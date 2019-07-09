Bank of Yokohama, Chiba Bank to hold news conference at 0500 GMT

The tie-up, which would bring two of Japan's biggest local banks closer together, is the latest to highlight the strain on smaller banks in the world's third-largest economy, where years of near-zero interest rates have made traditional banking barely profitable, meaning scale is needed for survival.

Most regional lenders are facing weak demand from dwindling populations in many of Japan's prefectures. But Yokohama and Chiba are both part of the greater Tokyo area, meaning that demographics and loan demand are among the most favourable in the country.

Reuters previously reported the business partnership after the banks confirmed that the tie-up was being considered.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)