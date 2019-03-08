Wolf Popper LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT) and certain of its officers, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (Case Number 2:19-cv-08237) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased Conduent common stock during the period February 21, 2018 through November 6, 2018, and were damaged thereby. The Action alleges claims for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a member of the Class, you may file a motion no later than May 7, 2019 to be appointed lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

