Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    CNCE

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CNCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concert Pharmaceuticals : to Report Full Year 2019 Results on February 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss 2019 financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (855) 354-1855 (U.S. and Canada) or (484) 365-2865 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert’s website for three months.

About Concert
Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel medicines designed to treat serious diseases and address unmet patient needs. The Company’s approach starts with previously studied compounds, including approved drugs, in which deuterium substitution has the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s pipeline of innovative medicines targets autoimmune diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, I
07:01aCONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Full Year 2019 Results on February 27, 2020
BU
01/31CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise..
AQ
01/30CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise..
BU
01/28CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
01/28CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering
BU
01/27CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
01/27CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Federal Circuit Granted its Motion to Vacate..
BU
01/22CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/22CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Applicat..
BU
2019CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Successfully Completes Open Label Trial of CTP-543 in ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,07 M
EBIT 2019 -77,4 M
Net income 2019 -76,4 M
Finance 2019 106 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,63x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,29x
EV / Sales2019 213x
EV / Sales2020 539x
Capitalization 335 M
Chart CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,00  $
Last Close Price 11,70  $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger D. Tung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Aldrich Chairman
Nancy Stuart Chief Operating Officer
Marc A. Becker Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wilfred E. Jaeger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.83%335
LONZA GROUP19.68%31 906
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.39%31 697
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.4.93%20 652
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 382
INCYTE CORPORATION-9.18%17 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group