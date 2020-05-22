MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Concurrent Technologies Plc CNC GB0002183191 CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC (CNC) Add to my list Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/22 10:45:19 am 114 GBp +6.54% 10:37a CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES : 2019 Annual Report And Accounts PU 05/08 CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES : BAE Systems honors Concurrent Technologies with a Gold Tier... PU 03/19 CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Concurrent Technologies : 2019 Annual Report And Accounts 0 05/22/2020 | 10:37am EDT Send by mail :

Report & Accounts 2019 Solid dividend record Contents ● Key markets: defence, telecommunications, aerospace, transportation, scientific and industrial Extensive customer base, with blue chip customers and long term relationships Designs, manufactures & sells Embedded Computer products (boards) based on processors from Intel Established a subsidiary in India in 2008 Acquired a US subsidiary in 2002 Listed on AIM (formerly the Alternative Investment Market) in 1996 Established a US subsidiary in 1986 Established in the UK in 1985 ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● ● Sales and marketing channels in USA, many European Economic Area (EEA) countries, Israel, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore Corporate Overview STRATEGIC REPORT ACCOUNTS AND OTHER INFORMATION Business Summary............................................ 1 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income....... 23 Financial Highlights............................................ 2 Consolidated Balance Sheet........................................... 24 Review of Operations ........................................ 2 Company Balance Sheet ................................................ 25 Future Plans and Outlook .................................. 3 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement................................ 26 Dividend ............................................................. 3 Company Cash Flow Statement ..................................... 27 Annual General Meeting .................................... 3 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ............... 28 Operational Highlights ....................................... 3 Company Statement of Changes in Equity ..................... 29 Principal Risks and Uncertainties ...................... 3 Notes to the Financial Statements .................................. 30 Performance Monitoring .................................... 4 Company Information...................................................... 53 Section 172(1) Statement .................................. 5 REPORT AND GOVERNANCE Report of the Directors....................................... 6 Corporate Governance Statement..................... 9 Report of the Remuneration Committee............ 16 Report of the Auditors........................................ 17 2019 Strategic Report Business The Group is a leading specialist in the design, manufacture and supply of innovative high-end embedded Summary computer products aimed at a wide base of customers within the defence, telecommunications, aerospace, transport, scientific and industrial markets. The Group's core product range is central processing unit ("CPU") boards, designed using Intel®processors including the high performance 9th generation embedded Intel®Core™ and Intel ®Xeon ®processors. These CPU boards, together with complementary accessory products such as switches, storage and I/O boards are designed to be compliant with the CompactPCI®, OpenVPX™, VME, AMC and XMC open architecture standards. Most product lines are available in both commercial and ruggedized variants, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, including those in harsh environments and at temperatures from -40°C to +85°C. During 2019, the Group announced its first product aimed at the Artificial Intelligence market, a rugged accelerator board designed to boost performance of certain applications in particular within the defence and exploration markets. The Group's products also support many of today's leading operating systems including Microsoft®Windows ®, Linux®, Solaris™, QNX®and VxWorks®, all of which are commonly used as standard in embedded applications. An increasing range of complementary software products have been developed to provide enhanced security capabilities, configuration tools and high-performance communications middleware. Historically the Group's sales revenue comes from selling its hardware products to companies which complete the integration themselves. This model still dominates the Group's sales, aided by sales of software and firmware products such as security software, which have been developed. However, for the newer architectures such as OpenVPX™, the Group has seen an increasing number of requests for the supply of fully integrated development systems which include both the Group's own products and, in some cases, products supplied by our partners and third parties. Manufacturing and production testing take place in the Group's headquarters in the UK. The Group has design and engineering teams working in the UK, USA and India, whilst its sales, marketing and customer support teams operate from the UK and overseas facilities including those in the USA and China. The Group's customer base continues to be well diversified with large, high quality, international businesses in multiple sectors across various geographic regions of the world. During the year the Group's longstanding Managing Director, Glen Fawcett, passed away after a brief illness. He is a sad loss for the Group and his energy, experience and quick wit will be missed by everyone at the Group. The Commercial Director, Jane Annear, was appointed as Managing Director in May 2019. The Group awaits the results from the negotiations regarding agreement of the trade and tariff legislation between the UK Government, Europe and other countries now that the UK has left the European Union. The possible introduction of import/export controls is perceived by the Directors as the greatest risk to the Group, however currently trading within the European Union continues under the same conditions as before. Over the last few weeks the world-wide situation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 has deteriorated. The Group has been monitoring and following the guidelines relevant to the jurisdictions in which it operates. The greatest current short-term risk to the business is assessed as being the situation at its UK headquarters, in particular the Group's manufacturing operations which are based there. The Group invested early in additional stocks of components in order to meet the demands of a strong order book at the end of 2019. Currently manufacturing has not been interrupted and supply chains, in particular for items originating from Asia, appear generally secure although there are longer lead times for some items. The Group is a supplier to some of the world's major defence companies. We have received notification from a UK customer that as part of their supply chain we are directed by the UK Government to remain open to ensure that we are able to continue to supply products to key projects whilst at the same time respecting government guidelines to prevent the widespread transmission of the virus. We have received a similar notification from a major US account and provided we can maintain a mix of skills in the production group, management estimate that we could maintain operations with approximately one third of our production staff, albeit with reduced output. Our engineering teams are located over 4 offices in 3 countries and as much as possible our staff are working from home, and communicating electronically. On-site visitors are limited to essential visits only in order to reduce the risk to our employees who are unable to work from home in particular where they are directly involved in manufacturing. 2019 1 Financial Highlights Review of Operations Strategic Report (continued) Due to the strong order book at the beginning of the year and after a recent review the Group expects our first half sales to be broadly in line with expectations subject to there being no additional, unforeseen external events. Looking further out it is anticipated that some projects may be delayed if customers experience slowdowns. The Group is familiar with supplying product to long life cycle projects where timings can fluctuate. The broad range of projects, markets and customers the Group currently supplies gives us confidence in the business going forward. The Group has no borrowings or loans and expected capital expenditure on committed projects does not exceed £130,000. Our cash reserves remain strong. Cash flow has been projected under extreme scenarios including a significant period of delayed shipments, bad debts, and decreased sales, and we anticipate our cash position will remain positive for the next twelve months even under these conditions. However, precautions are already being taken to minimise and reduce expenses wherever possible, and to manage our receivables with increased caution. We are aware of the various initiatives for government support but have not yet found the need to include any of these options in our cash flow projections. The Group's cash balances at the end of March, having allowed for the payment of the second interim dividend, total £10.5m of which £6.8m is held in the UK, with the remainder being held in our other locations providing sufficient funding for their continued operation. With no existing debt and net assets of over £20m the Group has the capacity to take on debt financing should it need to. Through our AIM listing there is also potential access to raising capital from our established investor base. However the need for either debt or fresh equity is seen as very remote given the current healthy cash position. 2019 2018 Revenue £19.4m £16.6m EBITDA £5.1m £4.6m Profit before tax £4.1m £3.0m Earnings per share 5.51p 4.08p Adjusted EPS 4.38p 4.08p Dividend per share 2.50p 2.30p Cash (including Deposits) £10.5m £7.7m Total Assets £28.3m £24.3m Shareholders' Funds £21.9m £20.0m The positive impact on EBITDA of adopting IFRS 16 in 2019 is £0.15m (2018: £nil). The Group generated record Revenue for the year of £19.38m (2018: £16.62m). This converted into Gross Profit of £10.21m (2018: £8.67m) while the gross margin remained fairly constant at 52.7% (2018: 52.2%). Profit before tax was £4.06m (2018: £2.97m) including other, non-recurring income of £1.0m (2018: £nil). Earnings per share increased to 5.51 pence (2018: 4.08 pence) while earnings per share on continuing activities, adjusted to remove the impact of Other Income, was 4.38 pence (2018: 4.08 pence). EBITDA (measured as Operating Profit plus Depreciation and Amortisation) for the Group in 2019 also increased to £5.07m (2018: £4.65m). The Group continued its long-term commitment to R&D by investing £3.51m in 2019 (2018: £3.31m), of which £2.26m was capitalised (2018: £2.44m). As a consequence of the continual assessment of the Group's intangible assets, an impairment charge of £483,630 (2018: £303,030) was included during the year to reflect the cash generating expectations of itemised projects. A further investment of £250,000 was made within manufacturing to install an Automatic Optical Inspection machine along with a second new surface mount production line. This new production line mirrors the installation made in 2018. It increases production capacity and introduces more flexibility into the production process to meet increasing demands from our customers. The Group continues to have no borrowings and again paid increased dividends during the year. Its cash balances plus short to medium term cash deposits at the year-end were £10.49m (2018: £7.68m). 2 2019 Strategic Report (continued) Future Plans The new financial year of 2020 has started with a strong order book giving the Board confidence in the Group's and continuing solid performance. There is uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak which may have some Outlook impact on the results of the Group in the second half of 2020. New and existing customers continue to require increasing levels of processing performance and additional product features including, in particular, increased security capabilities and encrypted storage. Our increasing capability to provide development systems and the release of our first product for Artificial Intelligence applications are attracting new opportunities. The Group plans to maintain its policy of investing in R&D to expand the Group's current range of advanced technology products with a particular focus on the OpenVPX™ bus architecture. In addition to boards and associated software the Group will increase its range of development systems, using both its own products and complementary products from third party partners. These ready to use development systems enable customers to reduce their product development times by focussing on their own areas of expertise to develop specialised applications. The Board sees many opportunities to grow the business organically into new market areas by widening our product ranges and further developing relationships with key hardware and software partners. We continue to look for worldwide acquisition opportunities which may present themselves in the present uncertain climate. Dividend The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 1.45 pence per share (2018: 1.35 pence) which when added to the first interim dividend of 1.05 pence per share (2018: 0.95 pence) will make a total of 2.50 pence per share for the year (2018: 2.30 pence). This is an increase of 8.7% on dividends paid for 2018. The total cost of this second interim dividend amounts to £1,054,563. As in previous years, the Directors do not intend to recommend a final dividend. Because of the Group's cash position, we did not find it necessary to reduce or halt payment of the second interim dividend, payable in respect of 2019 but our future dividend payment policy will be kept under review as the COVID-19 crisis develops. Annual General Due to the COVID-19 crisis and social distancing requirements the date and arrangements for the AGM will be Meeting announced separately. Operational During 2019, the Group introduced several new high-performance embedded computer boards and accessory Highlights modules. These included products based on the 9thgeneration embedded Intel®Xeon®processor for use in VME, CompactPCI®and OpenVPX™ architectures. The Group also announced its first Artificial Intelligence board, primarily aimed at the military market. As required by many applications, these new products offer support for enhanced security features and most are suitable for both commercial and harsh environments. In addition, support for additional partner software and hardware products and systems was announced to broaden the Group's product range. The Group's UK manufacturing line was enhanced through the addition of an automatic optical inspection machine and a new surface mount machine providing additional production capacity and capability. During 2019 the Group made two appointments to the Senior Management Team and made changes to the Company's organisational structure. Further changes are expected within all departments as the Group focuses its efforts on the market requirements of supplying computer systems as well as new high performance board level products. At the end of 2019 the Group began the process of updating its primary internal processing systems by introducing a new Enterprise Resource Planning system. This is a substantial capital commitment by the Group and is needed to improve efficiency and to allow us to support the increased requirements for information and traceability of information throughout the business. Initial roll out is planned for 2021. Principal Risks andLike most businesses, there is a range of risks and uncertainties facing the Group and the matters described Uncertainties below are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible risks and uncertainties. The principal risks and uncertainties affecting the business are the following: Product development and technology risk:The Group continually develops and introduces new high-technology products based on advanced processors and other computing components. These technologies and products involve business risk both in terms of possible abortive expenditure, reputational risk and potential customer claims. Such risks may materially impact on the Group. Appropriate measures are taken to protect the Group's intellectual property rights and to minimise the risk of infringement of third party rights; measures include hardware security features. 2019 3 Strategic Report (continued) Principal Risks and Uncertainties (continued) Performance Monitoring Product failure:The Group provides warranties to customers regarding the specification and/or proper operation of the products that it supplies. Failure of these products to operate properly or to meet specifications may increase the Group's costs by requiring the replacement of parts and equipment or monetary reimbursement to a customer, thereby reducing the Group's profitability. The Group has numerous ISO 9001 approved quality processes, procedures and work instructions in place to mitigate against product failure. Human resources risk:This risk is defined as a shortage of requisite knowledge, skills and experience within the Group. This risk, especially in relation to technical skills, is kept at the forefront of the Group's concerns and is addressed primarily through remuneration and recruitment policies which are under continuous review by the Board. Competitive risk:The Group operates in highly competitive markets. Product innovations or technical advances by competitors could adversely affect the Group. The Group invests directly in development in order to sustain competitive advantage, and also works continually to ensure that its cost base is competitive. Supply chain: The Group relies on its own manufacturing operations and independent suppliers for key raw materials and components, some of which may be available from a limited number of suppliers. Any disruption to the supply chain could have an impact on its ability to meet customer requirements and adversely affect the Group's results. Within the markets that the Group operates, there can be times where components are in short supply with long lead times or components can be discontinued. The Group aims to supply its products for many years and therefore endeavours to select components with longevity of supply from several sources. The effect of legislation and other regulatory activities:The Group regularly monitors forthcoming and current legislation including Company law, environmental law, export regulations, COSSH and REACH legislation to ensure compliance with requirements. Each company within the Group is liable to pay tax in the countries in which it operates. Changes in the tax legislation in these countries could have an adverse impact on the level of tax paid on the profits generated by the Group. The technology in some of its products is sophisticated and may be subject to export control legislation, which could restrict its ability to sell in some countries. Customer risk:Revenues are largely dependent upon the ability of customers to develop and sell products that incorporate the Group's products. No assurance can be given that customers will not experience financial, technical or other difficulties that could adversely affect their operations and, in turn, the Group's results. European Union Risk:The Group awaits the results from the negotiations regarding agreement of the trade and tariff legislation between the UK Government, Europe and other countries now that the UK has left the European Union. Currently our trading within the European Union continues under the same conditions as before. Epidemic illness:the Group is exposed to its employees and those of its suppliers and customers being afflicted by significant levels of illness. The Group has experience in managing these risks, while delivering profitability. The Group has a strong balance sheet with significant cash balances and debtor balances with major, well rated customers and as such the Board does not consider that the Group is subject to undue financial risk. The Board monitors the Group's performance in a number of ways including key performance indicators. The key financial performance indicators together with the results for 2019 and 2018 are as follows: 2019 2018 Revenue £19.4m £16.6m Gross Margin % 52.7% 52.2% Pre-tax Profit £4.1m £3.0m Cash and Cash Equivalents £10.5m £7.7m The Revenue indicator represents what has been delivered to customers in the year and measures sales growth or decline in value terms. The Gross Margin percentage is calculated by dividing Gross Profit by Revenue and measures the total profitability of product sales. Pre-tax Profit is the profit generated by the Group from operations including finance income and finance costs and is after amortisation of capitalised development costs but before taxation. This indicator measures the overall profitability of the business. 4 2019 Strategic Report (continued) The Cash and cash equivalents indicator is the year-end balance sheet position of Cash and cash equivalents and Other financial assets as reported in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. This indicator can be affected by the pattern of trading towards year end but does give a general indication of the ability of the Group to generate cash. These performance indicators are measured against a budget approved by the Board. The Board also regularly reviews the following non-financial performance indicators and is pleased to report there were no significant matters arising during the year: Manufacturing quality

