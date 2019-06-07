Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Condor Resources Inc.    CN   CA20676U1049

CONDOR RESOURCES INC.

(CN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Condor Resources : Makes Application to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 07:33pm EDT
Vancouver, B.C., June 7, 2019 - Condor Resources Inc. - ('Condor' or the 'Company') (TSXV: CN) has filed an application with the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the warrant expiry of 2,300,000 warrants until December 31, 2019, from their current expiry of July 8, 2019. The exercise price of $0.10 per share remains unchanged. The proposed amendment to the warrant expiry date is subject to regulatory approval.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Condor Resources Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 23:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONDOR RESOURCES INC.
07:33pCONDOR RESOURCES : Makes Application to Extend Warrant Expiry Date
PU
04/26CONDOR RESOURCES : Closes Sale of NSR to Chakana on Soledad Project, Peru
AQ
04/24CONDOR RESOURCES : Closes Sale of NSR to Chakana on Soledad Project, Peru
PU
03/19CONDOR RESOURCES : Chakana Acquires 1% NSR from Condor on Soledad Project, Peru
PU
02/14CONDOR RESOURCES INC. : - Geoff Woad Joins Condor's Advisory Board, Options Gran..
AQ
More news
Chart CONDOR RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Condor Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lyle Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan L. Younie Chief Financial Officer
Graham Howard Scott Secretary & Director
Paul Anthony Larkin Independent Director
Robert T. Boyd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONDOR RESOURCES INC.-16.67%0
BHP GROUP LTD8.24%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC9.25%123 200
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.81%98 229
RIO TINTO21.68%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN10.99%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About