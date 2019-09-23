Concord New Energy : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
09/23/2019 | 05:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Concord New Energy Group Limited
協 合 新 能 源 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 182)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Special General Meeting ("SGM") of Concord New Energy Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at Suite 3901, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions of the Company:
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the circular of the Company dated 23 September 2019.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. "THAT:
the agreements entered into pursuant to the 2019 August CITIC Finance Lease Arrangement (including the CITIC Finance Lease Agreement, the CITIC Sale and Purchase Agreement and the CITIC Security Agreements, and copies of which are signed by the chairman of the SGM for identification purpose and have been tabled at the SGM), and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
any one director of the Company (the "Director") be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to do all such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents for and on behalf of the Company by hand, or in case of execution of documents under seal, to do so jointly with any of a second Director, a duly authorised representative of the Director or the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") and to take such steps as he may in his absolute discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the transactions contemplated under the 2019 August CITIC Finance Lease Arrangement."
"THAT:
the agreements entered into pursuant to the Shangcheng Finance Lease Arrangement (including the Shangcheng Finance Lease Agreement, the Shangcheng Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Shangcheng Security Agreements, and copies of which are signed by the chairman of the SGM for identification purpose and have been tabled at the SGM), and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
any one Director be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to do all such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents for and on behalf of the Company by hand, or in case of execution of documents under seal, to do so jointly with any of a second Director, a duly authorised representative of the Director or the Company Secretary and to take such steps as he may in his absolute discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Shangcheng Finance Lease Arrangement."
"THAT:
the agreements entered into pursuant to the Tongyu Finance Lease Arrangement (including the Tongyu Finance Lease Agreement, the Tongyu Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Tongyu Security Agreements, and copies of which are signed by the chairman of the SGM for identification purpose and have been tabled at the SGM), and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
any one Director be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to do all such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents for and on behalf of the Company by hand, or in case of execution of documents under seal, to do so jointly with any of a second Director, a duly authorised representative of the Director or the Company Secretary and to take such steps as he may in his absolute discretion consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Tongyu Finance Lease Arrangement."
For and on behalf of
Concord New Energy Group Limited
Chan Kam Kwan, Jason
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 23 September 2019
Notes:
Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy in the prescribed form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed must be deposited at the branch share registrars of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the SGM or any adjournment thereof, should he/she so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
As at the date of this notice, the board of Directors comprises Mr. Liu Shunxing (Chairman), Ms. Liu Jianhong (Vice Chairperson), Mr. Yu Weizhou (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Niu Wenhui, Mr. Gui Kai and Dr. Shang Li (all of above are executive Directors), Mr. Wang Feng (who is an non-executive Director) and Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Dr. Jesse Zhixi Fang, Ms. Huang Jian and Mr. Zhang Zhong (who are independent non-executive Directors).
As required under the Listing Rules, the above resolutions will be decided by way of poll.
