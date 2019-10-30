Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Condor Resources Inc.    CN   CA20676U1049

CONDOR RESOURCES INC.

(CN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Condor Resources : Arranges $200,000 Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
Vancouver, B.C., October 30, 2019 - Condor Resources Inc. - ('Condor' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $200,000. Closing is subject to regulatory approval, and is anticipated to occur within five business days.

The private placement will consist of 4 million units priced at $0.05 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at $0.10 into one common share for a period of three years. No commissions or finder's fees are payable on the private placement.

All of the securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four month hold period. Proceeds will be used for working capital.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Condor Resources Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONDOR RESOURCES INC.
06:37pCONDOR RESOURCES : Arranges $200,000 Private Placement Financing
PU
06/10CONDOR RESOURCES : Makes Application to Extend Warrant Expiry Date
AQ
06/07CONDOR RESOURCES : Makes Application to Extend Warrant Expiry Date
PU
04/26CONDOR RESOURCES : Closes Sale of NSR to Chakana on Soledad Project, Peru
AQ
04/24CONDOR RESOURCES : Closes Sale of NSR to Chakana on Soledad Project, Peru
PU
03/19CONDOR RESOURCES : Chakana Acquires 1% NSR from Condor on Soledad Project, Peru
PU
02/14CONDOR RESOURCES INC. : - Geoff Woad Joins Condor's Advisory Board, Options Gran..
AQ
More news
Chart CONDOR RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Condor Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lyle Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan L. Younie Chief Financial Officer
Graham Howard Scott Secretary & Director
Paul Anthony Larkin Independent Director
Robert T. Boyd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONDOR RESOURCES INC.-16.67%4
BHP GROUP6.98%119 675
RIO TINTO PLC11.39%90 385
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.20%32 693
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.95%20 917
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-24.36%9 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group