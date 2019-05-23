Concho Resources Inc. : Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 1, 2019, Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) (the “Company” or “Concho”)
will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 AM CT
(9:00 AM ET) to discuss second-quarter 2019 financial and operating
results. The Company plans to announce results for the second quarter of
2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after close of trading.
Conference Call Information:
Dial-in: (844) 263-8298
Intl. dial-in: (478) 219-0007
Participant
Passcode: 7577052
To access the live webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.concho.com.
The replay will also be available on Concho’s website under the
“Investors” section.
Upcoming Conferences
Concho also announces the Company’s participation in the following
upcoming conferences:
|
Conference Date
|
|
|
Conference
|
|
|
Presentation Time
|
May 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
|
|
|
9:00 AM CT
|
June 5, 2019
|
|
|
RBC Capital Markets Global Energy Conference
|
|
|
7:30 AM CT
|
June 5, 2019
|
|
|
BAML Energy Credit Conference
|
|
|
11:00 AM CT
|
June 18, 2019
|
|
|
J.P. Morgan Energy Conference
|
|
|
10:25 AM CT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company’s presentation will be available on the Company’s website on
or prior to the Company’s appearance at each conference.
Additionally, links to the webcast presentations for the Bernstein and
J.P. Morgan conferences will be accessible on the “Events &
Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s
website.
Concho Resources Inc.
Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale
producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on acquiring,
exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas resources.
Concho is at the forefront of applying advanced technology and
large-scale development to safely and efficiently maximize resource
recovery while delivering attractive, long-term economic returns. We are
working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people
and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.
