Conduent : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent Incorporated

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the May 7,
2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Conduent Incorporated
(“Conduent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CNDT)
securities between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Conduent investors have until May
7, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.
On November 7, 2018, Conduent attributed its negative Q3 and Q4
projected operating results to “continued suboptimal performance from an
inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor’s
inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness
to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contract which [the Company]
inherited.” The Company also disclosed that an “outdated and
historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major
disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery
performance.”
On this news, shares of Conduent fell $5.60, or 29%, to close at $13.62
on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.
Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) Conduent had misled investors in
representing that as of February 2018, it had fixed efficiency issues
caused by the company operating on various information resource
platforms; (2) those representations being noted as false per the
November 7, 2018 admissions made by Conduent that it was continuing to
have issues regarding its outdated legacy IT infrastructure.
