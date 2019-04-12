CONDUENT ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until May 7, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT), if they purchased the Company’s
shares between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018 (the “Class
Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the District of New Jersey.
About the Lawsuit
Conduent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 7, 2018, the Company disclosed negative Q3 and Q4 projected
operating results due to “continued suboptimal performance from an
inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor’s
inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness
to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contract which we inherited.”
Further, an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT
infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and
impacted clients and delivery performance.”
On this news, the price of Conduent’s shares plummeted.