Product warranty performance

Development projects measured against project milestones

Manufacturing output measured against manufacturing plans and customer requirements

Stock recording accuracy

Health and safety incidents Section 172(1)The Directors consider, both individually and collectively, that they have taken decisions in a manner they Statementconsider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Group for the benefit of its shareholders, having regard to the matters set out in s172(1)(a-f) of the Companies Act 2006: The likely consequences of any decision in the long-term: the long-term success of the Group is always a key factor when making strategic decisions. The interests of the Group's employees: our employees are the main asset of the Group and their wellbeing and development are at the heart of strategy for success. Initiatives in extending benefits in kind for UK employees and greater candidate and employee engagement have moved the Group forward during 2019. The need to foster business relationships with suppliers, customer and others; the Group regularly meets with key suppliers and customers to review operations and explore mutually beneficial future actions. The primary mechanism for engaging with shareholders is via investor meetings and these were extended in 2019 along with launching an improved investor website. The impact of the Group's operations on the community and the environment: the impact on both the community and the environment is factored in to the Group's decision making process. The Group's reputation for high standards of business conduct: integrity, both personally and professionally, is embedded in the Group's culture and is lead by example by the Directors. The need to act fairly between members of the Group: no single set of stakeholders is prioritised over other stakeholders and all decisions are made trying to be equitable to all members. By order of the Board M Collins J B Annear Chairman Managing Director 22 April 2020 22 April 2020 2019 All trademarks, registered trademarks and trade names used in this publication are the property of their respective owners. 5 Report of the Directors The Directors present their Report and Financial Statements of the Group (Concurrent Technologies Plc and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Concurrent Technologies Inc, Omnibyte Corporation and Concurrent Tech India Private Ltd) for the year ended 31 December 2019. Directors' The Directors are responsible for preparing the Directors' Report, the Strategic Report and the financial Responsibilities statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the Directors have prepared the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. Under Company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs and profit or loss of the Company and Group for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to: ● select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; ● make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; ● state whether applicable IFRSs have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; ● prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. The Directors are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. The Directors confirm that: ● so far as each Director is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditor is unaware; and ● the Directors have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as Directors in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the auditors are aware of that information. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. Results and The profit on ordinary activities after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2019 was £4.06m (year to 31 Dividends December 2018: £2.97m). An interim dividend of 1.05 pence per Ordinary Share (2018: 0.95 pence) was paid on 11 October 2019. The Board has declared a further interim dividend of 1.45 pence per share (2018: 1.35 pence) which will make a total of 2.50 pence per share for the year (2018: 2.30 pence). During the year the Company did not purchase any of its own shares (2018: nil, with a nominal value of £nil). For further details, see Note 22 to the Financial Statements. The Company will continue to use its authority to buy back its own shares when the Directors consider it appropriate. Future Details about future developments are set out in the Strategic Report. Developments Financial Risk Details about financial risk management are referred to in the Strategic Report and set out in Note 24. Management Design and The Group recognises the importance of investing in design and development programmes in order to maintain Development technical and commercial competitiveness. Expenditure on design and development of £2.3m was capitalised in the year to 31 December 2019 (2018: £2.4m), in accordance with the Group accounting policy (see Note 2 to these Financial Statements). Property, Plant and Equipment Donations 6 Details of additions to property, plant and equipment are given in Note 12 to the Financial Statements. The Group made no political donations during the year. 2019 Report of the Directors (continued) Substantial As at 31 December 2019 the following entities or persons, other than the Directors and their family interests, Shareholders had an interest in 3% or more of the Company's Ordinary Shares, excluding those held in Treasury. Name Account Noof Ordinary Shares Shareholding % The Bank of New York (Nominees) Ltd UKREITS 9,538,945 12.9 The Bank of New York (Nominees) Ltd 7,513,138 10.2 HALB Nominees Ltd CLTPN1 5,686,885 7.7 HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Ltd 764685 5,200,000 7.0 Platform Securities Nominees Ltd* HURNOM 5,180,203 7.0 BNY (OCS) Nominees Ltd UKREITS 4,492,305 6.1 *This includes shares held by M Collins Non-ExecutiveMichael Collins LLB, Solicitor, aged 74. Chairman. DirectorsMichael was a partner in Alsop Wilkinson Solicitors and then worked for Royal Trust Bank, becoming Investment Banking Director. He was Managing Director and then Chairman of J. Alsford Ltd and re-joined Alsop Wilkinson in 1994 as a partner in the banking unit. Alsop Wilkinson then merged on two occasions and Michael then became a partner in DLA Piper UK LLP (a global legal services organisation) where he was Head of the Banking Group. Michael was appointed a Director of the Company in 1987. Clive Mannering Thomson, aged 72. Formerly a Director of stockbroker Bell Lawrie White & Co., and now the Chairman and Managing Director of a private company, Meeting Makers Ltd. He was appointed a Director of the Company in 2004. Executive DirectorsJane Annear, aged 66, Managing Director. Jane joined the Company in 1985, having previously held sales and marketing, manufacturing and financial positions with Burmah Oil and Raychem; she was appointed a Director of the Company in 1989 and became Managing Director in May 2019. David Evans-Hughes, aged 64, Engineering Director. David previously held engineering positions with Plessey Telecomms, Systime Computers, AVT and Instem Computers; he was appointed a Director of the Company in 1995. Directors The Directors set out below have held office during the whole of the year from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. Their beneficial interests in the Ordinary Share capital of the Company on 31 December 2019 are shown below: 1p Ordinary Shares 31/12/2019 01/01/2019 J B Annear 1,855,096 1,855,096 M Collins 4,443,287 4,443,287 D Evans-Hughes 837,951 880,506 C M Thomson 190,000 190,000 2019 There were no non-beneficial interests of the Directors holding office on the 31 December 2019 in the share capital of the Company at that date or at the end of the previous year. The interests of the Directors in the Share Option Scheme are disclosed in the Report of the Remuneration Committee. 7 Report of the Directors (continued) Rotation of Directors Officers' Insurance Post Balance Sheet Events Auditors In addition to the Directors listed previously, Mr Glen Fawcett was also a Director of the Company up to 7thMay, 2019. In accordance with the Articles of Association, Ms J Annear retires by rotation and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment at the next Annual General Meeting. Mr Mark Cubitt was appointed to the Board on 24thMarch 2020 and offers himself for re-appointment at the next Annual General Meeting. The Group has purchased and maintains insurance to cover its officers against liabilities in relation to their duties to the Group. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has an impact on all businesses, the Directors have evaluated the risks to the Group and these are explained in greater detail in the Strategic Report (page 1). Grant Thornton UK LLP has expressed their willingness to continue in office and a Resolution will be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting for their re-appointment as auditors. By order of the Board Cargil Management Services Limited Company Secretary 22 April 2020 8 2019 Corporate Governance Statement The QCA Corporate Governance Code ("QCA") corporate governance standards that the Board has adopted are designed to ensure that the Company delivers long-term value to its shareholders and that shareholders have the opportunity to express their views and expectations for the Company in a manner that encourages open dialogue with the Board. The Board recognises that its decisions regarding strategy and risk will affect the corporate culture of the Company as a whole and in turn the performance of the Company. An integral part of the Company's activities is centred upon open and respectful dialogue with investors, whether they be individuals or corporate. Therefore, the importance of sound ethical values and behaviours is crucial to the ability of the Company to achieve its corporate objectives. The Board places great importance on this aspect of corporate life and seeks to ensure that this flows through all that the Company does. The Board reviews investor engagement, public relations and health and safety performance as a routine part of every board meeting to ensure these cultural objectives and the principles defined in QCA code principles 2 - 4, 8 and 10 are being met. The Board meets regularly throughout the year and during 2019 there were seven full Board meetings. The table below shows the number of meetings held and the individual Director attendance. Board Audit Remuneration Nominations Committee Committee Committee M Collins 7 2 2 3 C M Thomson 7 2 2 3 G A Fawcett - - - - J B Annear 7 - - - D Evans-Hughes 7 - - - The Board understands that good corporate governance is an important factor in creating a sustainable and efficient business and considers that it does not depart from any of the principles of the QCA. The QCA principlesPrinciple 1: Establish a strategy and business model which promotes long term value for shareholders. The Group designs, manufactures, sells and supports high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high performance, long life cycle applications within the defence, telecommunications, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The computer products feature Intel®processors, including Intel®Core™ processors, Intel®Xeon®and Intel®Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today's leading embedded operating systems. The products are sold world-wide. The Strategic Report section of our annual Report and Accounts (page 1) explains the Group's business model and strategy, including the key risks in execution and how we address those risks. Our business model is designed to promote long-term profitable growth and cash generation. Our progressive dividend policy and total shareholder return over the last five years are also indicators of long-term value for our shareholders. The Group's growth strategy incorporates organic growth and market share gains together with expansion through acquisitions. We also believe that remaining on AIM is of long-term value to our shareholders as it offers a combination of access to capital markets, flexibility to make acquisitions, incentives and rewards to Executive Directors and employees through share option schemes, and a regulatory environment appropriate to the size of the Company. Principle 2: Seek to understand and meet shareholder needs and expectations. The Company places a great deal of importance on communication with all shareholders. The Company engages with its shareholders through meetings, informal communications and via stock exchange announcements. Both the Chairman and the Managing Director meet formally with institutional shareholders, usually after the interim and full year results announcements, presenting Company results, articulating strategy and updating shareholders on progress. These meetings also discuss matters pertaining to business performance and governance and are used to receive shareholder feedback on any issues or concerns. The feedback that has been received from shareholders has not required any changes to the Company's strategy and business model. 2019 9 10 Corporate Governance Statement (continued) Trading and other statements are made via the London Stock Exchange during the year. The Company holds its Annual General Meeting (AGM), at which all shareholders can attend and speak with any member of the Board. The Managing Director provides a business update at the AGM. At this update, shareholders are encouraged to give their views and ask questions. Shareholders also communicate with the Company by completing an online form, emails and by telephone; we respond to their specific questions and inputs as required. Contact information is available on our website (www.gocct.com/contact-us/). Company contact details are also included in all announcements and these announcements are available on the Company website (investor.cct.co.uk/company-announcements/). Principle 3: Take into account wider stakeholder and social responsibilities and their implications for long-term success Stakeholders other than shareholders include our employees, customers, suppliers and advisors. These are all key to our short-term and long-term success. More details are provided in the following sections about these key resources and relationships: Employees We are not a capital-intensive business but depend upon the skills, capabilities and flexibility of our employees,and our business model depends upon us being agile and responsive. The ability for the Group to continue to deliver the high-quality goods and services to its customer base is heavily reliant on the staff we employ. To this end, the Group understands the importance of hiring and retaining a highly skilled workforce and keeping employee satisfaction high through several initiatives. A fewexamples of these initiatives are: competitive remuneration package

health benefits

paid annual leave

a defined contribution pension scheme

share options scheme

long-service awards The Company has a Public Interest Disclosure Policy in place to facilitate "whistle-blowing" by employees which protects employees who report wrongdoing within the workplace. This includes the disclosure of information that relates to danger, fraud or other unethical conduct in the workplace. The aim of this Policy is to ensure that as far as possible our employees can communicate wrongdoing at work which they believe has occurred or is likely to occur. Customers We are committed to continually striving to improve the quality of service we deliver to our customers. As a specialist high-technology engineering company, we add value by developing and maintaining in depth understanding of our customers' needs. In most instances long-term relationships are an important part of ourculture to establish and maintain relationships of trust. The Company has a system of monitoring customer comments to assess our performance in satisfying their requirements. Customer feedback informs our decisions on the product portfolio. In addition, we regularly meet our key customers to identify their future requirements and to put to them our ideas on future products that would provide them, and us, with improved Returns on Investment (RoI). This has enabled us to develop the world-leadingengineering products we now have, and to put in placelonger-termengineering plans. Suppliers Given the nature of our supply chain, we must keep in regular contact with key suppliers. This is to allow the Group to be actively connected to our main suppliers' high technology trends and to ensure continued component delivery to our elevated standards of quality. Supplier relationships are managed across many levels of the Group with regular communication on both strategic matters and day-to-day engagement. The Group prides itself on the longevity of many of these relationships and the key position it holds in thecommercial operation of its suppliers. 2019 2019 Corporate Governance Statement (continued) Advisors The Board maintains a regular dialogue with the Company's: Nominated Advisor

