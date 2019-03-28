Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Conduent Incorporated Investors (CNDT)

0
03/28/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Conduent Incorporated (“Conduent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CNDT) securities February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Conduent investors have until May 7, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On November 7, 2018, Conduent attributed its negative Q3 and Q4 projected operating results to “continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor’s inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contract which [the Company] inherited.” The Company also disclosed that an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance.” On this news, shares of Conduent fell $5.60, or 29%, to close at $13.62 on November 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conduent had misled investors in representing that as of February 2018, it had fixed efficiency issues caused by the company operating on various information resource platforms; (2) those representations being noted as false per the November 7, 2018 admissions made by Conduent that it was continuing to have issues regarding it’s outdated legacy IT infrastructure.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Conduent during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 7, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
