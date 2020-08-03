Log in
Conduent Assists Millions of U.S. Residents through Pandemic EBT and Other Government Support Programs

08/03/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program serves families of children who otherwise would receive free or reduced-priced meals in school lunchrooms

Conduent is delivering EBT card payments to nearly 16 million benefit recipients and unemployment benefits to approximately 1.5 million recipients

Company also enabled online SNAP purchases in 16 states

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has delivered, as of the end of June 2020, government assistance on behalf of state agencies to approximately 5 million benefit recipients of the recently launched Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program.

Combined with other related services, including more than 40 percent of the nation’s payments under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Conduent is now delivering EBT card benefits to nearly 16 million recipients across the country. This represents an approximate 26 percent increase since April.

Created by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, the Pandemic EBT program provides temporary funding to states, aiming to fill areas of need following the COVID-19 crisis and resulting economic shutdown. With school systems closed across the country — and many uncertain about reopening this fall — state agencies utilize the program to provide benefits to families with children who otherwise would receive free or reduced-priced meals in school lunchrooms. States also utilize the program to increase SNAP benefits to households in need.

Conduent is currently supporting 24 states with Pandemic EBT: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

As a leader in the government payments industry, Conduent has more than 20 years of EBT experience. In 2019, more than $31 billion was loaded onto the company’s EBT cards for beneficiaries across 25 states. Its EBT cards are used to disburse benefits under SNAP, as well as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

“In challenging times like this, when government programs expand to meet the needs of communities and individuals, our partnerships with half of the states in the U.S. allow them to effectively deliver benefits to recipients who count on them,” said Conduent CEO Cliff Skelton. “When many friends, neighbors and family members across the country find themselves suddenly and unexpectedly needing help, I am proud of the roles that our Conduent team members play in providing this critical support.”

Online SNAP Purchases: Also in response to COVID-19, Conduent announced an expansion of its capability to process online SNAP purchases. With this program, recipients are able to use their SNAP payment cards to purchase groceries online at authorized retailers working with their state. This eliminates the need for recipients to enter physical stores and helps to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus. The company has enabled these transactions for 16 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

Unemployment Benefits: Conduent continues to assist 10 states in providing critical payments to state-approved recipients of unemployment benefits — an area of unprecedented need amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nationally, the company is currently issuing unemployment benefit payments to approximately 1.5 million recipients, about 19 times more than compared with the end of 2019.

Child Support: Meanwhile, Conduent is a trusted operations partner to 13 child support agencies across the country, helping them improve services for children and families. With COVID-19, many parents are depending on child support more than ever. The company processes more than $11 billion, or approximately one-third of U.S. child support payments, every year.

Government Health: Conduent also supports more than 41 million customers annually, or nearly 13 percent of the U.S. population, with various government health programs, including Medicaid, CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program) and other eligibility services.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward. 

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note:  To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
