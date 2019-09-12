Concert Pharmaceuticals : Announces CTP-543 Phase 2 Alopecia Areata Data Selected for Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at 2019 EADV Congress

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will present results from its recently completed Phase 2 trial of CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. These data will be presented in the late breaking news session at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Annual Congress to be held October 9– 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: CTP-543, an oral JAK inhibitor, achieves primary endpoint in Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata

Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:15 – 9:30 GMT Session: Late-Breaking News Session

Late-Breaking News Session Room: Hall 10 Dali

About CTP-543 and Alopecia Areata

CTP-543 is an oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the potential treatment of alopecia areata. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543 for the treatment of alopecia areata.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp and body. Alopecia areata may affect up to 650,000 Americans at any given time1. The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently no drugs approved by the FDA for the treatment of alopecia areata.

The FDA selected alopecia areata as one of eight new disease areas that it focused on under its Patient-Focused Drug Development Initiative (PFDDI) in 2016-2017. The goal of the PFDDI is to bring patient perspectives into an earlier stage of product development. Following the FDA’s Patient-Focused Drug Development meeting held in September 2017 on alopecia areata, the FDA summarized the input shared by patients and patient representatives in a Voice of the Patient report. Additional information on the PFDDI is available online.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel medicines designed to treat serious diseases and address unmet patient needs. The Company’s approach starts with previously studied compounds, including approved drugs, in which deuterium substitution has the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s pipeline of innovative medicines targets autoimmune diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

