Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent Incorporated

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 7, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Conduent Incorporated (“Conduent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CNDT) securities between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Conduent investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 7, 2018, Conduent attributed its negative Q3 and Q4 projected operating results to “continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor’s inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contract which [the Company] inherited.” The Company also disclosed that an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance.”

On this news, shares of Conduent fell $5.60, or 29%, to close at $13.62 on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conduent had misled investors in representing that as of February 2018, it had fixed efficiency issues caused by the company operating on various information resource platforms; (2) those representations being noted as false per the November 7, 2018 admissions made by Conduent that it was continuing to have issues regarding it’s outdated legacy IT infrastructure.

If you purchased shares of Conduent during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 7, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

