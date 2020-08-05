Concord New Energy : ATTRIBUTABLE POWER GENERATION OUTPUT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Concord New Energy Group Limited

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 182)

ATTRIBUTABLE POWER GENERATION OUTPUT

The board of directors of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces the attributable power generation output for July 2020.

The power generation output attributable to the Group during July of 2020 was as below (Unit: GWh):

Jul. in 2020 Jul. in 2019 Growth Jan. to Jul. in Jan. to Jul. Growth 2020 in 2019 Wind 270.55 226.08 19.67% 2,488.92 2,364.88 5.25% Solar 37.35 37.79 -1.16% 282.02 301.94 -6.60% Total 307.90 263.87 16.69% 2,770.94 2,666.82 3.90%

For and on behalf of

Concord New Energy Group Limited

Liu Shunxing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liu Shunxing (Chairman), Ms. Liu Jianhong (Vice Chairperson), Mr. Yu Weizhou (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Gui Kai, Mr. Niu Wenhui, Dr. Shang Li and Mr. Zhai Feng (all of above are executive Directors), Mr. Wang Feng (who is a non-executive Director) and Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Dr. Jesse Zhixi Fang, Ms. Huang Jian and Mr. Zhang Zhong (who are independent non- executive Directors).