Stock Brokers

Lawyers

Financial Advisors These dialogues help ensure compliance with the AIM Rules, governance requirements and other rules andregulations. Shareholders As a publicly listed company, we must provide transparent and easy-to-understand information to ensure thatall shareholders understand the Company in which they are invested. We are mandated to adhere to regulatory requirements and this includes: Regulatory News Releases on key events

Maintaining an up-to-date website

up-to-date website Annual reports and accounts posted to all shareholders

AGMs We maintain close relations with investors by meetings and other general communications. As noted above inPrinciple 2, regular feedback is obtained from shareholders. Legislative issues On the legislative side we ensure that we meet relevant regulatory requirements. Given the nature of our products we have in place procedures to ensure that we are compliant with the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), COSHH (Control of Substances Hazardous to Health), DSEAAR (Dangerous Substances and Explosive Atmospheres Regulations) and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). In addition, the Company has a policy to maintain a "Conflict Free Material" supply chain, (as outlined in the USA's Dodd-Frank Act 2010). Data provided by our supply chain is reviewed to ensure, as much as is reasonably practicable, that our products do not contain conflict materials from conflict regions. We buy components either direct from the manufacturer or through manufacturers' authorised distributors orrecognised sourcing agents. The Group cooperates openly and fully with Government authorities and agencies. All recommendations ofsuch authorities and agencies are implemented as soon as reasonably possible. Principle 4: Embed effective risk management, considering both opportunities and threats, throughout the organisation. The Board has ultimate responsibility for the Group's system of internal controls and for reviewing its effectiveness. However, any such system of internal control can only provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance against material misstatement or loss. The Board considers that the internal controls that are in place, which include various policies and ISO 9001 quality systems, are appropriate for the size, complexity and risk profile of the Group. The Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board, reviews the risk environment faced by the Group on a regular basis and how the Group manages and mitigates these risks. The Board has effective risk management embedded throughout the organisation which includes approval limits, internal policies, codes of conduct, health and safety and IT controls. The Board receives an assessment of risks from the Executive Directors. This assessment is reviewed at Board meetings. In addition, the Audit Committee also considers the quality and effectiveness of the Group's risk management procedures. A comprehensive budgeting process is completed once a year and is reviewed and approved by the Board. The Group's results, as compared against budget are reported to the Board monthly and discussed in detail at each meeting of the Board. The Group uses a system which includes strategic planning, annual budgets, monthly reviews, KPI (Key Performance Indictors) reporting and forecast updates. Areas covered by this system include revenue, profit, working capital, capital investment and quality. 11 12 Corporate Governance Statement (continued) On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has determined that an internal audit function is not required due to the small size of the Company's administrative function and the high level of Director review and authorisation of transactions. The Board will keep this matter under review as the Group develops. The principal elements of the Group's internal control system include: close management of the day-to-day activities of the Group by the Executive Directors

day-to-day activities of the Group by the Executive Directors an organisational structure with defined levels of responsibility, which promotes entrepreneurial decision- making and rapid implementation while minimising risks

a comprehensive annual budgeting process producing a detailed Group profit and loss account and associated balance sheet, which is approved by the Board

detailed monthly reporting of performance against budget

central control over key areas such as capital expenditure authorisation and banking facilities

extensive ISO 9001 quality system The Board is not aware of any significant failings or weaknesses in the system of internal control. Principle 5: Maintain the Board as a well-functioning, balanced team led by the Chair. The Board is highly experienced in the markets it addresses. Through the operation of the Board and the subsidiaries' Managing Director and/or President, the Board can monitor the business and respond in a timely manner to issues and opportunities as and when they arise. The Board considers that Michael Collins (Chairman) and Clive Thomson are both independent and the Board has considered the length of service on the Board, and have determined that in terms of interest, perspective and judgement both remain independent. Apart from receiving Directors' remuneration as disclosed in the Report and Accounts, neither of them receives any performance related remuneration or is entitled to participate in any share option scheme or has any other pecuniary relationship or has had in the period under review any transaction with the Company or any of its subsidiaries or its directors or senior management or associates which might in any way affect their judgement as to what is right and proper in performing their duties and responsibilities as Directors of the Company. The Board considers that the Chairman and the other non-Executive Director have both demonstrated their independence of character and judgment over the full period of their association with the Company. The Board does not consider that the independence of the Chairman has been affected at any time by the fact that for many years the Chairman has beneficially held more than 5% of the Ordinary Share capital of the Company. Neither the Chairman nor the other non- Executive Director represents the interests of any other shareholders. Executive Directors work full time in the business and have no other outside business commitments. Executive Directors hold service contracts with a twelve-month notice period. All Directors retire and submit themselves for re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting on a rotating basis and no Director can hold office for more than three years without being re-elected. The Board is satisfied that it has a suitable balance between independence and knowledge of the business to allow it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. Details of attendance at the Board meetings and the various Committees by Directors are available on page 9 of this report. This report also details the key experience of each Director on page 7. Between them, the Directors have substantial experience in all aspects of the business: engineering, sales, marketing, support, manufacturing, production, finance and city relations. Principle 6: Ensure that between them the Directors have necessary up-to-date experience, skills and capabilities. Each Board member brings a different mix of capabilities, which blend well into a successful and effective team. The Board is satisfied that, between the Directors, it has an effective balance of skills and experience. For example, specialist embedded computing technology and broad experience in sales, operations, international expansion, finance, legal, information technology and capital markets. Board members maintain their skill sets through practice in day-to-day roles, enhanced with attending specific training where required. All Directors are able to take independent professional advice in the furtherance of their duties, if necessary, at the Company's expense. In addition, the Directors have direct access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary. 2019 2019 Corporate Governance Statement (continued) Board composition is kept under review and the Board is committed to ensuring diversity of skills, experience and gender balance. Biographies for each Board member are published both on the Company's website at investor.cct.co.uk/board- of-directors-2/ and on page 7 of this report. The Directors receive updates from the Company Secretary and also from various external advisers (including the Auditor, NOMAD and legal advisors) on a number of corporate governance, accountancy and regulatory issues. Principle 7: Evaluate Board performance based on clear and relevant objectives, seeking continuous improvement. The ultimate measure of the effectiveness of the Board is the Company's progress against the long-term strategy and aims of the business. This progress is reviewed in Board meetings. The review takes into consideration various criteria such as the effectiveness of the composition of the Board, the Board's approach to its work, its culture and dynamics, its structure and processes, its accessibility to information, its success in achieving its goals and the need for succession planning. The Board is small and focused on implementing the Company's strategy. However, given the size and nature of the Company, the Board does not consider it appropriate to have a formal performance evaluation procedure in place, as described and recommended in the Code. However, assessment is done on an ongoing and ad-hoc basis. Assessments of all members of the Board are ongoing to ensure that: they are committed to the progress and long-term success of the Group

long-term success of the Group their contribution is meaningful and effective

they are progressing within their role

high standards of ethics and compliance within the regulatory framework

if relevant, they maintain their independence Succession planning is a matter considered by the whole Board from their various points of view (risk, experience, incentivisation etc.). Primary responsibility for developing a succession planning policy currently rests with the Board but most of the responsibility has migrated to the Nominations Committee. Succession planning processes are under review. Where possible, the Group seeks to promote staff internally but where internal promotion is not possible, the Group uses external advisors to seek appropriately qualified candidates. Principle 8: Promote a corporate culture that is based on ethical values and behaviours. The Board is committed to promoting a strong ethical and values driven culture throughout the Group. These values are summarised as follows: commitment: giving our best at all times

diversity: treating others with empathy and respect

collaborative: cooperation and engagement

innovative: all employees are encouraged to present continuous improvement ideas

honesty: employees should act in a trustworthy way

professional: open communication both internally and externally

fairness: in our actions both within and outside the Company Our values are always communicated to new employees via induction sessions, training and our employee handbook. We understand that people need to enjoy what they do, and so we recognise those who demonstrate our values both informally and through annual staff appraisals and recognition schemes. We see a company as a close knit social unit with an economic output and the success of our social unit depends on the values of honesty, trust, loyalty and working together, with a healthy balance of competition and cooperation, just as in any other unit of society. We try to run our businesses this way. The Board takes a forward-looking, proactive approach to culture within the Group in order to achieve a level of discipline that aids the management and oversight of risk of the business. There are several values that are important to the Group including: 13 14 Corporate Governance Statement (continued) promoting a culture of respect and tolerance: team members work well together across a broad range of projects; being a team player, honesty and straightforwardness in the office and among employees are values that are highly regarded

importance of the customer: the Company recognises that the business would fail without the loyalty of our customers. Overall customer satisfaction is monitored through customer satisfaction surveys, so we are able to note areas of strength and improve areas of weakness

innovation: there is a very strong research and development theme in the Group in order to continue to develop new products and technologies for our customers The Group has various other ethical policy and procedures, and these include: Anti-bribery and Corruption Policy The Group is committed to the prevention, deterrence and detection of fraud, bribery and all other corrupt business practices and so has an Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy. It is the policy of the Group to conduct allof its business activities with honesty, integrity, and the highest possible ethical standards. This Policy is reviewed regularly and was last updated in March 2018. Cyber risk The Group has a Network/Computer Security Policy which covers physical and cyber security of its assets, employees and information. The Group's Security Policy is frequently reviewed, taking account of best practice and requirements in government and industry, and was last updated in August 2018. The Company is Cyber Essential certified which demonstrates that the Company has methods in place to provide protection against a wide variety of the most common cyber-attacks. Cyber Essential is backed by the UK Government's NationalCyber Security Centre. The Group has undertaken a full review of its requirements under the General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR), implementing appropriate policies and procedures to ensure compliance. Group-Wide Dealing Policy The Group has a Group-Wide Dealing Policy which imposes restrictions on transactions in the Company's securities beyond those imposed by law. Its purpose is to ensure that Directors, employees and other restricted persons do not abuse, and do not place themselves under suspicion of abusing, inside information that theymay be thought to have, especially in periods leading up to an announcement of the Company's results. Disaster Recovery The Company and its two active subsidiaries have Disaster Recovery Plans in place. Principle 9: Maintain governance structures and processes that are fit for purpose and support good decision making by the Board. The Board typically meets at least six times per annum and further meetings are held by telephone as necessary. There were seven meetings in 2019. The Company Secretary also attends, and full minutes are taken. For these meetings reports are produced in relation to finance, sales, marketing, engineering and operations. A formal Board programme is agreed before the start of each financial year. This is structured, as far as possible, to align with the Group's annual financial programme. A business update is made available to all Board members in advance of scheduled meetings, covering both operational and strategic matters. The Board is responsible for the long-term performance of the Group. Specific matters are reserved for the Board and these include: Group strategy, corporate and capital structures, approval of key financial matters (annual and interim results, budgets, dividend policy) and Board membership and remuneration. The Board is supported by the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Each Committee has access to the resources, information and advice that it deems necessary, at the Group's expense, to enable the Committee to discharge its duties. The Board has established the following Committees with formally designated rules and responsibilities. Each Committee has a majority of non-Executives Directors. The Committees are: 2019 2019 Corporate Governance Statement (continued) Remuneration committee: The function of this Committee is to review and recommend compensation strategies in order to recruit and retain Executive Board members of a sufficient calibre to deliver the Group's business plan. Members are Michael Collins (Chairman) and Clive Thomson, both of whom are independent non-Executive Directors. The Terms of Reference for this Committee can be seen at investor.cct.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/Terms-of-Reference-for-the-Remuneration-Committee.pdf

non-Executive Directors. The Terms of Reference for this Committee can be seen at investor.cct.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/Terms-of-Reference-for-the-Remuneration-Committee.pdf Audit committee: The function of this Committee is to review the audited financial statements and the report of the Group's appointed auditors, and to oversee the procedures relating to risk reduction. They oversee the effectiveness of resultant corrective and/or preventative measures. Members are Michael Collins (Chairman) and Clive Thomson, both of whom are independent non-Executive Directors. The Terms of Reference for this Committee can be seen at investor.cct.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/Terms-of-Reference-for-Audit-Committee.pdf

non-Executive Directors. The Terms of Reference for this Committee can be seen at investor.cct.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/Terms-of-Reference-for-Audit-Committee.pdf Nominations and Governance committee: This Committee's remit is to meet as necessary to consider appointments to the Board of Directors and to co-ordinate succession planning. Members are Michael Collins (Chairman) and Clive Thomson, both of whom are independent non-Executive Directors. The Terms of Reference for this Committee can be seen at investor.cct.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/Terms-of-Reference-for-Nominations-Committee.pdf The roles of the Chairman, Managing Director and Company Secretary are as follows: Chairman: the Chairman has overall responsibility for corporate governance and promoting high standards throughout the Group. Leading and chairing the Board is another key responsibility by ensuring that the Committees are properly structured, quorate and have the appropriate information and resources with which to perform their functions. The Chairman is instrumental in developing strategy and setting objectives for the Group and overseeing communication between the Group and its shareholders. Managing Director: the Managing Director is the Chief Executive Officer of the Group and provides leadership and management to the Group. The Managing Director pushes the development of objectives, strategies and performance standards whilst also overseeing and managing key risks that may be present and also keeps the Board updated on employee and other key stakeholders on relevant matters. Investor relations are another key role to ensure that communications with the Group's existing shareholders and financial institutions is maintained. Company Secretary: the Company Secretary is responsible for providing a clear and timely information flow to the Board and its Committees and supports the Board on matters of corporate governance and risk. This role is fulfilled by Cargil Management Services Ltd. The Company Secretary is responsible for ensuring that Board procedures are followed, and applicable rules and regulations are complied with. In addition they can act as a link between the Company and shareholders on matters of governance and investor relations ensuring that the Board is kept informed of their opinions. The Board is committed to an improvement in its governance approach and aims to enhance and develop compliance with best practice as appropriate for the size of the Company. Principle 10: Communicate how the Company is governed and is performing by maintaining a dialogue with shareholders and other relevant stakeholders. The Group communicates with shareholders through the Annual Report and Accounts, Interim Accounts, the AGM and one-to-one meetings with certain existing or potential new shareholders. A report from the Remuneration Committee is set out within the Annual Report and Accounts on page 16. The results of the voting at the AGM held on 21 May 2019 can be seen on the Company's website at investor.cct.co.uk/agm-voting-results-2/. All the resolutions proposed at the last AGM passed with the exception of resolution 4 which was withdrawn. The Company's website includes historic annual accounts and AGM notices for the last five years - see investor.cct.co.uk/reports-and-accounts/. In formally adopting the Code as its governance framework, the Board has reviewed all aspects of compliance and has acted to improve disclosures on its website at investor.cct.co.uk/corporate-governance/. Collins Chairman

