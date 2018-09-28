Condor Hospitality Trust : Announces Launching of Strategic Alternatives Process

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR), a hotel-focused
real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered and incorporated in
the state of Maryland, today announced that the Board has initiated a
process to evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.
This review process, which will be conducted with the assistance of
financial and legal advisors, will consider the full range of potential
strategic alternatives, which includes but is not limited to,
acquisitions, business combinations, joint ventures, public and private
capital raises, recapitalization, and sale transaction options.
Bill Blackham, Condor’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Having completed
a dramatic repositioning of the Company over the past three years and
assembling arguably one of the highest quality and performing portfolios
of select-service assets in the public hotel REIT space, now is the
right time to review the Company’s strategic alternatives to assess how
best to continue to create value for our shareholders. We will undertake
a thorough and comprehensive review of all strategic alternatives with
the assistance of our financial and legal advisors. During this time,
the entire Condor team, working closely with our hotel managers, will
remain highly focused on continuing to drive our hotel portfolio RevPAR
growth and EBITDA margin expansion.”
The Company has engaged KeyBanc Capital Markets as financial advisor and
McGrath North as legal counsel to assist in the review and will engage
such other advisors as it deems appropriate. There can be no assurances
that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any
transaction. Condor Hospitality does not intend to discuss or disclose
developments with respect to the process unless and until otherwise
determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by
regulation or law. No formalized timetable has been established for the
completion of the strategic review.
About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR), is a
self-administered real estate investment trust incorporated in the state
of Maryland that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper
midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and
limited-service hotels. The Company currently owns 16 hotels in 8
states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s
most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and
InterContinental Hotels Group. For more information or to make a hotel
reservation, visit www.condorhospitality.com.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain matters within this press release are discussed using
forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such may involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual
events, results or performance to differ from those presented in the
forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based on
assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the
business in which the Company operates, as well as other factors
management believes to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you
read and consider this release, you should understand that these
statements are not guarantees of events, performance or results. They
involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s
control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these
forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you
should be aware that many factors could affect events, performance or
results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in
the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other
things, risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company
cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press
release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company
does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005968/en/