Concho Resources Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable June 26, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020.

