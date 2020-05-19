Concho Resources Inc. : to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference

Log in
05/19/2020

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) (the “Company”) today announced that Tim Leach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:00 AM CT on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and the slide presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing and producing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 609 M
EBIT 2020 -1 287 M
Net income 2020 -8 726 M
Debt 2020 3 357 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
P/E ratio 2021 71,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
EV / Sales2021 4,55x
Capitalization 11 570 M
Chart CONCHO RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Concho Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCHO RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 67,88 $
Last Close Price 59,27 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy A. Leach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack F. Harper President
C. William Giraud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenda R. Schroer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kang Chen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCHO RESOURCES INC.-32.32%11 570
CNOOC LIMITED5.09%52 299
CONOCOPHILLIPS-32.95%46 758
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-37.39%30 522
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-42.88%20 265
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-38.31%15 395
