Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conduent, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Conduent, Inc. ("Conduent" or the "Company") (NYSE: CNDT) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 7, 2018, Conduent attributed its negative Q3 and Q4 projected operating results to “continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor’s inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contract which [the Company] inherited.” The Company also disclosed that an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance.” On this news, shares of Conduent fell $5.60, or 29%, to close at $13.62 on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

