Concho Resources Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Concho Resources Inc.    CXO

CONCHO RESOURCES INC.

(CXO)
04/28/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable June 26, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2020.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing and producing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.


© Business Wire 2020