22 April 2020 15 Report of the Remuneration Committee The Remuneration Committee consists of three Non-Executive Directors: Mr M Collins, who is Chairman, Mr C M Thomson and from 24thMarch 2020 Mr M Cubitt. Directors' Each Executive Director is employed by the Company under a written contract of employment which provides Emoluments for termination by either party giving twelve months written notice. Each Executive Director receives a remuneration package comprising a basic salary and benefits in kind. For each year, commencing on 1 January, the Remuneration Committee recommends to the Board of Directors, the level of emoluments to be paid to each Executive and Non-Executive Director and the basis upon which any bonuses will be payable to each Executive Director. Bonuses are specifically related to the Group's performance and are calculated according to a formula recommended by the Remuneration Committee at the beginning of each year. The Non-Executive Directors are not entitled to bonuses. Executive Directors are entitled to be members of the Company's pension scheme, details of which are set out in Note 23 to the Financial Statements. Non-Executive Directors are not entitled to join the Company's pension scheme. Each Non-Executive Director is employed by the Company under a written contract that provides for termination by either party giving three months written notice. Directors' Emoluments during the year ended 31 December 2019 were: Emoluments & Company Compensation including Contributions to Total Director benefits received (£) Pension Scheme (£) Emoluments (£) M Collins 48,200 - 48,200 C M Thomson 28,000 - 28,000 G A Fawcett 85,359 4,327 89,686 J B Annear 277,320 10,950 288,270 D Evans-Hughes 164,041 - 164,041 Share OptionsThe Company operates an Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Scheme. Details of the Scheme are set out in Note 27 to the Financial Statements. The Board of the Company administers the Scheme, delegated to the Remuneration Committee, which has authority to offer options to a limited number of employees. Interests of the The interests of the Directors in the Share Option Scheme during the year were as follows: Directors in the Share Option Number of Scheme Number of Shares Date from Shares under which Share under option Options option at Exercise Option is Expiry date of Director at 31/12/18 Exercised 31/12/19 Price Exercisable Share Option J B Annear 400,000 - 400,000 39.0p 26 March 2018 26 March 2025 D Evans-Hughes 400,000 - 400,000 39.0p 26 March 2018 26 March 2025 G A Fawcett 400,000 - 400,000 39.0p 26 March 2018 6 May 2020 16 The market price of the Company's shares as at the end of the financial year was 75.0p and the range of published market prices during the year was 62.5p to 81.0p. M Collins Chairman of the Remuneration Committee 22 April 2020 2019 Opinion Basis for opinion The impact of macro-economic uncertainties on our audit Conclusions relating to going concern 2019 Report of the Auditors Independent auditor's report to the members of Concurrent Technologies Plc Our opinion on the financial statements is unmodified We have audited the financial statements of Concurrent Technologies Plc (the 'parent company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2019, which comprise the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated and Company Balance Sheets, the Consolidated and Company Cash Flow Statements, the Consolidated and Company Statements of Changes in Equity and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union and, as regards the parent company financial statements, as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. In our opinion: the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the parent company's affairs as at 31 December 2019 and of the Group's profit for the year then ended; the Group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; the parent company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006; the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the 'Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements' section of our report. We are independent of the Group and the parent company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Our audit of the financial statements requires us to obtain an understanding of all relevant uncertainties, including those arising as a consequence of the effects of macro-economic uncertainties such as Covid-19 and Brexit. All audits assess and challenge the reasonableness of estimates made by the directors and the related disclosures and the appropriateness of the going concern basis of preparation of the financial statements. All of these depend on assessments of the future economic environment and the Group's and the parent company's future prospects and performance. Covid-19 and Brexit are amongst the most significant economic events currently faced by the UK, and at the date of this report their effects are subject to unprecedented levels of uncertainty, with the full range of possible outcomes and their impacts unknown. We applied a standardised firm-wide approach in response to these uncertainties when assessing the Group's and parent company's future prospects and performance. However, no audit should be expected to predict the unknowable factors or all possible future implications for a Group or a parent company associated with these particular events. We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the ISAs (UK) require us to report to you where: the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is not appropriate; or 17 Report of the Auditors (continued) the directors have not disclosed in the financial statements any identified material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Group's or the parent company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting for a period of at least twelve months from the date when the financial statements are authorised for issue. In our evaluation of the directors' conclusions, we considered the risks associated with the Group's and the parent company's business model, including effects arising from macro-economic uncertainties such as Covid- 19 and Brexit, and analysed how those risks might affect the Group's and the parent company's financial resources or ability to continue operations over the period of at least twelve months from the date when the financial statements are authorised for issue. In accordance with the above, we have nothing to report in these respects. However, as we cannot predict all future events or conditions and as subsequent events may result in outcomes that are inconsistent with judgements that were reasonable at the time they were made, the absence of reference to a material uncertainty in this auditor's report is not a guarantee that the Group or the parent company will continue in operation. Overview of our audit approach Overall materiality: £181,000, which represents 5% of the Group's estimated profit before taxation, excluding exceptional income, at the planning stage of the audit.

The key audit matter identified was impairment of intangible assets; and

We performed a full scope audit of the financial statements of the parent company Concurrent Technologies Plc, specified audit procedures on the financial information of Concurrent Technologies Inc. and analytical audit procedures on the financial information of Concurrent Tech India Private Ltd and Omnibyte Corporation. Key Audit MattersKey audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) that we identified. These matters included those that had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. 18 2019 Report of the Auditors (continued) Key Audit Matter - Group and parent company Impairment of intangible assets related to development costs The carrying value of intangible assets related to development costs was £7,982,896 (2018: £7,985,959) at the balance sheet date. Management have performed an assessment of impairment indicators for capitalised development costs. The assessment is based on identifiable projects for which future revenues and gross margins can be assigned to calculate the recoverable amount based on the discounted cash flow model. Management's assessment of potential impairment indicators incorporates key assumptions over the timing and extent of future revenues, gross margin and discount rate used. An impairment review is completed for each project for which indicators of impairment exist in order to assess whether an impairment arises. Management apply judgement in respect of this impairment review and the calculation of any resultant impairment provision at the balance sheet date. Due to the inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting and discounting future cash flows, and the degree of subjectivity in management's provision decisions, we identified the impairment of intangible assets as a significant risk, which was one of the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement. How the matter was addressed in the audit - Group and parent company Our audit work included, but was not restricted to: Checking the mathematical accuracy of management's discounted cash flow models;

Critically challenged the underlying assumptions made in management's discounted cash flow models, engaging our valuations team to provide expert analysis and challenge, in particular to the basis of the model and the discount rate applied by management, and applying sensitivity calculations thereon;

Examining management's calculations for instances of project net book value exceeding the net present value, and investigating these;

Critically challenging management's judgements regarding their impairment indicator decisions by:

o Examining prior year project forecasts compared to actual results for the current year and investigated instances of significant under-performance;

o Examining projects identified in previous years as having potential impairment risk and investigating the current position;

o Examining the net present value compared to net book value for material contracts;

Examining prior year project forecasts compared to actual results for the current year and investigated instances of significant under-performance; Examining projects identified in previous years as having potential impairment risk and investigating the current position; Examining the net present value compared to net book value for material contracts; Challenging management on specific projects that have significantly revised cash flow estimates compared to historic forecasts;

Challenging the calculation of impairment provisions at the balance sheet date on the projects identified by management as being impaired; and

Comparing the Group's disclosures in respect of impairment tests (see Note 13) and key judgements (see Note 2) against the disclosure requirements specified in IAS 36 'Impairment of Assets'. The Group's accounting policies on intangible assets and their impairment are shown in note 2 to the financial statements and related disclosures are shown in note 13. Key observations Our testing did not identify any material misstatements in the carrying value of intangible assets related to development costs. 2019 19 Our application of materiality Report of the Auditors (continued) We define materiality as the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statements that makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable person would be changed or influenced. We use materiality in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit work and in evaluating the results of that work. Materiality was determined as follows: Materiality measure Group Parent company Financial statements as a £181,000, which is 5% of the Group's £170,000, which is 5% of the parent whole estimated profit before taxation, company's estimated profit before excluding exceptional income being taxation, excluding exceptional Keyman Insurance income, at the income being Keyman Insurance planning stage of the audit. income, at the planning stage of the This benchmark is considered the audit. Materiality was capped so that it fell below Group materiality. most appropriate as this is a key measure of performance from the The parent company represents the perspective of the Group's majority of the Group's activities and stakeholders. balances within the financial Materiality for the current year is lower statements. than the level that we determined for This benchmark is considered the the year ended 31 December 2018, most appropriate as this is a key which was determined using a measure of performance from the different profit measure and perspective of the parent company's measurement percentage. stakeholders. Materiality for the current year is lower than the level that we determined for the year ended 31 December 2018, which was determined using a different profit measure and measurement percentage, and the capping referred to above. Performance materiality 75% of financial statement materiality. 75% of financial statement materiality. used to drive the extent of our testing Specific materiality We determined a lower level of specific materiality for certain areas such as Directors' remuneration, auditor's remuneration and related party transactions. Communication of £9.100 and misstatements below that misstatements to the audit threshold that, in our view, warrant committee reporting on qualitative grounds. We determined a lower level of specific materiality for certain areas such as Directors' remuneration, auditor's remuneration and related party transactions. £8,500 and misstatements below that threshold that, in our view, warrant reporting on qualitative grounds. 20 2019 Report of the Auditors (continued) An overview of the scope of our audit Our audit approach was a risk-based approach founded on a thorough understanding of the Group's business. We took into account the size and risk profile of each entity within the Group, any changes in the business and other factors when determining the level of work to be performed on the financial information of each entity, which, in particular included: In assessing the risk of material misstatement to the Group financial statements we considered the value and complexity of transactions undertaken and balances reported within the financial information of each entity, and their relative influence and impact on the Group financial statements as a whole;

The finance team based in the UK has responsibility for the accounting for Concurrent Technologies Plc and the Group consolidation. Although day-to-day processes and controls are separately managed in each overseas subsidiary, Group management are responsible for all judgemental processes including the key audit matter of impairment of intangible assets;

day-to-day processes and controls are separately managed in each overseas subsidiary, Group management are responsible for all judgemental processes including the key audit matter of impairment of intangible assets; We performed a full scope audit of the financial statements of the parent company Concurrent Technologies Plc. We performed specified audit procedures on the financial information of Concurrent Technologies Inc. and analytical audit procedures on the financial information of Concurrent Tech India Private Ltd and Omnibyte Corporation to support the Group audit opinion. This is the same scope as we applied in the previous year;

Our audit approach was primarily substantive in nature but included testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over revenue and perpetual stock count processes. This is consistent with the approach we applied in the previous year;

