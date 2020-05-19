Concho Resources Inc. : to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) (the “Company”) today announced that Tim Leach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:00 AM CT on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and the slide presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.concho.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on safely and efficiently developing and producing oil and natural gas resources. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005901/en/