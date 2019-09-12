Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc    CNCE

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(CNCE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concert Pharmaceuticals : Announces CTP-543 Phase 2 Alopecia Areata Data Selected for Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at 2019 EADV Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will present results from its recently completed Phase 2 trial of CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. These data will be presented in the late breaking news session at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Annual Congress to be held October 9– 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

  • Title: CTP-543, an oral JAK inhibitor, achieves primary endpoint in Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata
  • Date and Time: Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:15 – 9:30 GMT
  • Session: Late-Breaking News Session
  • Room: Hall 10 Dali

About CTP-543 and Alopecia Areata

CTP-543 is an oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the potential treatment of alopecia areata. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543 for the treatment of alopecia areata.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp and body. Alopecia areata may affect up to 650,000 Americans at any given time1. The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently no drugs approved by the FDA for the treatment of alopecia areata.

The FDA selected alopecia areata as one of eight new disease areas that it focused on under its Patient-Focused Drug Development Initiative (PFDDI) in 2016-2017. The goal of the PFDDI is to bring patient perspectives into an earlier stage of product development. Following the FDA’s Patient-Focused Drug Development meeting held in September 2017 on alopecia areata, the FDA summarized the input shared by patients and patient representatives in a Voice of the Patient report. Additional information on the PFDDI is available online.

About Concert
Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel medicines designed to treat serious diseases and address unmet patient needs. The Company’s approach starts with previously studied compounds, including approved drugs, in which deuterium substitution has the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s pipeline of innovative medicines targets autoimmune diseases and central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our expectations for clinical development of CTP-543, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

1 Fricke M. Epidemiology and Burden of alopecia areata: a systemic review. Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology. 2015; Vol 8. 397-403.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., the CoNCERT Pharmaceuticals Inc. logo and DCE Platform are registered trademarks of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS IN
07:01aCONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces CTP-543 Phase 2 Alopecia Areata Data Selecte..
BU
09/05CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/03CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Positive CTP-543 Results from Phase 2 Alopecia..
BU
08/29CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/01CONCERT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/01CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
08/01CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Prov..
BU
07/25CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Aug..
BU
06/17CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,21 M
EBIT 2019 -81,9 M
Net income 2019 -81,8 M
Finance 2019 103 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,19x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,93x
EV / Sales2019 131x
EV / Sales2020 53,7x
Capitalization 262 M
Chart CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,67  $
Last Close Price 10,99  $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger D. Tung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Aldrich Chairman
Nancy Stuart Chief Operating Officer
Marc Becker Chief Financial Officer
Wilfred E. Jaeger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC-12.43%262
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.32%29 429
LONZA GROUP34.28%25 561
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 122
INCYTE CORPORATION22.52%16 878
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION72.11%14 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group