The total percentage coverage of full-scope and specified procedures over the Group's revenue was 100%; and

full-scope and specified procedures over the Group's revenue was 100%; and The total percentage coverage of full scope procedures over the Group's intangible assets was 100%. Other Information Our opinion on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006 is unmodified 2019 The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Reports & Accounts, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement in the financial statements or a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Our opinion on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006 is unmodified In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit: the information given in the strategic report and the directors' report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and the strategic report and the directors' report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements. 21 Report of the Auditors (continued) Matters on which we are required to report under the Companies Act 2006 In the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Group and the parent company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the strategic report or the directors' report. Matters on which we are required to report by exception We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion: adequate accounting records have not been kept by the parent company, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or

the parent company financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or

certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or

we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit. Responsibilities of Directors for the financial statements As explained more fully in the directors' responsibilities statement set out on page 6 the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's and the parent company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or the parent company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Use of our report Paul Brown Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our auditor's report. This report is made solely to the company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company and the company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed. Senior Statutory Auditor for and on behalf of Grant Thornton UK LLP Statutory Auditor, Chartered Accountants Cambridge 22 April 2020 22 2019 2019 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31 December 2019 For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 CONTINUING OPERATIONS £ £ Revenue 19,384,724 16,624,151 Cost of sales 9,174,588 7,950,636 Gross profit 10,210,136 8,673,515 Operating expenses 7,204,073 5,788,094 Group operating profit 3,006,063 2,885,421 Finance costs (41,808) - Finance income 96,601 88,326 Other Income 1,000,000 - Profit before tax 4,060,856 2,973,747 Tax 52,857 5,886 Profit for the year 4,007,999 2,967,861 Other Comprehensive Income Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (186,972) 43,903 Tax relating to components of other comprehensive income - - Other Comprehensive Income for the year, net of tax (186,972) 43,903 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 3,821,026 3,011,764 Profit for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 4,007,999 2,967,861 Total Comprehensive Income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 3,821,026 3,011,764 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 5.51p 4.08p Diluted earnings per share 5.47p 4.08p 23 24 Consolidated Balance Sheet At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2019 Note As at As at 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 ASSETS £ £ Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,638,429 704,969 Intangible assets 7,991,119 7,990,759 Deferred tax assets 142,894 120,385 Current assets 9,772,442 8,816,113 Inventories 5,097,907 4,096,576 Trade and other receivables 2,703,960 3,352,581 Current tax assets 274,221 316,428 Other financial assets - - Cash and cash equivalents 10,487,902 7,679,352 18,563,990 15,444,937 Total assets 28,336,432 24,261,050 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 1,453,331 1,448,012 Long term provisions 16,731 8,183 Current liabilities 1,470,062 1,456,195 Trade and other payables 4,964,824 2,802,852 Short term provisions 16,832 8,688 Current Tax Liabilities - - 4,981,656 2,811,540 Total liabilities 6,451,718 4,267,735 Net assets 21,884,714 19,993,315 EQUITY Capital and reserves Share capital 739,000 739,000 Share premium account 3,699,105 3,699,105 Capital redemption reserve 256,976 256,976 Cumulative translation reserve 162,388 349,360 Profit and loss account 17,027,245 14,948,874 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 21,884,714 19,993,315 Total equity 21,884,714 19,993,315 Company Registered Number: 01919979 The Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 April 2020 and signed on its behalf by: M Collins J B Annear Chairman Managing Director 2019 2019 Company Balance Sheet At 31 December 2019 At 31 December 2019 Note As at As at 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 ASSETS £ £ Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,576,234 614,177 Intangible assets 7,989,589 7,988,131 Deferred tax assets 94,709 72,406 Investments 1,389,481 1,381,361 Current assets 11,050,013 10,056,075 Inventories 5,097,907 4,081,670 Trade and other receivables 2,796,349 3,122,317 Current tax assets 143,799 195,139 Other financial assets - - Cash and cash equivalents 6,817,338 4,945,718 14,855,393 12,344,844 Total assets 25,905,406 22,400,919 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 1,454,850 1,446,430 Long term provisions 16,731 8,183 Current liabilities 1,471,581 1,454,613 Trade and other payables 4,184,168 2,530,254 Short term provisions 16,832 8,688 4,201,000 2,538,942 Total liabilities 5,672,581 3,993,555 Net assets 20,232,825 18,407,364 EQUITY Capital and reserves Share capital 739,000 739,000 Share premium account 3,699,105 3,699,105 Capital redemption reserve 256,976 256,976 Profit and loss account 15,537,744 13,712,283 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 20,232,825 18,407,364 Total equity 20,232,825 18,407,364 The Parent Company Profit for the year was £3,755,089. Company Registered Number: 01919979 The Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 April 2020 and signed on its behalf by: M Collins J B Annear Chairman Managing Director 25 26 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement For the year ended 31 December 2019 For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax for the period 4,060,856 2,973,747 Adjustments for: Finance income (96,601) (88,326) Finance costs 41,808 - Depreciation 315,687 219,455 Amortisation 1,788,003 1,542,749 Impairment loss 483,630 303,030 Loss/(profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (PPE) - (1,000) Share-based payment 82,421 (77,595) Exchange differences (205,790) 56,016 Decrease/(increase) in inventories (1,001,331) (873,776) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 648,621 (612,246) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 1,232,237 466,383 Cash generated from operations 7,349,541 3,908,437 Tax received (21,173) (183,524) Net cash generated from operating activities 7,328,368 3,724,913 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 96,601 88,326 Cash released from/(placed) on deposit - 2,502,281 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PPE) (476,376) (442,280) Proceeds from sale of PPE - 1,000 Capitalisation of development costs and purchases of intangible assets (2,272,054) (2,438,917) Net cash used in investing activities (2,651,829) (289,590) Cash flows from financing activities Equity dividends paid (1,745,345) (1,636,163) Repayment of leasing liabilities (108,426) - Interest paid (41,808) - Sale of treasury shares 4,950 - Net cash used in financing activities (1,890,629) (1,636,163) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 22,640 (12,112) Net increase/(decrease) in cash 2,808,550 1,787,048 Cash at beginning of period 7,679,352 5,892,304 Cash at the end of the period 10,487,902 7,679,352 2019 2019 Company Cash Flow Statement For the year ended 31 December 2019 For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax for the period 3,794,555 2,751,691 Adjustments for: Finance income (49,278) (51,245) Finance costs 41,808 - Depreciation 268,654 161,769 Amortisation 1,786,758 1,540,901 Impairment loss 483,630 303,030 Loss/(profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (PPE) - (1,000) Share-based payment 74,301 (69,486) Decrease/(increase) in inventories (1,016,237) (858,870) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 325,968 145,000 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 724,179 482,193 Cash generated from operations 6,434,338 4,403,983 Tax received 4,658 (125,528) Net cash generated from operating activities 6,438,996 4,278,455 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 49,278 51,245 Cash released from/(placed) on deposit - 2,502,281 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PPE) (454,179) (396,472) Proceeds from sale of PPE - 1,000 Capitalisation of development costs and purchases of intangible assets (2,271,846) (2,436,753) Net cash used in investing activities (2,676,746) (278,699) Cash flows from financing activities Equity dividends paid (1,745,345) (1,636,163) Repayment of leasing liabilities (108,426) - Interest paid (41,808) - Sale of treasury shares 4,950 - Net cash used in financing activities (1,890,629) (1,636,163) Net increase/(decrease) in cash 1,871,620 2,363,593 Cash at beginning of period 4,945,718 2,582,125 Cash at the end of the period 6,817,338 4,945,718 27 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 December 2019 For the year ended 31 December 2019 Capital Cumulative Profit Share Share redemption translation and loss Total capital premium reserve reserve account Equity £ £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2018 739,000 3,699,105 256,976 305,457 13,715,512 18,716,050 Profit for the period - - - - 2,967,861 2,967,861 Exchange differences on 49,903 translating foreign operations - - - 43,903 - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - 43,903 2,967,861 3,011,764 Transactions with owners: Share-based payment - - - - (77,595) (77,595) Deferred tax on share-based (20,741) payment - - - - (20,741) Dividends paid - - - - (1,636,163) (1,636,163) Transfer of treasury shares - - - - - - Balance at 31 December 2018 739,000 3,699,105 256,976 349,360 14,948,874 19,993,315 Adjustment for the initial application of IFRS 16 - - - - (278,321) (278,321) Adjusted Balance at 1 January 2019 739,000 3,699,105 256,976 349,360 14,670,553 19,714,994 Profit for the period - - - - 4,007,999 4,007,999 Exchange differences on - (186,972) translating foreign operations - - - (186,972) Total comprehensive income for 4,007,999 3,821,027 the period - - - (186,972) Transactions with owners: Share-based payment - - - - 82,421 82,421 Deferred tax on share-based payment - - - - 6,667 6,667 Dividends paid - - - - (1,745,345) (1,745,345) Sale of treasury shares - - - - 4,950 4,950 Balance at 31 December 2019 739,000 3,699,105 256,976 162,388 17,027,245 21,884,714 28 2019 Company Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 December 2019 For the year ended 31 December 2019 2019 Capital Profit Share Share redemption and loss Total capital premium reserve account Equity £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2018 739,000 3,699,105 256,976 12,671,811 17,366,892 Total profit and comprehensive income for the period - - - 2,774,971 2,774,971 Transactions with owners: Share-based payment - - - (77,595) (77,595) Deferred tax on share-based payment - - - (20,741) (20,741) Dividends paid - - - (1,636,163) (1,636,163) Transfer of treasury shares - - - - - Balance at 31 December 2018 739,000 3,699,105 256,976 13,712,283 18,704,364 Adjustment for the initial application of IFRS 16 - - - (278,321) (278,321) Adjusted Balance at 1 January 2019 739,000 3,699,105 256,976 13,433,962 18,129,043 Total profit and comprehensive income for the period - - - 3,755,089 3,755,089 Transactions with owners: Share-based payment - - - 82,421 82,421 Deferred tax on share-based payment - - - 6,667 6,667 Dividends paid - - - (1,745,345) (1,745,345) Sale of treasury shares - - - 4,950 4,950 Balance at 31 December 2019 739,000 3,699,105 256,976 15,537,744 20,232,825 29 Notes to the Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2019 For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note 1 GENERAL INFORMATION The principal activity of Concurrent Technologies Plc ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is the design, development, manufacture and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. Concurrent Technologies Plc is the Group's ultimate Parent Company. It is incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom. Concurrent Technologies Plc's shares are listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group's financial statements are presented in pounds sterling (£), which is also the functional currency of the Parent Company. They have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 22 April 2020. Note 2 SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of These financial statements are for the year ended 31 December 2019. They have been prepared in accordance with preparation International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union. These financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention. Changes in significant accounting policies The Group applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application is recognised in retained earnings at 1 January 2019. Accordingly, the comparative information presented for 2018 is not restated. The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed below. Additionally, the disclosure requirements in IFRS 16 have not generally been applied to comparative information. Previously, the Group classified the property lease of the UK head office, which terminates on 31 August 2026, as an operating lease under IAS 17. On transition, for this lease, the lease liability was measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted at the Group's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019. The Group used a number of practical expedients when applying IFRS 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. In particular, the Group: did not recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application;

right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application; did not recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases of low value assets (e.g. vending machines). Total operating lease commitments disclosed at 31 December 2018 1,083,211 Recognition exemptions Leases of low value assets 811 Leases with a term of less than 12 months 27,547 Operating Lease liability before discounting 1,054,853 Discount using incremental borrowing rate (278,321) Total Lease liability recognised under IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019 776,532 On transition to IFRS 16, the Group recognised a right-of-use asset, equal to the present value of the future lease commitments discounted at the incremental borrowing rate of 5.46%, and additional lease liabilities, recognising the difference in retained earnings. The impact on transition is summarised below: 1 January 2019 £ Right-of-use asset 776,532 Lease liability (1,054,853) Retained Earnings 278,321 The Parent Company has relied on the exemption conferred by s408 of the Companies Act 2006 in not publishing its own profit and loss account. The Parent Company retained profit for the year was £3,755,089. The policies set out below have been consistently applied to all the years presented, except where stated. Basis of The consolidated financial statements are presented in accordance with IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements. The presentation Group has elected to present the 'Income Statement' and 'Statement of Other Comprehensive Income' in one statement. Going Concern The Directors have reviewed the approved budget and also forecasts sensitised for different scenarios for the next financial year together with extended medium term forecasts, taking into account general and specific market conditions, status of suppliers, liquidity and funding requirements and the needs of subsidiary companies. 30 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) 2019 Going Concern Particular attention has been paid to the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Directors have assessed the (continued) viability of the Group using extreme assumptions to stress test the cash forecast. Assumptions include an enforced three month shut down; extreme reduction in sales; higher input cost base; and high levels of customer payment default. Additionally, within these scenarios we have excluded any potential beneficial impacts such as tighter management of working capital; all government support schemes; and key supply chain status. These have been excluded to retain headroom in the forecast and to provide a worst expected case scenario. The forecast is that significant, although reduced, cash balances remain within the Group and there is no borrowing requirement leaving the Directors confident that reporting can be completed on a going concern basis. The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary undertakings. Basis of A subsidiary is a company controlled directly by the Group. Control is achieved where the Group has the power over the consolidation investee, rights to variable returns and the ability to use the power to affect the investee's returns. The consolidation method used is the acquisition method. The acquisition method views a business combination from the perspective of the combining entity that is identified as the acquirer. The acquirer recognises the assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed, including those not previously recognised by the acquiree, where recognition criteria are met. Measurement of these items is generally at fair value at acquisition date. The measurement of the acquirer's assets and liabilities is not affected by the transaction, nor are any additional assets or liabilities of the acquirer recognised as a result of the transaction, because they are not the subjects of the transaction. All intra-Group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation. Revenue Revenue is recognised by the Group using the 5 step process outlined in IFRS 15: recognition Identifying a contract with a customer

