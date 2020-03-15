Condor Hosp Trust : Hospitality Trust Provides Update on Acquisition by NexPoint Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: CDOR), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, provided an update today on the previously announced acquisition by merger of the Company (the “Merger”) by NexPoint Hospitality Trust (“NHT”) (TSX-V: NHT-U). NHT has requested and the Company has accommodated an extension of the Merger closing, previously set for March 16, 2020, to March 23, 2020.

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release (including statements about the expected timing, completion and effects of the Merger) may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “project”, “plan”, the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Condor may not be able to complete the proposed transaction on the terms described herein or other acceptable terms or at all because of a number of factors, including without limitation, the following: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (ii) unknown, underestimated or undisclosed commitments or liabilities; (iii) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to satisfy the closing conditions to the proposed transaction; (iv) risks related to disruption of management’s attention from Condor’s ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the ability of the parties to retain and hire key personnel, maintain relationships with their franchisors, management companies and suppliers, and maintain their operating results and business generally; (vi) the risk that certain approvals or consents will not be received in a timely manner or that the proposed transaction will not be consummated in a timely manner; (vii) adverse changes in U.S. and non-U.S. governmental laws and regulations; and (viii) the risk of litigation, including shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, and the impact of any adverse legal judgments, fines, penalties, injunctions or settlements.

The forward-looking statements represent Condor’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. Condor anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Condor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Condor expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Additional factors that may affect the Company’s business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

