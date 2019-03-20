Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Conduent Inc    CNDT

CONDUENT INC

(CNDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Conduent, Inc. (CNDT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018. Conduent provides business process services.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/conduent/

Conduent Accused of Inflating Revenue and Growth

According to the complaint, Conduent was formed in December 2016 from a collection of businesses within the Xerox Corporation. In 2017, Conduent acknowledged that it was a disparate company and needed to go through a transformation period. By February 2018, Conduent represented that it had exited the transformation phase and had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. However, just a few months later, Conduent released negative third quarter results and lowered its FY18 revenue guidance. Management blamed the lowered outlook on the “continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor” and on an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure [that] has caused major disruption”. On this news, Conduent’s stock fell almost 30% to $13.92 per share on November 7, 2018, and has yet to recover.

Conduent Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONDUENT INC
06:24pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Conduent, Inc. (CNDT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03/19Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conduent, In..
PR
03/15CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
03/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conduent, Inc..
BU
03/08WOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.
PR
03/07CONDUENT : New Jersey-based IT major plans to expand operations at Visakhapatnam..
AQ
02/28CONDUENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/22CONDUENT : Launches Technology Platforms, Powered by Microsoft Azure, to Raise t..
PR
02/21CONDUENT : Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Conduent to..
PR
02/20CONDUENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 669 M
EBIT 2019 392 M
Net income 2019 17,5 M
Debt 2019 396 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 192,97
P/E ratio 2020 34,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 2 960 M
Chart CONDUENT INC
Duration : Period :
Conduent Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONDUENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,3 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashok Vemuri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Baca Senior Vice President-Strategy & Global Operations
Brian Webb-Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carol J. Kline Chief Information Officer
Rahul Gupta Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONDUENT INC31.61%2 960
VERISK ANALYTICS18.19%21 071
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%16 024
OTSUKA CORPORATION35.96%6 785
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 163
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 929
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.