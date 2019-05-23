Concho Resources Inc. : Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 1, 2019, Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) (the “Company” or “Concho”) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 AM CT (9:00 AM ET) to discuss second-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after close of trading.

Conference Call Information:

Dial-in: (844) 263-8298

Intl. dial-in: (478) 219-0007

Participant Passcode: 7577052

To access the live webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The replay will also be available on Concho’s website under the “Investors” section.

Upcoming Conferences

Concho also announces the Company’s participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Conference Date Conference Presentation Time May 30, 2019 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 9:00 AM CT June 5, 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy Conference 7:30 AM CT June 5, 2019 BAML Energy Credit Conference 11:00 AM CT June 18, 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference 10:25 AM CT

The Company’s presentation will be available on the Company’s website on or prior to the Company’s appearance at each conference.

Additionally, links to the webcast presentations for the Bernstein and J.P. Morgan conferences will be accessible on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas resources. Concho is at the forefront of applying advanced technology and large-scale development to safely and efficiently maximize resource recovery while delivering attractive, long-term economic returns. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.

