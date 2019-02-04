Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Conduent Inc    CNDT

CONDUENT INC (CNDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent : Completes Sale of Portfolio of Select Customer Care Contracts to Skyview Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 06:46am EST

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) today announced it has completed the sale of a portfolio of select standalone customer care contracts to Skyview Capital LLC, subject to delayed transfer of certain assets in some countries pending fulfillment of legal requirements.

The sale was announced on Oct. 1, 2018.

This portfolio is part of the previously announced plan to divest $1 billion in revenue associated with non-core assets. The completion of this transaction concludes that divestiture plan.

Click to Tweet

LinkedIn

About Conduent  
Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note:  To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conduent-completes-sale-of-portfolio-of-select-customer-care-contracts-to-skyview-capital-300788754.html

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONDUENT INC
06:53aCONDUENT INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:46aCONDUENT : Completes Sale of Portfolio of Select Customer Care Contracts to Skyv..
PR
01/31CONDUENT : Gold Coast Health Plan Selects Conduent for Medicaid Managed Care Adm..
PR
01/10CONDUENT TO SHOWCASE AUGMENTED AND V : Retail's Big Show
PR
01/07CONDUENT : Names Rahul Gupta as Chief Technology and Product Officer
PR
01/03CONDUENT INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/03CONDUENT : Completes Acquisition of Health Solutions Plus to Provide Core Admini..
PR
2018CONDUENT : named by Flemish transit operator De Lijn for contactless fare rollou..
AQ
2018CONDUENT : Flanders Public Transport Operator De Lijn Selects Conduent Transport..
PR
2018CONDUENT : Consumer Experience Report from Conduent Indicates End-to-End Solutio..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.