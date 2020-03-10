Concurrent Technologies : Second Interim Dividend

Log in
03/10/2020 | 03:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
Second Interim Dividend
Released 07:00 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4523F
Concurrent Technologies PLC
10 March 2020

10 March 2020

Concurrent Technologies Plc

Second Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors of Concurrent Technologies Plc (AIM: CNC), a world leading specialist in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer boards for critical applications, has today announced that the final dividend they intend to pay in respect of the year ending 31 December 2019, will be a second interim dividend of 1.45p per Ordinary Share.

The second interim dividend will bring the total dividend paid in respect of the year ending 31 December 2019 to 2.50p, an increase of 8.6% on the previous year.

The ex-dividend date for the second interim dividend is 19 March 2020, the record date is 20 March 2020 and the payment date is 3 April 2020.

Enquiries:

Concurrent Technologies Plc
Jane Annear, Managing Director/CEO

+44 (0)1206 752626

Newgate (Financial PR)
Bob Huxford

Isabelle Smurfit

+44 (0)20 7653 9848
+44 (0)20 3757 3411

Cenkos Securities Plc (NOMAD)
Neil McDonald

Peter Lynch


+44 (0)131 220 9771

+44 (0)131 220 9772

Note to Editors:

About Concurrent Technologies Plc

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high performance, long life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest 9th generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today's leading embedded Operating Systems. The products are sold world-wide.

For more information on Concurrent Technologies Plc and its products please visit www.gocct.com.

All trademarks, registered trademarks and trade names used in this announcement are the property of their respective owners.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Second Interim Dividend - RNS

Disclaimer

Concurrent Technologies plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:08:13 UTC
