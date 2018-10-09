Concurrent Technologies : Extending the life of CompactPCI deployments

Concurrent Technologies launches PP B7x/msd, a new 6U CompactPCI® computer board based on the Intel® Xeon® processor E-2176M. This 6-core processor provides a significant performance improvement compared to the 4 and 2-core processor variants used on the previous generation 6U CompactPCI board and is available for standard and extended operating temperature environments. PP B7x/msd offers a high degree of backwards compatibility with the previous four generations of CompactPCI processor boards from Concurrent Technologies, making it easy for existing customers to extend the life of their deployments based on this form factor.

In addition to improved processing capability, PP B7x/msd includes enhanced storage options and improved digital graphics outputs. Direct attached storage options include a SATA Flash drive module, a 2.5-inch SATA drive and an M.2 module which utilizes PCI Express® connectivity and NVMe support for higher performance. PP B7x/msd supports two PMC/XMC modules for local I/O expansion providing comprehensive functionality within a single slot. The board can operate in system controller, peripheral or satellite modes within the CompactPCI backplane.

PP B7x/msd is fitted with a TPM 2.0 device as standard and supports a range of security features associated with the UEFI BIOS and modern operating systems. It is available with a range of optional capabilities to enhance security during both the development and deployment phases. PP B7x/msd is the most secure CompactPCI product offered by Concurrent Technologies, benefiting from the same technology and techniques employed by the company on other product ranges such as VPX™.

The N-Series variant of the product supports an operating temperature range of 0°C to +55°C for relatively benign applications. It is possible to use other variants of the board in more extreme operating environments: E-Series (-25°C to +70°C) and K-Series (-40°C to +85°C, including humidity sealant). Initial board support packages are available for both Linux® and Windows®, optional support for other operating systems such as VxWorks® will be made available based on customer demand.

Glen Fawcett, CEO of Concurrent Technologies, commented: "This is the third product that we have launched based on the current generation of processor device from Intel which is expected to be available for 15 years. One of our key value propositions is to support our existing customers; this particular product was conceived following several requests to continue to meet critical program needs with a product capable of higher levels of security and a long life-cycle."