Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Concord New Energy Group Limited    0182   BMG2345T1099

CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(0182)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concord New Energy : ATTRIBUTABLE POWER GENERATION OUTPUT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 182)

ATTRIBUTABLE POWER GENERATION OUTPUT

The board of directors of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces the attributable power generation output for October 2019.

The power generation output attributable to the Group during October of 2019 was as below (Unit: GWh):

Oct. 2019

Oct. 2018

Growth

Jan. to Oct. in

Jan. to Oct. in

Growth

2019

2018

Wind

316.88

257.39

23.11%

3,172.53

2,485.41

27.65%

Solar

40.57

38.15

6.34%

421.07

373.62

12.70%

Total

357.45

295.54

20.95%

3,593.60

2,859.03

25.69%

For and on behalf of

Concord New Energy Group Limited

Liu Shunxing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liu Shunxing (Chairman), Ms. Liu Jianhong (Vice Chairperson), Mr. Yu Weizhou (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Niu Wenhui, Mr. Gui Kai and Dr. Shang Li (all of above are executive Directors), Mr. Wang Feng (who is a non-executive Director) and Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Dr. Jesse Zhixi Fang, Ms. Huang Jian and Mr. Zhang Zhong (who are independent non-executive Directors).

* For identification purposes only

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Concord New Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP L
09:45aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : Attributable power generation output
PU
09:41aCONCORD NEW ENERGY : Change of address of principal share registrar and transfer..
PU
11/06CONCORD NEW ENERGY : Supplemental announcement in relation to discloseable trans..
PU
10/31CONCORD NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction contracts regarding purchase of wi..
PU
10/18CONCORD NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction finance lease arrangements
PU
10/17CONCORD NEW ENERGY : Major transaction finance lease arrangement
PU
10/08CONCORD NEW ENERGY : Attributable power generation output
PU
09/23CONCORD NEW ENERGY : Notice of special general meeting
PU
09/05CONCORD NEW ENERGY : Attributable power generation output
PU
06/05CONCORD NEW ENERGY : NE May power generation output up 18.3%
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 2 070 M
EBIT 2019 932 M
Net income 2019 760 M
Debt 2019 9 575 M
Yield 2019 6,84%
P/E ratio 2019 4,17x
P/E ratio 2020 3,39x
EV / Sales2019 6,16x
EV / Sales2020 5,64x
Capitalization 3 184 M
Chart CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Concord New Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,48  HKD
Last Close Price 0,38  HKD
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Zhou Yu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shun Xing Liu Chairman
Wen Hui Niu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fat Suan Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Hong Liu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED22.58%407
VINCI39.96%62 058
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD--.--%38 693
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-6.32%31 552
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.70%28 729
FERROVIAL48.69%21 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group