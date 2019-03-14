Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conduent, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
On November 7, 2018, Conduent attributed its negative Q3 and Q4
projected operating results to “continued suboptimal performance from an
inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor’s
inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness
to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contract which [the Company]
inherited.” The Company also disclosed that an “outdated and
historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major
disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery
performance.” On this news, shares of Conduent fell $5.60, or 29%, to
close at $13.62 on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
