrst births. We expect to announce growing numbers of births arising from myLotus® over the coming months. We will be a ending The Fertility Show at Olympia this weekend and look forward to welcoming those attending to our stand at C38" Enquiries Company: www.conceptaplc.com, Product: www.mylotus.com Matthew Walls, Chairman Tel: +44 (0) 1234 866601 SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nomad) Neil Baldwin Tel: +44 (0)20 368 3550 Novum Securities Colin Rowbury +44 (0) 20 7399 9400 About Concepta PLC: Concepta PLC is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company that has developed a proprietary product, myLotus®, targeted at the personalised mobile health market with a primary focus on hormone tes ng and increasing a woman's chances of naturally getting pregnant and to provide insight to unexplained infertility. myLotus® is currently the only consumer product which allows both quan ta ve and qualita ve home (self-test) test measurement of a woman's personal luteinizing hormone (LH) during ovula on and human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone level during pregnancy, facilita ng higher concep on rates and early diagnosis of fer lity issues. The proposi on of myLotus® is to empower women to be er understand their hormone levels and menstrual cycle and help women conceive naturally by identifying their window of fertility and optimal time for conception. The Company has received CE-mark cer ﬁca on for myLotus® and has launched its ﬁrst product in the UK. The Company is preparing plans to roll-out across core EU countries later in 2019. myLotus® is expected to be beneficial to users who have been unable to conceive after 6 months of trying. This highly motivated target group of women won't typically be offered medical intervention until after 12 months of unsuccessfully trying to conceive, with IVF not usually offered until after two years of trying to conceive. Research indicates couples start to take positive action ahead of this time typically with little medical support to help them do so. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. 