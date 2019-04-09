Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Concordia Maritime AB    CCOR B   SE0000102824

CONCORDIA MARITIME AB

(CCOR B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Concordia Maritime : Fantastic turn-out for Concordia Maritime's coastal clean-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT

Concordia Maritime's second coastal clean-up initiative in the Gothenburg archipelago attracted great interest. More than one hundred people came along to help pick up rubbish from the shoreline and filled numerous sacks to the brim. The event was organised by Concordia Maritime in collaboration with the Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation, and was supported by the Royal Gothenburg Yacht Club (GKSS), the Swedish Sea Rescue Society and the Särö Seahawks Floorball Club. It is hoped that this initiative will draw attention to the environmental problems caused by littering.

Plastic bags, all kinds of packaging, petrol cans, old fishing nets and ropes, and even shoes too, were some of the many items that the volunteers picked up around Långedrag harbour just outside of Gothenburg. Young people from the yacht club and floorball club, families with children, local residents and other interested individuals spent several hours enthusiastically collecting litter on a beautiful Saturday in spring. Hard plastic was sorted and separated from other waste to be used for the Ocean Project being run by the Swedish Sea Rescue Society in cooperation with Keep Sweden Tidy. This plastic is used to produce small sailing boats.

Marine litter is one of the biggest environmental problems of our time and some 8 million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean each year - plastic that does not disappear. This has serious consequences for the marine environment, the living organisms that inhabit it, and for humans too. Andreas Fossberg, who works as a Project Manager at the Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation, gave a short presentation about this before the clean-up got under way.

'The purpose of this initiative is to raise awareness about the importance of keeping our oceans clean and also to remove debris from a stretch of the coastline. Thanks to the enthusiasm and commitment of all the participants at our clean-up day, we filled 180 bags and 20 sacks with rubbish. We hope that all those who took part in this event will help us to generate and spread more interest in keeping our oceans clean,' says Ola Helgesson from Concordia Maritime.

Concordia Maritime initiated its partnership with Keep Sweden Tidy in April 2018 and organised the first coastal clean-up day last autumn. It also launched an online quiz aimed at spreading knowledge about plastic in the oceans and encouraging everyone to get involved in protecting our marine environment.

Link to the online quiz: https://www.litterquiz.se/ta-testet/

Photo: Magnus Gotander

For further information, please contact:
Kim Ullman
CEO Concordia Maritime
Tel. +46 (0)31 855003
Mobile +46 (0)704 855003
kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com Ola Helgesson
CFO Concordia Maritime
Tel. +46 (0)31 855009
Mobile +46 (0)704 85 50 09ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
Joakim Brodahl
 Operations Manager Keep Sweden Tidy
Tel. +46 (0)8 505 263 00
Mobile +46 (0)70 728 64 50
joakim.brodahl@hsr.se

The Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation is committed to the prevention and reduction of littering. The organisation collects facts and information, drives opinion and develops practical tools and solutions for litter prevention. www.hsr.se

Concordia Maritimeis an international tanker shipping company. We focus on safe, sustainable and reliable transportation of refined oil products, chemicals and vegetable oils. The Company's B shares were first listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1984. www.concordiamaritime.com

PDF

Disclaimer

Concordia Maritime AB published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONCORDIA MARITIME AB
06:18aCONCORDIA MARITIME : Fantastic turn-out for Concordia Maritime's coastal clean-u..
PU
05:55aCONCORDIA MARITIME : Fantastic turn-out for Concordia Maritime's coastal clean-u..
AQ
03/21CONCORDIA MARITIME : publ) releases the Annual Report for 2018
AQ
03/19CONCORDIA MARITIME : Summons to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
01/30CONCORDIA MARITIME : Year-end report, 1 January-31 December 2018
AQ
01/23CONCORDIA MARITIME : Invitation to teleconference/audio transmission
AQ
2018CONCORDIA MARITIME : Strong end to the year
PU
2018CONCORDIA MARITIME : Sale of positions in chartered-in Suezmax vessels
AQ
2018CONCORDIA MARITIME : presents a web quiz together with Keep Sweden Tidy
AQ
2018CONCORDIA MARITIME : After a long wait, the turnaround has started
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 064 M
EBIT 2019 21,0 M
Net income 2019 -23,0 M
Debt 2019 1 159 M
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 472 M
Chart CONCORDIA MARITIME AB
Duration : Period :
Concordia Maritime AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONCORDIA MARITIME AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,5  SEK
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joakim Ullman Chief Executive Officer
Carl-Johan W. B. Hagman Chairman
Ola Helgesson Chief Financial Officer
Morten Chr. Mo Independent Director
Stefan Brocker Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB-11.48%51
ENBRIDGE INC16.53%75 189
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.85%64 388
KINDER MORGAN INC29.65%45 385
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION26.44%42 686
WILLIAMS COMPANIES31.52%35 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About