Identifying the performance obligations

Determining the transaction price

Allocating the transaction price to the performance obligations

Recognising revenue when the performance obligations are satisfied The Group's principal source of revenue is from the sale of single board computers and associated products. Revenue from the sale of products is recognised when the Group satisfies its performance obligations by transferring the promised goods to its customers. Control is considered to transfer at the point in time the customer takes undisputed responsibility for the goods at a point in time which depends on the terms and conditions of sale with the customer but will generally be on delivery to the customer unless subject to Free on Board shipping terms when the goods are transported to a particular location and then they become the customer's responsibility The Group provides a basic warranty on its products but does offer customers the opportunity to purchase an extended warranty of one, two or three years for their boards. As the customer has the option of purchasing the additional warranty separately, this is accounted for as a separate performance obligation under IFRS15 where the Group will repair or replace faulty boards at no additional charge to the customer. Deferred revenue on these extended warranties is recognised and released to income over the contract period until the performance obligation is satisfied. Other services provided are invoiced and accounted for on provision of the service. Foreign The functional and presentational currency of the Company is pounds sterling (GBP). Transactions in currencies other than currencies the functional currency of the individual entities within the Group are recorded at the rates of exchange prevailing on the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the re-measurement of monetary items at year end exchange rates are recognised in profit or loss. In the Group's financial statements, all assets, liabilities and transactions of Group entities with a functional currency other than GBP are translated into pounds sterling upon consolidation. The functional currencies of the entities in the Group have remained unchanged during the reporting period. On consolidation, assets and liabilities have been translated into GBP at the closing rate at the reporting date. Income and expenses have been translated into GBP at the rates of exchange prevailing on the dates of the transactions over the reporting period. In line with IAS 21, an average rate is used for the period unless exchange rates fluctuate significantly and then the weighted average rate is used. Exchange differences are charged/credited to other comprehensive income and recognised in the cumulative translation reserve in equity. On disposal of a foreign operation the cumulative translation differences recognised in equity are reclassified to profit or loss and recognised as part of the gain or loss on disposal. Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of a foreign entity are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign entity and translated into GBP at the closing rate. Inventories Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value on a first in first out basis. Cost includes materials, direct labour and an attributable proportion of manufacturing overheads based on normal levels of activity. Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price after allowing for the costs of realisation and, where appropriate, the cost of conversion from their existing state into a finished condition. Provision is made where necessary for obsolete, slow moving or defective inventories. 31 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 2 SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Leases As indicated above, the Group adopted IFRS 16 Leases retrospectively from 1 January 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period as is permitted in the standard. At lease commencement the Group recognises a right of use asset and a lease liability on the balance sheet. The right of use asset is measured at cost and initial direct costs incurred by the Group. The right-of-use asset is then depreciated on a straight line basis over the term of the lease or the estimated useful life of the asset if shorter. At commencement date the Group measures the lease liability at the present value of the future lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The Group has elected to account for short-term leases and leases of low value assets using the practical expedients and payments in relation to these are recognised as an expense in the appropriate period. Right-of-use assets have been included in property, plant and equipment and the corresponding lease liability included in trade and other payables. For the 2018 comparatives the Group leasing policy was where substantially all the risks and rewards associated with ownership are not transferred to the lessee, leases are treated as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases are charged to the statement of comprehensive income on a straight line basis over the period of the lease. Other Income The Group classifies receipts from insurance claims as Other income and recognises the receipts at fair value within the Statement of Comprehensive Income in the period in which they are received. Property, plant Property, plant and equipment is stated at original historical cost, net of depreciation and any provision for impairment. and equipment Depreciation is charged so as to write off the cost of assets together with any cost directly attributable with bringing the asset into use, less estimated residual value, on a straight line or reducing balance basis over their estimated useful lives in accordance with the table below: Plant and machinery 5 - 15 years on a straight line basis Fixtures, fittings and equipment 3 - 7 years on a straight line basis Computer equipment 3 - 5 years on a straight line basis Improvements to short leasehold property 5 - 10 years on a straight line basis The gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an asset is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income. The residual values and useful economic lives of leasehold property, plant and equipment are reviewed annually. Intangible assets All intangible assets are stated at cost less accumulated amortisation and any accumulated impairment losses. Research costs Research costs are charged directly to operating expense in the statement of comprehensive income as incurred. Development costs Development costs are capitalised as intangible assets if it is probable that the project will be a commercial success, technically feasible and the costs can be reliably determined. Capitalised development costs comprise all directly attributable costs necessary to create, produce and prepare the asset to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management, including development-related overheads. Amortisation commences upon completion of the development or when the asset becomes available for commercial production. Capitalised development costs are amortised on a straight line basis, over the estimated product life which is generally five to seven years. The asset will be reviewed annually for impairment or whenever indicators suggest that the carrying amount may not be recovered throughout the period in which it is being used. All other development costs are recorded under operating expense in the statement of comprehensive income in the period they are incurred. Other intangible assets Intangible assets purchased separately, such as software licences that do not form an integral part of hardware, are capitalised at cost and amortised over their useful lives of three to seven years. The carrying values of intangible assets with finite lives are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstance indicate the carrying value may be impaired. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of impairment loss. Where it is not possible to estimate the recoverable amount of an individual asset, the Group estimates the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit to which it belongs. 32 2019 Note 2 Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Taxation Financial instruments Investments in subsidiaries Finance Income Dividends 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) At each balance sheet date, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its tangible and intangible assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss. Recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value. If the recoverable amount of an asset is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset is reduced to its recoverable amount. An impairment loss is immediately recognised as an expense in the statement of comprehensive income. Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised as income immediately. Current tax is the tax currently payable based on taxable profit for the year. Current tax for current and prior periods shall, to the extent unpaid, be recognised as a liability. If the amount already paid in respect of current and prior periods exceeds the amount due for those periods, the excess shall be recognised as an asset. The tax expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax. Tax is recognised in the income statement, except to the extent that it relates to items recognised in other comprehensive income, or directly in equity. In this case, the tax is also recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, respectively. The Group takes advantage of the small companies taxation scheme in respect of R&D tax credits. These are included in the taxation line and are accounted for on a receivable basis. Deferred income taxes are calculated using the liability method on temporary differences. Deferred tax is generally provided on the difference between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities and their tax bases. However, deferred tax is not provided on the initial recognition of goodwill, nor on the initial recognition of an asset or liability unless the related transaction is a business combination or affects tax or accounting profit. Deferred tax on temporary differences associated with shares in subsidiaries is not provided if reversal of these temporary differences can be controlled by the group and it is probable that reversal will not occur in the foreseeable future. In addition, tax losses available to be carried forward as well as other income tax credits to the group are assessed for recognition as deferred tax assets. Deferred tax liabilities are provided in full, with no discounting. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that the underlying deductible temporary differences will be able to be offset against future taxable income. Current and deferred tax assets and liabilities are calculated at tax rates that are expected to apply to their respective period of realisation, provided they are enacted or substantively enacted at the year end date. Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised in the balance sheet when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial Assets

Financial assets are held at amortised cost if the assets are held with the objective to collect contractual cash flows and where the contractual terms of the financial assets give rise to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. After initial recognition at fair value being the amount of consideration that is unconditional, receivable balances are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less provision for impairment. The Group's cash and cash equivalents, other financial assets (fixed term deposits), trade and most other receivables fall into this category of financial instruments.

The group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. Financial liabilities

Trade and other payables are not interest bearing and are initially recognised at fair value plus transaction costs directly attributable to their acquisition and then subsequently measured at amortised cost. Financial liabilities and equity

