Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Concordia Financial Group Ltd    7186   JP3305990008

CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD

(7186)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Yokohama, Chiba Bank to hold news conference at 0500 GMT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Bank of Yokohama and Chiba Bank Ltd said on Wednesday their presidents would hold a news conference at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) in Tokyo regarding a new partnership.

The tie-up, which would bring two of Japan's biggest local banks closer together, is the latest to highlight the strain on smaller banks in the world's third-largest economy, where years of near-zero interest rates have made traditional banking barely profitable, meaning scale is needed for survival.

Most regional lenders are facing weak demand from dwindling populations in many of Japan's prefectures. But Yokohama and Chiba are both part of the greater Tokyo area, meaning that demographics and loan demand are among the most favourable in the country.

Reuters previously reported the business partnership after the banks confirmed that the tie-up was being considered.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIBA BANK LTD -0.54% 548 End-of-day quote.-9.27%
CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD 0.00% 417 End-of-day quote.0.72%
MADE 0.00% 5 Real-time Quote.85.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP
10:27pBank of Yokohama, Chiba Bank to hold news conference at 0500 GMT
RE
02/05CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : 3rd quarter results
CO
2018CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : Half-year results
CO
2018JACK MA : Asian Markets Mostly Gain; Nikkei, Kospi Extend Lengthy Win Streaks
DJ
2018CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
2018CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : Annual Report
CO
2017Japan regional banks face further delays in merger plans
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 206 B
EBIT 2020 77 925 M
Net income 2020 52 450 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,84%
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
P/E ratio 2021 8,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,49x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,47x
Capitalization 514 B
Chart CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Concordia Financial Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 477  JPY
Last Close Price 417  JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Kawamura President & Representative Director
Yasuyoshi Oya Director
Minoru Morio Independent Outside Director
Ken Inoue Independent Outside Director
Tomoo Ookanda Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD0.72%4 723
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.00%181 852
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.98%55 138
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 158
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK15.92%49 266
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-3.48%48 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About