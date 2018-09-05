Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Conduent Inc    CNDT

CONDUENT INC (CNDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Conduent : Mexico's State of Puebla Eases Public Transportation for 2.7 Million City Inhabitants with Conduent Transportation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Transportation, a business unit of Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), today announced that it is helping the state of Puebla in Mexico address a top complaint from public transportation riders – outdated payment technology.

Growing its existing relationship with the state, Conduent is extending its contactless smart card payment system to all riders on Puebla's Red Urbana de Transporte Articulado (RUTA) Bus Rapid Transit lines. Conduent first implemented its automated fare technology on RUTA Line 1 in 2016, completed an expansion to Line 2 this January in a record 75 days without service interruption, and is expanding to Line 3 throughout this summer.

Conduent's automated fare technology works with the new Puebla contactless transit card to replace old cash fares and allow users to board any RUTA line with a simple tap-and-go experience. Thousands of riders are now using the fare collection system every day on Lines 1 and 2, with more expected as soon as it is running on Line 3. Ridership of Puebla's RUTA system is up thanks to shorter payment lines and improved transaction processing; the implementation of Conduent technology will give riders a new means of payment by tapping their phones into Conduent´s new validators, which will be installed across all three lines.

In addition, RUTA and Conduent will be implementing an external reload network that will allow riders to reload their pre-paid cards in more places across the city, outside of the three lines.

"Meeting the needs and expectations of citizens is key to any technology overhaul but doing so without disruption of service is even more important," said Mick Slattery, CEO, Conduent Transportation. "We want those who ride the RUTA lines and use Puebla's touristic train system daily to enjoy the enhancements to the system – and the first step to getting them onboard with the implementation is to provide a seamless transition."

The new centralized payment system replaces all existing field equipment, including free-standing ticket vending machines, inspector terminals, validators and access control gates. All three lines are also receiving new fleet management capabilities that provide a real-time look at fleet performance. This capability will allow RUTA to have a better and quicker response when an interruption in service occurs or during an increase in service demand. Scheduling services will become easier and decision-making processes will improve, providing better ridership experience to the citizens.

In a separate contract with Carreteras de Cuota, the state agency in charge of mass public transportation, Conduent is implementing the same fare collection technology used on RUTA on the touristic train that runs from Puebla City to Cholula. Additionally, Conduent is working to integrate other bus operators offering inter-urban services into the system. Both of these steps are integral in continuing to make transportation easier for residents and tourists in the state of Puebla.

"Growing our relationship with Conduent was an easy decision, especially after the increased ridership we saw following Line 1 implementation," said Cinthia Chavez, director of Mass Public Transportation in the state of Puebla. "The automated fare collection system provides a convenient and consistent user experience, and we aim to bring that to as many people as possible."

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of public transportation and mobility solutions – including electronic toll collection, parking management, and advanced transit and safety systems – that offer automated, analytics-based and personalized services for government agencies and their constituents. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 40 years and operates in 27 countries.

Click to Tweet

LinkedIn

About Conduent
Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning – Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note:  To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexicos-state-of-puebla-eases-public-transportation-for-2-7-million-city-inhabitants-with-conduent-transportation-300706722.html

SOURCE Conduent Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONDUENT INC
12:46pCONDUENT : Mexico's State of Puebla Eases Public Transportation for 2.7 Million ..
PR
08/28CONDUENT : Verge Health Partners with MG Select to Help Healthcare Organizations..
AQ
08/28SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT : WTSP Misses the Mark
AQ
08/17CONDUENT : Here's how to get your SunPass overdraft fees reimbursed
AQ
08/15CONDUENT : Colorado Springs business laying off 410
AQ
08/15CONDUENT : Your SunPass account is changing again. This time it's for the better
AQ
08/15CONDUENT : SunPass transponder billing debacle is over, FDOT says
AQ
08/13CONDUENT INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/13CONDUENT : Completes Sale of Non-Core Consulting and Actuarial Segment of its Hu..
PR
08/13FDOT : SunPass Customers Must Be Made Whole
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
09/03Tracking Carl Icahn's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/02Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/08Conduent Inc (CNDT) CEO Ashok Vemuri on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/08Conduent Inc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.