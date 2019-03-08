Log in
Wolf Popper LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.

03/08/2019 | 06:01pm EST

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT) and certain of its officers, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (Case Number 2:19-cv-08237) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased Conduent common stock during the period February 21, 2018 through November 6, 2018, and were damaged thereby.  The Action alleges claims for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a member of the Class, you may file a motion no later than May 7, 2019 to be appointed lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors.  The firm's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation.  See www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

For more information, please contact:

Robert C. Finkel, Esq.
Tel.: 877.370.7703
Fax: 877.370.7704
Email: irrep@wolfpopper.com
Website: www.wolfpopper.com

 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-files-class-action-lawsuit-against-conduent-inc-300809510.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
