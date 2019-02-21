Conduent : Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Conduent to Help 1.5 Million in Need

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, was selected by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) for a $232 million contract over four years, renewing a relationship that began in 2009.

Conduent provides application processing support for applicants and benefit recipients of state government programs, including Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Healthy Indiana Plan.

Serving approximately 1.5 million Indiana benefit recipients, Conduent supports the state's client services. Incorporating automation technologies, the company provides assistance with application processing, screening, scheduling, initial case processing and data collection from applicants.

"When we began the transformation of our eligibility and support services with the help of Conduent, we became one of the most efficient social services agencies in the country," said Adrienne Shields, Director, Indiana FSSA Division of Family Resources. "The work Conduent does is a critical component in providing our constituents with a positive experience."

The company works with the state to process more than 100,000 applications and responds to approximately 200,000 phone inquiries per month. Conduent also assists individuals through the hearings and appeals process, and supports the state with benefit recovery efforts.

"We have more than 1,000 employees dedicated to our relationship with Indiana FSSA, and they are passionate about the work they do in support of citizens in need," said Marcus Collier, Group Chief Executive, Conduent Government. "We've built a trusted partnership with the state over the last 10 years by sharing a commitment to serve Indiana."

