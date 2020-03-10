Concurrent Technologies : Second Interim Dividend

10 March 2020

Concurrent Technologies Plc

Second Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors of Concurrent Technologies Plc (AIM: CNC), a world leading specialist in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer boards for critical applications, has today announced that the final dividend they intend to pay in respect of the year ending 31 December 2019, will be a second interim dividend of 1.45p per Ordinary Share.

The second interim dividend will bring the total dividend paid in respect of the year ending 31 December 2019 to 2.50p, an increase of 8.6% on the previous year.

The ex-dividend date for the second interim dividend is 19 March 2020, the record date is 20 March 2020 and the payment date is 3 April 2020.

Enquiries:

Concurrent Technologies Plc

Jane Annear, Managing Director/CEO +44 (0)1206 752626 Newgate (Financial PR)

Bob Huxford Isabelle Smurfit +44 (0)20 7653 9848

+44 (0)20 3757 3411 Cenkos Securities Plc (NOMAD)

Neil McDonald Peter Lynch

+44 (0)131 220 9771 +44 (0)131 220 9772

Note to Editors:

About Concurrent Technologies Plc

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high performance, long life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest 9th generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today's leading embedded Operating Systems. The products are sold world-wide.

For more information on Concurrent Technologies Plc and its products please visit www.gocct.com.

All trademarks, registered trademarks and trade names used in this announcement are the property of their respective owners.