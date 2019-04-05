CONDUENT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018 (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Conduent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 7, 2018, the Company disclosed negative Q3 and Q4 projected operating results due to "continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor's inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent's needs, and poorly structured contract which we inherited" Further, an "outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance."

On this news, the price of Conduent's shares plummeted.

