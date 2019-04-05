Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Conduent Inc    CNDT

CONDUENT INC

(CNDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONDUENT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018 (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

Conduent investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-conduent-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Conduent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 7, 2018, the Company disclosed negative Q3 and Q4 projected operating results due to "continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor's inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent's needs, and poorly structured contract which we inherited" Further, an "outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance."

On this news, the price of Conduent's shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conduent-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-conduent-inc---cndt-300825652.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONDUENT INC
10:51pCONDUENT CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of L..
PR
03/30Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Co..
BU
03/29CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/29LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
03/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/27Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/20ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Conduent, Inc. (CNDT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03/19Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conduent, In..
PR
03/15CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
03/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conduent, Inc..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About