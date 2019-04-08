Concert Pharmaceuticals : Announces Decision from Patent Trial and Appeal Board in IPR Proceeding

Concert
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that the Patent
Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
has issued a final written decision in connection with the inter partes
review (IPR) of U.S. Patent No. 9,249,149 (the ‘149 patent). While PTAB
found that the claims of the '149 patent are not patentable, the IPR
decision is appealable to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, and Concert remains committed to defending the ‘149 patent. The
'149 patent remains valid and enforceable until appeals have been
exhausted.
“While we’re disappointed in this outcome, we believe we have strong
arguments supporting the validity of our patent and intend to appeal the
decision as we work to create additional intellectual property
protecting CTP-543,” stated Roger Tung, Ph.D., President and Chief
Executive Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals. “We remain highly
committed to the continued advancement of CTP-543 as a potential
treatment for alopecia areata. The outcome of this proceeding does not
prohibit us from developing CTP-543 for alopecia areata and our
development timelines for CTP-543 remain on track. Importantly, today’s
decision is specific to certain patent claims covering CTP-543 and does
not affect other programs in our portfolio.”
In April 2017, Incyte filed a petition challenging the validity of the
‘149 patent. Documents relating to the IPR can be accessed online at: http://www.concertpharma.com/technology-overview/intellectual-property/
About Concert
Concert
Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on applying its DCE
Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel
medicines designed to treat serious diseases and address unmet patient
needs. The Company’s approach starts with previously studied compounds,
including approved drugs, in which deuterium substitution has the
potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy.
Concert’s pipeline of
innovative medicines currently targets autoimmune diseases and central
For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com
or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma
or on LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about our future expectations,
plans and prospects, including statements about the strength of
Concert's intellectual property, and other statements containing the
words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate,"
"expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project,"
"should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a
result of various important factors, including the right to request for
reconsideration after a written decision is issued and other factors
discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report
on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in
other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press
release represent our views only as of the date of this release and
should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent
date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements included in this press release.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., the CoNCERT Pharmaceuticals Inc. logo and
DCE Platform are registered trademarks of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
