Concho Resources Inc. : to Sell New Mexico Shelf Assets for $925 Million and Initiate $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) (“Concho” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its assets in the New Mexico Shelf (the “Shelf”) to an affiliate of Spur Energy Partners LLC for $925 million.

In addition, the Company’s board of directors authorized the initiation of a repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion of the Company’s shares of common stock.

Tim Leach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Proactively managing our asset portfolio has long been a key part of our strategy. Divesting our New Mexico Shelf position enables us to accelerate the value of these legacy assets, while focusing our portfolio on opportunities with the highest potential for strong returns. Further, the transaction reduces our cost structure and allows us to achieve the leverage target we communicated earlier this year, while delivering additional returns to shareholders under an initial $1.5 billion share repurchase program. The share repurchase program demonstrates our continued confidence in our strategy to generate sustainable oil growth and strong cash flow, and reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

The divestiture includes approximately 100,000 gross acres. Current production from the Company’s Shelf assets is approximately 25 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Following the sale, Concho will maintain a large presence and development program in southeastern New Mexico and will continue to support the local communities in which its employees live and work.

“Over the past decade, our Shelf team has done an excellent job of working safely and maximizing the value of these assets, and we are grateful for their hard work,” commented Tim Leach.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to pay down borrowings on its revolving credit facility and initiate the share repurchase program.

The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions and is expected to close in November 2019.

RBC Richardson Barr served as financial advisor to Concho on the sale of the Shelf.

Concho Resources Inc.

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) is one of the largest unconventional shale producers in the Permian Basin, with operations focused on acquiring, exploring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas resources. Concho is at the forefront of applying advanced technology and large-scale development to safely and efficiently maximize resource recovery while delivering attractive, long-term economic returns. We are working today to deliver a better tomorrow for our shareholders, people and communities. For more information about Concho, visit www.concho.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

The foregoing contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “could,” “may,” “enable,” “foresee,” “plan,” “will,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “goal” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company based on management’s experience, expectations and perception of historical trends, current conditions, current plans, anticipated future developments, expected financings and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include the risk factors and other information discussed or referenced in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Information on Concho’s website is not part of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005293/en/