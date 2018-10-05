Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Concordia International Corp    CXR   CA20653P1027

CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP (CXR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Concordia International Corp. : Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders To Approve Name Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Concordia International Corp. ("Concordia" or the "Company") (TSX: CXR), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in European specialty, off-patent medicines, today issued a notice of meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders to consider and approve a name change (the "Name Change") of the Company.

The Name Change is subject to approval by Limited Voting Shareholders ("Shareholders") at the Meeting. At least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting is required to effect the Name Change.

The Meeting will be held November 29, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The Company's board of directors has fixed the close of business on October 30, 2018, as the record date for the determination of Shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at the Meeting.      

Concordia is requesting Shareholder approval of the Name Change following the closing of the Company's recapitalization transaction announced on September 6, 2018, and in light of the Company's focus on becoming a leader in European specialty, off-patent medicines. 

The Company will provide an update on the proposed Name Change and other Meeting details in due course.

About Concordia

Concordia is an international specialty pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 patented and off-patent products, and sales in more than 90 countries. Going forward, the Company is focused on becoming a leader in European specialty, off-patent medicines.

Concordia operates out of facilities in Mississauga, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, India. 

Notice regarding forwardlooking statements and information:

This press release includes forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, regarding Concordia and its business, which may include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company becoming a leader in European specialty, off-patent medicines.  Often, but not always, forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of Concordia's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Concordia's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concordia, including risks associated with the Company's inability to obtain applicable trademark reservations with respect to any proposed name change of the Company, the Company's inability to obtain the requisite support of Shareholders to effect the Name Change, the Company's inability to meet applicable statutory deadlines with respect to the Meeting, the Company's inability  to become a leading European specialty off-patent medicines player, and risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Concordia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators and many other factors beyond the control of Concordia.  Although Concordia has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or forward-looking information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Concordia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concordia-international-corp-announces-special-meeting-of-shareholders-to-approve-name-change-300725334.html

SOURCE Concordia International Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CO
10:31pCONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders To App..
PR
09/12ALEAFIA HEALTH : Concordia achieve fresh 52-week highs on news
AQ
09/12CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Provides Further Update On Its Recently Complete..
PR
09/11IIROC Trade Halt - Concordia International Corp.
NE
09/11CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trade Halt - Concordia International Corp.
AQ
09/11IIROC Trade Resumption - Concordia International Corp.
NE
09/11CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - Concordia International Corp.
AQ
09/11CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - CXR
AQ
09/11CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Provides Update On Its Recently Completed Recapi..
PR
09/11CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Provides Update On Its Recently Completed Recapi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Concordia International completes recapitalization 
08/08CONCORDIA INTL CORP reports Q2 results 
06/07Concordia International announces update on recapitalization plan 
05/31Concordia to be delisted from Nasdaq June 8 
05/15Concordia International's (CXRX) CEO Graeme Duncan on Q1 2018 Results - Earni.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.