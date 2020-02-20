Concert Pharmaceuticals : to Report Full Year 2019 Results on February 27, 2020

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss 2019 financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (855) 354-1855 (U.S. and Canada) or (484) 365-2865 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert’s website for three months.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel medicines designed to treat serious diseases and address unmet patient needs. The Company's approach starts with previously studied compounds, including approved drugs, in which deuterium substitution has the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert's pipeline of innovative medicines targets autoimmune diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders.

