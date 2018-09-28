Log in
Conduent : Completes Sale of Constituent Government Software Solutions Business

09/28/2018

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) today announced it has completed the sale of its Local and Municipal Constituent Government Software Solutions (CGSS) business to Avenu Insights & Analytics ("Avenu"), as announced Aug. 6, 2018.

The sale is a part of the company's previously announced plan to divest approximately $1 billion in revenue associated with non-core assets and focus on serving large enterprise customers and scalable business relationships.

About Conduent  
Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note:  To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conduent-completes-sale-of-constituent-government-software-solutions-business-300721142.html

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2018
