Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Conduent Inc    CNDT

CONDUENT INC

(CNDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent : Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Conduent to Help 1.5 Million in Need

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:46am EST

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, was selected by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) for a $232 million contract over four years, renewing a relationship that began in 2009.

Conduent provides application processing support for applicants and benefit recipients of state government programs, including Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Healthy Indiana Plan.

Serving approximately 1.5 million Indiana benefit recipients, Conduent supports the state's client services. Incorporating automation technologies, the company provides assistance with application processing, screening, scheduling, initial case processing and data collection from applicants.

"When we began the transformation of our eligibility and support services with the help of Conduent, we became one of the most efficient social services agencies in the country," said Adrienne Shields, Director, Indiana FSSA Division of Family Resources. "The work Conduent does is a critical component in providing our constituents with a positive experience."

The company works with the state to process more than 100,000 applications and responds to approximately 200,000 phone inquiries per month. Conduent also assists individuals through the hearings and appeals process, and supports the state with benefit recovery efforts.

"We have more than 1,000 employees dedicated to our relationship with Indiana FSSA, and they are passionate about the work they do in support of citizens in need," said Marcus Collier, Group Chief Executive, Conduent Government. "We've built a trusted partnership with the state over the last 10 years by sharing a commitment to serve Indiana."

Twitter

LinkedIn

About Conduent  
Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note:  To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indiana-family-and-social-services-administration-selects-conduent-to-help-1-5-million-in-need-300799475.html

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONDUENT INC
08:46aCONDUENT : Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Conduent to..
PR
02/20CONDUENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20CONDUENT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Improved New Busin..
PR
02/19CONDUENT : Reaches Agreement with State of Texas to Settle Claims Regarding Medi..
PR
02/19CONDUENT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/14CONDUENT : Skyview Capital Completes the Acquisition of Select Customer Care Ass..
PR
02/11CONDUENT : Greg Sanchez Named Strategy, Products VP at Conduent Govt Business
AQ
02/08SHARED MOBILITY MARKET : Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2025 ..
AQ
02/06CONDUENT : to Report Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 20, 2019
PR
02/04CONDUENT INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.