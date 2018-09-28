Condor Hospitality Trust : Announces Launching of Strategic Alternatives Process

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, today announced that the Board has initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. This review process, which will be conducted with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, will consider the full range of potential strategic alternatives, which includes but is not limited to, acquisitions, business combinations, joint ventures, public and private capital raises, recapitalization, and sale transaction options.

Bill Blackham, Condor’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Having completed a dramatic repositioning of the Company over the past three years and assembling arguably one of the highest quality and performing portfolios of select-service assets in the public hotel REIT space, now is the right time to review the Company’s strategic alternatives to assess how best to continue to create value for our shareholders. We will undertake a thorough and comprehensive review of all strategic alternatives with the assistance of our financial and legal advisors. During this time, the entire Condor team, working closely with our hotel managers, will remain highly focused on continuing to drive our hotel portfolio RevPAR growth and EBITDA margin expansion.”

The Company has engaged KeyBanc Capital Markets as financial advisor and McGrath North as legal counsel to assist in the review and will engage such other advisors as it deems appropriate. There can be no assurances that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction. Condor Hospitality does not intend to discuss or disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by regulation or law. No formalized timetable has been established for the completion of the strategic review.

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR), is a self-administered real estate investment trust incorporated in the state of Maryland that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited-service hotels. The Company currently owns 16 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels Group. For more information or to make a hotel reservation, visit www.condorhospitality.com.

