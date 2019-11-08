Concord New Energy : ATTRIBUTABLE POWER GENERATION OUTPUT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 182)

ATTRIBUTABLE POWER GENERATION OUTPUT

The board of directors of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces the attributable power generation output for October 2019.

The power generation output attributable to the Group during October of 2019 was as below (Unit: GWh):

Oct. 2019 Oct. 2018 Growth Jan. to Oct. in Jan. to Oct. in Growth 2019 2018 Wind 316.88 257.39 23.11% 3,172.53 2,485.41 27.65% Solar 40.57 38.15 6.34% 421.07 373.62 12.70% Total 357.45 295.54 20.95% 3,593.60 2,859.03 25.69%

For and on behalf of

Concord New Energy Group Limited

Liu Shunxing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liu Shunxing (Chairman), Ms. Liu Jianhong (Vice Chairperson), Mr. Yu Weizhou (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Niu Wenhui, Mr. Gui Kai and Dr. Shang Li (all of above are executive Directors), Mr. Wang Feng (who is a non-executive Director) and Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Dr. Jesse Zhixi Fang, Ms. Huang Jian and Mr. Zhang Zhong (who are independent non-executive Directors).

* For identification purposes only

- 1 -