Financial liabilities and equity instruments are classified according to the substance of the contractual arrangements entered into. Financial liabilities are obligations to pay cash or other financial assets and are recognised when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. They are initially recognised at fair value plus transaction costs directly attributable to their acquisition and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Group after deducting all of its liabilities. Investments in subsidiaries, as reported in the Parent Company financial statements, are included at cost less provision for impairment. Finance income comprises interest income accrued on a time basis, by reference to the principal outstanding at the effective interest rate applicable. Dividends to the Company's shareholders are recognised as a liability and deducted from shareholders' equity in the period in which the shareholders' right to receive payment is established. 33 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 2 SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Employee Retirement benefits benefits The Company operates a defined contribution retirement benefit plan. The cost of the defined contribution plan is charged to operating expenses in the statement of comprehensive income on the basis of contributions payable by the Company during the year. Defined benefit pension scheme The Indian subsidiary company provides retirement and termination benefits which fall within the scope of IAS 19: Retirement Benefits as defined benefit schemes. The liabilities of these schemes are measured on an actuarial basis and are discounted to their present values using a discount rate based on government bond rates in the associated country. There are no assets associated with the benefits. The liability is recognised in full on the balance sheet. An associated deferred tax balance relating to the liability is recognised. Share-based payments The Group issues equity-settledshare-based payments to certain employees. Equity-settledshare-based payments are measured at fair value at the date of grant. In the consolidated Financial Statements, the fair value determined at the grant date of equity-settledshare-based payments is expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting period based on the Group's estimate of shares which will eventually vest, together with a corresponding increase in equity,. In the Financial Statements of the Company, equity-settledshare-based payments issued to employees of the Company are treated in the same manner as in the consolidated Financial Statements. Equity settled share-based payments issued to employees of subsidiary undertakings are treated in the Financial Statements of the Company as an increase in investment in subsidiary companies, together with a corresponding increase in equity, over the vesting period based on the Group's estimate of shares which will eventually vest. Fair value is measured by use of a binomial option pricing model and has been adjusted for the estimated effect of non- transferability, exercise restrictions and behavioural considerations. Treasury shares The Company's shares which have been purchased and not cancelled are held as treasury shares and deducted from shareholders' equity. No gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss on the purchase, sale, issue or cancellation of the shares. Reserves Share premium accountrepresents the difference between the price received on the sale of shares and their par value. Capital redemption reservearose from the purchase of shares and represents their nominal value. Cumulative translation reservearises from the consolidation of foreign subsidiaries. Share Capitalrepresents the nominal value of shares that have been issued. Profit and loss accountincludes all current and prior period retained profits and share-based payments less treasury shares held at the balance sheet date. Provisions Provisions are recognised when present obligations as a result of a past event will probably lead to an outflow of economic resources from the Group and amounts can be estimated reliably. Provisions are not discounted unless considered to be material. Key judgements Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including and estimates expectation of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of creating a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities are discussed below. Development costs To substantiate the carrying value of the capitalised development costs, management have applied the criteria of IAS 38 'Intangible Assets' and have estimated the future economic benefits which will be achieved from this investment using an estimated useful life of 7 years. Judgement is required when distinguishing the research and development phases of new projects, and determining whether the recognition requirements for capitalisation of the development costs are met. In assessing impairment of capitalised development costs management consider each project is considered to be a separate cash generating unit, and expected future cash flows attributable to these projects, discounted at the applied rate of 2.86%, are evaluated for indications that impairment should be considered. Where indicators exist, management then record judgement-based impairment charges which take into account project specific technical issues, customer feedback, opportunity for product substitution and other market factors. Estimation uncertainty relates to assumptions about future results. See development cost policy on page 32 for further details. 34 2019 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 3 SEGMENT REPORTING The Directors consider that there is only one operating segment being design, manufacture and supply of high-end embedded computer products. The disclosures for this operating segment have already been provided in these financial statements. The Company's products can be supplied to more than one business sector and are sold on a global basis, and the Group does not have specific resources that are allocated to specific business sectors. All manufacturing is undertaken in the UK. Whilst looking at sales by business sectors the Board of the Company as the Chief Operating Decision Maker does not make decisions regarding allocation of Group resources on such a basis. Further, Group profits are not categorised for internal reporting purposes by sectors or geography. The historical and anticipated performance of the Group is therefore reported to the Board of Concurrent Technologies Plc as a single entity. Thus the Directors consider that there are no additional segments required to be disclosed under IFRS 8 - Operating Segments, but have provided the following geographic sales analysis. Revenue Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ United Kingdom 1,638,508 1,982,894 Other Europe 3,383,524 4,024,709 North America 9,511,208 6,608,393 Rest of the World 4,851,484 4,008,155 19,384,724 16,624,151 During 2019, £2.28m or 11.7% of Group Revenue depended on a single customer. In 2018, £1.01m or 6.1% of Group Revenue depended on a single customer. Note 4 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Group operating profit is stated after charging to cost of sales: Cost of inventories recognised as expense 8,285,845 5,263,290 Staff costs (see Note 11) 737,733 668,960 Group operating profit is stated after charging to operating expenses: Net foreign exchange (gains)/losses 59,449 (65,288) Total research and development costs 3,505,499 3,307,018 Capitalisation of research and development costs (2,264,620) (2,436,753) Amortisation of intangible assets 1,788,003 1,542,749 Impairment of intangible assets 483,630 303,030 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 215,489 219,455 Depreciation of ROU Asset 100,198 - Staff costs (see Note 11) 4,908,411 4,484,802 Group principal auditor's remuneration: Audit of financial statements pursuant to legislation 58,000 44,430 Other services relating to taxation 10,025 8,351 Note 5 FINANCE INCOME Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Interest earned on bank deposits 96,601 88,326 35 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 6 OTHER INCOME Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Other Income - Insurance receipts 1,000,000 - Other income relates exclusively to a claim made against a key man insurance policy. The receipt during the period is a non- recurring item and represents full and final settlement of the claim. Note 7 Tax Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Current UK tax charge/(credit) 49,783 (12,159) Current overseas tax charge 13,597 14,479 Deferred tax charge (see Note 14) (10,523) 3,566 52,857 5,886 The tax assessed on the Group's profit before tax for the year is less than the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK. The effective rate of corporation tax for the year to 31 December 2019 was 19.00% (2018: 19.00%). The lowest rate of corporation tax substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period at which deferred tax liabilities are expected to be realised is 17%. The differences are explained below: Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Profit before tax 4,060,856 2,973,747 Corporation tax on profit before tax at standard rate 771,563 565,012 Expenses not deductible for tax purposes 6,264 476,385 UK tax credits (624,209) (608,738) Effect of Capitalised R&D (360,782) (468,260) Effect of change in UK tax rate 309,444 65,264 Difference in overseas effective tax rates (49,423) (23,777) Tax (credit)/charge 52,857 5,886 Factors that may affect future tax charges are as follows: The Directors have reviewed the recoverability of ACT and the Group has surplus ACT available for potential relief in future periods under current taxation legislation of £273,075 (2018: £273,075). In accordance with IAS 12 such ACT recoverable has not been recognised in these Financial Statements. Note 8 DIVIDENDS 2019 2018 2019 2018 £ £ pence per pence per share share Second Interim (for the previous year) 981,698 945,340 1.35 1.30 Interim 763,647 690,824 1.05 0.95 1,745,345 1,636,164 2.40 2.25 Dividends are recognised in the Financial Statements in the period they are declared. On 11 February, the Directors declared a further interim dividend of 1.45 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2019 (2018: 1.35 pence) at a total cost of £1,054,563 (2018: £981,698). The Directors will not recommend a final dividend. 36 2019 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 9 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary equity holders for the period by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding to assume conversion of all contracted dilutive potential Ordinary Shares. The Company only has one category of dilutive potential Ordinary Share namely the share options. The inputs to the earnings per share calculation are shown below: Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders 4,007,999 2,967,861 Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 No No Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for basic earnings per share 72,724,271 72,718,490 Adjustment for share options 574,542 2,457 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for diluted earnings per share 73,298,812 72,720,947 Note 10 DIRECTORS' EMOLUMENTS Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 £ £ Fees and emoluments 602,921 611,904 Pension contributions 15,278 34,421 618,199 646,325 The emoluments of Directors disclosed above include in respect of the highest paid Director: Fees and emoluments 277,320 212,542 Pension contributions 10,950 10,670 The number of Directors to whom retirement benefits are 2 3 accruing under a defined contribution scheme is: No Director exercised share options during the year ended 31 December 2019. Detailed information concerning Directors' emoluments, shareholdings and options is provided in the Report of the Remuneration Committee. Note 11 STAFF COSTS Group Company Group Company Year to Year to Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ £ Wages and salaries 4,856,652 3,489,703 4,529,692 3,141,124 Social security costs 423,442 369,144 420,119 355,627 Defined contribution pension costs 283,629 236,845 281,546 240,962 Share-based payment 82,421 74,301 (77,595) (69,486) 5,646,144 4,169,993 5,153,762 3,668,227 Average number of employees: No No No No Production 26 26 23 23 Other 83 54 82 54 109 80 105 77 37 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 12 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT GROUP Plant, Fixtures & Leasehold Computer Property Equipment Total £ £ £ COST At 1 January 2018 179,776 3,397,812 3,577,588 Foreign exchange movement (2,184) (8,903) (11,087) Additions 13,500 428,780 442,280 Disposals - (67,664) (67,664) At 31 December 2018 191,092 3,750,025 3,941,117 Foreign exchange movement (4,417) (38,112) (42,529) Additions 10,532 465,844 476,376 Right of Use Asset 776,532 - 776,532 Disposals - - - At 31 December 2019 973,739 4,177,757 5,151,496 ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION At 1 January 2018 171,892 2,923,442 3,095,334 Foreign exchange movement (2,184) (8,793) (10,977) Charge for the year 4,670 214,785 219,455 Disposals - (67,664) (67,664) At 31 December 2018 174,378 3,061,770 3,236,148 Foreign exchange movement (4,417) (34,351) (38,768) Charge for the year 106,088 209,599 315,687 Disposals - - - At 31 December 2019 276,049 3,237,018 3,513,067 NET BOOK VALUE At 31 December 2018 16,714 688,255 704,969 At 31 December 2019 697,690 940,739 1,638,429 The net book value of the assets held under lease at 31 December 2019 was £676,335. The depreciation charged on right of use assets was £100,198. 38 2019 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 12 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (CONTINUED) COMPANY Plant, Fixtures & Leasehold Computer Total Property Equipment £ £ £ COST At 1 January 2018 105,179 2,787,047 2,892,226 Additions 13,500 382,972 396,472 Disposals - (67,664) (67,664) At 31 December 2018 118,679 3,102,355 3,221,034 Additions 10,532 443,647 454,179 Right of Use Asset 776,532 - 776,532 Disposals - - - At 31 December 2019 905,743 3,546,002 4,451,745 ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION At 1 January 2018 97,295 2,415,457 2,515,752 Charge for the year 4,670 157,099 161,769 Disposals - (67,664) (67,664) At 31 December 2018 101,965 2,504,892 2,606,857 Charge for the year 106,088 162,566 268,654 Disposals - - - At 31 December 2019 208,053 2,667,458 2,775,313 NET BOOK VALUE At 31 December 2018 16,714 597,463 614,177 At 31 December 2019 697,690 878,544 1,576,234 The net book value of the assets held under lease at 31 December 2019 was £676,335. The depreciation charged on right of use assets was £100,198. 39 40 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 13 INTANGIBLE ASSETS GROUP Development Costs Other Total £ £ £ COST At 1 January 2018 20,875,775 854,071 21,729,846 Foreign exchange movement - (706) (706) Additions 2,436,753 2,164 2,438,917 Disposals - - - At 31 December 2018 23,312,528 855,529 24,168,057 Foreign exchange movement - (7,814) (7,814) Additions 2,264,620 7,434 2,272,054 Disposals - - - At 31 December 2019 25,577,148 855,149 26,432,297 AMORTISATION At 1 January 2018 13,488,461 843,873 14,332,334 Foreign exchange movement - (815) (815) Charge for the year 1,535,078 7,671 1,542,749 Disposals - - - Impairment loss 303,030 - 303,030 At 31 December 2018 15,326,569 850,729 16,177,298 Foreign exchange movement - (7,753) (7,753) Charge for the year 1,784,053 3,950 1,788,003 Disposals - - - Impairment loss 483,630 - 483,630 At 31 December 2019 17,594,252 846,926 18,441,178 NET BOOK VALUE At 31 December 2018 7,985,959 4,800 7,990,759 At 31 December 2019 7,982,896 8,223 7,991,119 Other Intangible Assets comprise software licences. All amortisation and impairment charges (or reversals if any) are included within 'Operating Expenses'. Impairment Loss At the end of the year the Directors reviewed all of the development projects. Each project is considered to be a separate cash generating unit, and expected future cash flows attributable to these projects, discounted at the applied rate of 2.86%, are evaluated for indications that impairment should be considered. Where indicators exist, management then record judgement-based impairment charges which take into account project specific technical issues, customer feedback, opportunity for product substitution and other market factors. There were twelve projects that were fully or partially impaired with a total impairment charge of £483,630. Included within this, one development project has been partially impaired during the year with a charge to the Income statement of £200,000 and eleven minor investigative programs were fully (9) or partially (2) impaired. The positive Net Present Value of the partially impaired projects at the end of the year was estimated at £1,105,515. 2019 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 13 INTANGIBLE ASSETS (CONTINUED) COMPANY Development Costs Other Total £ £ £ COST At 1 January 2018 20,875,775 710,225 21,586,000 Additions 2,436,753 - 2,436,753 At 31 December 2018 23,312,528 710,225 24,022,753 Additions 2,264,620 7,226 2,271,846 At 31 December 2019 25,577,148 717,451 26,294,599 AMORTISATION At 1 January 2018 13,488,461 702,230 14,190,691 Charge for the year 1,535,078 5,823 1,540,901 Impairment loss 303,030 - 303,030 At 31 December 2018 15,326,569 708,053 16,034,622 Charge for the year 1,784,053 2,705 1,786,758 Impairment loss 483,630 - 483,630 At 31 December 2019 17,594,252 710,758 18,305,010 NET BOOK VALUE At 31 December 2018 7,985,959 2,172 7,988,131 At 31 December 2019 7,982,896 6,693 7,989,589 Other Intangible Assets comprise software licences. All amortisation and impairment charges (or reversals if any) are included within 'Operating Expenses'. Impairment Loss At the end of the year the Directors reviewed all of the development projects. Each project is considered to be a separate cash generating unit, and expected future cash flows attributable to these projects, discounted at the applied rate of 2.86%, are evaluated for indications that impairment should be considered. Where indicators exist, management then record judgement-based impairment charges which take into account project specific technical issues, customer feedback, opportunity for product substitution and other market factors. There were twelve projects that were fully or partially impaired with a total impairment charge of £483,630. Included within this, one development project has been partially impaired during the year with a charge to the Income statement of £200,000 and eleven minor investigative programs were fully (9) or partially (2) impaired, The positive Net Present Value of the partially impaired projects at the end of the year was estimated at £1,105,515. 41 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 14 DEFERRED TAX Accelerated Share-based capital payments allowances Tax Losses Other Total £ £ £ £ £ GROUP At 1 January 2018 107,829 (1,473,815) 7,680 54,986 (1,303,320) Credited/(charged) to statement of comprehensive income (14,682) 25,803 (7,680) (7,007) (3,566) Credited/(charged) to equity (20,741) - - - (20,741) At 31 December 2018 72,406 (1,448,012) - 47,979 (1,327,627) Credited/(charged) to statement of comprehensive income 15,636 (5,319) - 206 (10,523) Credited/(charged) to equity 6,667 - - - 6,667 At 31 December 2019 94,709 (1,453,331) - 48,185 (1,310,437) COMPANY At 1 January 2018 107,829 (1,466,773) - - (1,358,944) Credited/(charged) to statement of comprehensive income (14,682) 20,343 - - 5,661 (Charged) to equity (20,741) - - - (20,741) At 31 December 2018 72,406 (1,446,430) - - (1,374,024) Credited/(charged) to statement of comprehensive income 15,636 (8,420) - - 7,216 Credited/(charged) to equity 6,667 - - - 6,667 At 31 December 2019 94,709 (1,454,850) - - (1,360,141) 42 2019 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 15 INVESTMENTS 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 COMPANY £ £ Investment in subsidiary companies: Shares at cost 19,705 19,705 Capital contribution 1,361,656 1,361,656 Equity-settledshare-based payment 8,120 - Total investment in subsidiary companies 1,389,481 1,381,361 Subsidiary undertakings included in these accounts, which are all wholly owned, at 31 December 2019 are: Name Place of Class of Percentage Nature of Incorporation Share Held Business By Company: Concurrent Tech India Private Ltd Bangalore, Ordinary 99.999 % R&D Services India for Company Sale & Service California, of Company Concurrent Technologies Inc Ordinary 100 % products and USA R&D Services for Company By Concurrent Technologies Inc: Omnibyte Corporation Illinois, USA Ordinary 100 % Dormant Concurrent Tech India Private Ltd Bangalore, Ordinary 0.001 % R&D Services India for Company Note 16 INVENTORIES Group Company Group Company 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ £ Raw materials 2,292,084 2,292,084 2,253,575 2,238,669 Work in progress 2,610,027 2,610,027 1,659,398 1,659,398 Finished goods 195,796 195,796 183,603 183,603 5,097,907 5,097,907 4,096,576 4,081,670 During 2019 an increase has been made to the provision for obsolete and slow moving inventories of £17,556 (2018: decreased by £55,031). The fair value of inventories less selling costs is expected to exceed balance sheet value. 43 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 17 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Group Company Group Company 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ £ Trade receivables 2,267,079 1,173,664 2,950,560 1,611,112 Prepayments and accrued income 436,881 256,841 402,021 208,814 Amounts due from subsidiary undertakings - 1,365,844 - 1,302,391 2,703,960 2,796,349 3,352,581 3,122,317 The group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. Trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics. The expected loss rates are based on historic performance and experience. Group Company Group Company 2019 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ £ At 1 January 2019 851 210 818 210 Charged/(credited) to statement of comprehensive income 18,328 - 33 - At 31 December 2019 19,179 210 851 210 In addition, some of the trade receivables are past due as at the reporting date. The age of the trade receivables past due but not impaired is as follows: Group Company Group Company 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ £ Less than 60 days 1,854 1,854 40 40 More than 60 days 68,043 52,720 28,232 1,380 69,897 54,574 28,272 1,420 Note 18 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES Group Company Group Company 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ £ Trade payables 2,335,261 1,939,324 1,826,417 1,823,385 Amounts owed to subsidiary undertakings - 78,914 - 82,665 Other payables 1,809,828 1,645,000 407,355 251,977 Other taxes and social security costs 140,126 126,808 126,651 123,588 Accruals deferred income 679,609 393,222 442,429 248,639 4,964,824 4,184,168 2,802,852 2,530,254 The Directors consider that the carrying amount of trade and other payables is approximate to their fair value. 44 2019 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 19 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Financial Instruments by category The carrying amount of financial assets presented in the balance sheets relate to the following measurement categories as defined in IFRS 9: Financial Assets measured at Total for amortised cost Other line item £ £ £ GROUP 2018 Current: Trade and other receivables 2,950,560 402,021 3,352,581 Cash and cash equivalents 7,679,352 - 7,679,352 Total for category 10,629,912 402,021 11,031,933 2019 Current: Trade and other receivables 2,267,079 436,881 2,703,960 Cash and cash equivalents 10,487,902 - 10,487,902 Total for category 12,754,981 436,881 13,191,862 COMPANY 2018 Current: Trade and other receivables 2,913,503 208,814 3,122,317 Cash and cash equivalents 4,945,718 - 4,945,718 Total for category 7,859,221 208,814 8,068,035 2019 Current: Trade and other receivables 2,539,508 256,841 2,796,349 Cash and cash equivalents 6,817,338 - 6,817,338 Total for category 9,356,846 256,841 9,613,687 The carrying amount of financial liabilities presented in the balance sheets relate to the following measurement categories as defined in IFRS 9: Financial Liabilities measured at Total for amortised cost Other line item £ £ £ GROUP 2018 Current: Trade and other payables 2,676,201 126,651 2,802,852 2019 Current: Trade and other payables 4,824,698 140,126 4,964,824 COMPANY 2018 Current: Trade and other payables 2,406,666 123,588 2,530,254 2019 Current: Trade and other payables 4,057,360 126,808 4,184,168 45 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 20 PROVISIONS GROUP AND COMPANY Product Warranty £ Carrying amount at 1 January 2019 16,671 Increase in provisions 36,151 Amount utilised (19,459) Carrying amount at 31 December 2019 33,563 Provisions have been analysed between current and non-current as follows: Current 16,832 Non-current 16,731 Warranties are provided for on the basis of management's best estimate of the Group's liability under 24 month warranties granted on its hardware products, based on past experience. Note 21 COMMITMENTS Leases The Group leases various premises and plant and machinery under non-cancellable operating lease agreements. The leases have varying terms, escalation clauses and renewal rights. On renewal the terms of the leases are renegotiated. From 1 January 2019 the Group recognised the Head Office lease on the balance sheet as a right of use asset and a lease liability, all other leases are either short-term or low-value leases. The future minimum lease payments as at 31 December 2019 were as follows: Group Company Group Company 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ £ Current 203,930 167,371 204,867 155,067 Non-current 837,965 837,965 878,344 835,531 1,041,895 1,005,336 1,083,211 990,598 At 31 December 2019 the Group was committed to short-term leases and the total commitment at that date was £93,383. The Group has elected not to recognise a lease liability for short-term leases or for leases of low value assets. Payments made on these leases are expensed on a straight line basis and the value of these expenses in the year was £224,274. Capital commitments At the end of the year there were capital expenditure commitments of £87,675 (2018: £nil). Note 22 SHARE CAPITAL 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2017 £ £ £ Allotted, issued and fully paid share capital: Ordinary shares (73,900,012 of 1p each) 739,000 739,000 739,000 At 31 December 2019 the Company held 1,171,522 Ordinary Shares (2018: 1,181,522) with an aggregate nominal value of £11,715 (2018: £11,815) in Treasury. During the period 10,000 Ordinary Shares were sold to fulfil obligations under the Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Scheme. 46 2019 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 23 PENSION SCHEME The Company operates a Group Personal Pension Scheme, which all permanent employees may join. The Scheme, which is a defined contribution scheme, is independent of the Company's finances. The Company's contributions are based on between 5.5% and 13.5% of members' gross salaries, dependent upon the length of service of the individual. The Company has also chosen NEST (National Employment Savings Trust) as its workplace pension scheme to meet its employer duties under the Auto Enrolment rules. Contributions to the NEST scheme are at the minimum rates. The total charge to operating expenses in the statement of comprehensive income is disclosed in Note 11 Staff Costs. Pension contributions payable to the Schemes at the end of the year were £nil (2018: £nil). The wholly owned Indian subsidiary has a financial obligation to employees on termination of employment, once the employee has completed five years continuous service or on earlier death in service and is calculated at the rate of 15 days' pay for each completed full 6 months employment, at 31 December 2019 the value of this provision was £90,045 (2018: £83,623). In accordance with IAS 19, the obligation is accounted for as a defined benefit scheme and the retirement and termination provision are based on actuarial valuations. The most recent valuation was carried out as at 31 March 2019. The total expense recognised in the year ended 31 December 2019 was £40,121 (2018: £40,142).The principal assumptions used for the purposes of the actuarial valuations were as follows: Retirement age of 58 Interest rate of 7.72% p.a. Salary increase of 12% p.a. Attrition rate of 5% p.a. Benefits payable are as defined in the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972 Mortality rate is based on the Indian Assured Lives Mortality (2006-08) Ultimate Note 24 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT The Group is exposed to various risks in relation to financial instruments. The Group's financial assets and liabilities by category are summarised in Note 19. The main types of risks are market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's policy in respect of financial risk management is referred to in the report on Corporate Governance. The Group does not actively engage in the trading or holding of financial assets for speculative purposes. The most significant financial risks to which the Group is exposed are described below. Market Risk analysis The Group is exposed to market risk through its use of financial instruments and specifically to currency risk which results from its operating activities. Foreign currency sensitivity A number of transactions are conducted by companies in the Group in currencies other than their functional currency which give rise to monetary assets and liabilities denominated in other currencies. The Group's exposure to foreign currency exchange risk is mitigated to a large extent by natural hedging, as assets in currency are matched by liabilities in the same currency. The value of monetary assets and liabilities of the Group and Company not held in functional currencies at the balance sheet date were as follows: Net foreign currency monetary assets/(liabilities) 2019 2019 2018 2018 US Dollar Euro US Dollar Euro £ £ £ £ Company 359,498 36,344 298,358 182,648 Group (1,006,346) 36,344 (1,004,033) 182,648 2019 2019 US Dollar Euro £ £ If sterling had strengthened by 5% against both currencies: Impact on net Company result for the year (17,119) (1,731) Impact on net Group result for the year 47,921 (1,731) If sterling had weakened by 5% against both currencies: Impact on net Company result for the year 18,921 1,913 Impact on net Group result for the year (52,966) 1,913 Exposures to foreign exchange rates vary during the year depending on the volume of overseas transactions. Nonetheless, the analysis above is considered to be representative of the exposure to currency risk. 47 48 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 24 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT (CONTINUED) Credit Risk analysis Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty fails to discharge an obligation to the Group. The Group is exposed to this risk via from cash and cash equivalents and outstanding receivables. The group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables and contract assets have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due. The expected loss rates are based on the payment profiles of sales over a period of 36 months before 31 December 2019 or 1 January 2019 respectively and the corresponding historical credit losses experienced within this period. On that basis, the loss allowance as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 was determined as follows; Group More than 30 More than 60 More than 90 31 December 2019 Current days past due days past due days past due Total Expected loss rate - - - 100% Gross carrying amount 2,212,505 1,854 33,541 19,179 2,267,079 Lifetime expected credit loss - - - 19,179 19,179 More than 30 More than 60 More than 90 31 December 2018 Current days past due days past due days past due Total Expected loss rate - - - 100% Gross carrying amount 2,922,288 40 27,381 851 2,950,560 Lifetime expected credit loss - - - 851 851 Company More than 30 More than 60 More than 90 31 December 2019 Current days past due days past due days past due Total Expected loss rate - - - 100% Gross carrying amount 1,119,090 1,854 52,510 210 1,173,664 Lifetime expected credit loss - - - 210 210 More than 30 More than 60 More than 90 31 December 2018 Current days past due days past due days past due Total Expected loss rate - - - 100% Gross carrying amount 1,609,692 40 1,170 210 1,611,112 Lifetime expected credit loss - - - 210 210 The Group loss allowances for trade receivables as at 31 December reconcile to the opening loss allowances as follows: 2019 2018 £ £ Opening loss allowance at 1 January 851 - Loss allowance recognised during the year 18,328 851 Closing loss allowance at 31 December 19,179 851 The credit risk for cash and cash equivalents and fixed term cash deposits is considered negligible, since the counterparties are reputable banks with high quality external credit ratings. Liquidity risk analysis Liquidity risk is that the Group might be unable to meet its obligations. The Group manages its liquidity needs by monitoring forecast cash inflows and outflows due in day-to-day business. Liquidity needs are monitored in various time bands, on a week-to-week basis and by monthly forecasting. Long-term liquidity needs for a 12 month lookout period are identified monthly. The Group's objective is to maintain cash to meet its liquidity requirements for the foreseeable future. This objective was met for the reporting periods. Funding for long-term liquidity needs is assessed by the Board on a regular basis. The Group considers expected cash flows from financial assets in assessing and managing liquidity risk, in particular its cash resources and trade receivables. The Group's existing cash resources and trade receivables (see Note 17) exceed the current cash outflow requirements. Cash flows from trade and other receivables are all contractually due within 3 months. 2019 2019 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 25 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT The Group's objectives when managing capital are: to ensure the Group's ability to continue as a going concern to provide an adequate return to shareholders by pricing products and services commensurately with the level of risk. The Group monitors capital on the basis of the carrying amount of equity less cash and cash equivalents as presented on the face of the Consolidated Balance Sheet. The Group manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in the light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may adjust the amount of dividends paid to shareholders, return capital to shareholders, purchase its own shares to hold in treasury, issue new shares or sell assets. There were no changes in the Group's approach to capital management during the year. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries are subject to externally imposed capital requirements. Capital for the reporting periods under review is summarised as follows: Group Group 2019 2018 £ £ Total Equity 21,884,714 19,993,315 Cash and cash equivalents (10,487,902) (7,900,555) Capital 11,396,812 12,092,760 Total Equity & Overall financing 21,884,714 19,993,315 Capital to Overall financing ratio 0.52 0.60 Note 26 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Company entered into the following transactions with its subsidiaries during the period: Company Company 2019 2018 £ £ Sales to subsidiaries 7,885,822 4,849,600 Purchases from subsidiaries 1,567,896 1,577,776 Equity-settledshare-based payment to employees of subsidiaries 8,120 (8,109) Amounts owed by subsidiaries as at 31 December (Note 17) 1,365,844 1,302,391 Amounts owed to subsidiaries as at 31 December (Note 18) (78,914) (82,665) Dividends paid to Directors during the year amounted to: 217,370 203,784 Transactions with Key Management Personnel during the period: Key Management Personnel are the Company's Board. Key Management Personnel remuneration includes the following expenses: Group & Group & Company Company 2019 2018 £ £ Short term employee benefits 661,725 689,524 Post-employment benefits 15,278 34,421 Share-based payment (IFRS 2) - - 677,003 723,945 49 Notes to the Financial Statements (continued) Note 27 SHARE-BASED PAYMENT The Company operates an Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Scheme. The Scheme provides for a grant price equal to the quoted market price of the Company's shares on the date of grant. Options cannot be exercised until three years after grant date and exercise is conditional upon Group average basic earnings per Ordinary Share, for the complete years commencing 1 January of the year of grant and ending with the year most immediately prior to the exercise of the option, having increased by 2.5% or 5% compound over such period. The latest date for exercise of options is ten years after grant date and exercise of options is subject to continued employment with the Group. 2019 2019 2018 2018 Options Weighted Options Weighted average average price price No pence No pence Outstanding at 1 January 2019 1,882,000 39.13 2,218,890 39.13 Granted - - - - Exercised (10,000) 49.50 - - Forfeited / Lapsed (115,000) 35.00 (336,890) 37.73 Outstanding at 31 December 2019 1,757,000 39.67 1,882,000 39.38 Weighted average share price at date of exercise 76.00 - Exercisable at 31 December 2019 1,480,000 39.90 - - Options outstanding at 31 December 2019 had exercise prices ranging from 36.0 pence to 65.50 pence and a weighted average remaining contractual life of 4.50 years. Note 28 EVENTS OCCURING AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD Over the last few weeks the world-wide situation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 has deteriorated. The Group has been monitoring and following the guidelines relevant to the jurisdictions in which it operates. The greatest current short-term risk to the business is assessed as being the situation at its UK headquarters, in particular the Group's manufacturing operations which are based there. The Group invested early in additional stocks of components in order to meet the demands of a strong order book at the end of 2019. Currently manufacturing has not been interrupted and supply chains, in particular for items originating from Asia, appear generally secure although there are longer lead times for some items. The Group is a supplier to some of the world's major defence companies. We have received notification from a UK customer that as part of their supply chain we are directed by the UK Government to remain open to ensure that we are able to continue to supply products to key projects whilst at the same time respecting government guidelines to prevent the widespread transmission of the virus. We have received a similar notification from a major US account and provided we can maintain a mix of skills in the production group, management estimate that we could maintain operations with approximately one third of our production staff, albeit with reduced output. The Directors have examined different potential scenarios using extreme assumptions including a significant period of delayed shipments, bad debts, and decreased sales. While the impact of COVID-19 cannot be entirely quantified, the Directors are confident that the risks to the Group are manageable to minimise any adverse future impact. 50 2019 Reader Notes 2019 51 Reader Notes 52 201 9 Company Information Company Registered Number: 01919979 Registered Office: 4 Gilberd Court Newcomen Way Colchester, Essex CO4 9WN Directors: M Collins LLB (Non-exec, Chairman) M Thomson FSI (Non-exec) J B Annear (Managing Director)

D Evans-Hughes BSc, MIET (Engineering Director) Company Secretary: Cargil Management Services Ltd Brokers & Nominated Advisor: Cenkos Securities plc 3rd Floor 66 Hanover Street Edinburgh EH2 1EL Registrars: Share Registrars Ltd The Courtyard 17 West Street Farnham, Surrey GU9 7DR Auditors: Grant Thornton UK LLP 80 Compare Crescent Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 0EH Solicitors: Birketts LLP Brierly Place New London Road Chelmsford, Essex CM2 0AP Public Relations: Newgate Communications Ltd Sky Light City Tower 50 Basinghall Street London EC2V 5DE Bankers: National Westminster Bank Plc 25 High Street Colchester, Essex CO1 1DG 2019 53 Concurrent Technologies Plc 4 Gilberd Court Newcomen Way Colchester Essex CO4 9WN United Kingdom Tel: +44 1206 752626 Web: www.gocct.com Attachments Original document

